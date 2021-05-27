Transcript for US warns of further action against Ethiopia, Eritrea

A country with a rich history but that today is wracked by into communal violence that threatens to undermine its national unity and destabilize the Horn of Africa. The United States is committed to building an enduring partnership with the Ethiopian people. But met only adds to the grave concern that we all share about the crisis in the country particularly. In secret. The violence in T Grey's horrifying. It shocks the conscience. Since the conflict began in November thousands have died with thousands more injured. We estimate that there are approximately two million internally displaced persons 63000. Refugees and five point two million people in urgent need of assistance. The United States condemns in the strongest terms the brutal killings sexual violence including gang rape forced removals. Wanton destruction of civilian property. The violence abuses and atrocities are on acceptable. They must stop now should those stoking the conflict failed to reverse course. Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions. It cannot be business as usual in face of the violence and atrocities to Greg. We've engaged directly with the Ethiopian and Eritrean government. Highest levels pressing them to end the hostilities. And to follow through on commitments for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces as well as to protect civilians I'm sure. And hindered humanitarian access.

