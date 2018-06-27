Transcript for US 'most welcoming home for immigrants in human history,' VP Pence says

Sadly. In recent days. A flood of migrants from Central America have been entering the United States illegally. In the first six months of this year it. Nearly 150000. Guatemala once Hondurans and salvadorans. Abandon their homes. And maybe often dangerous journey to the United States in a misguided belief that they could enter our country illegals. To all the nations of this region let me say with great respect. Just as the United States respects your borders. And your sovereignty. We insist that you respect hours. As president trump has said if you don't have borders you don't have a country. And under our president's leadership we're investing. In our border security as never before. But let me be clear on this. The United States of America is the most welcoming home for immigrants in human history. My own grandfather sailed past the statue of liberty before arriving at Ellis lives. And in the last year alone. Our country welcomed more than one point one million legal immigrants to our country and our communities. The United States is proud of this latest. We're proud to be a nation of laws and a nation was recognized and respected borders as well. We also want the people of our hemisphere. Is to have a chance to build a better life for themselves. In the land of their birth. That's. Why under president trump the United States is renewing our commitment to address. The root causes behind the crisis that we face it's. Us. At this moment. The United States is invested significant resources already. To help Guatemala Honduras and El Salvador stop the flow of drugs. And cripple the criminal syndicates that plagued the region. Our Coast Guard has intercepting drug runners on the open seas. Our support enabled Costa Rica and Panama. To seize more than a 107 million metric tons of cocaine. Last year alone. Significantly more than the year before. And across Central America in conjunction with our regional partners. We're bringing criminals and gang members to justice as never before. And the American taxpayer. Demonstrated the compassion of our people. Has also devoted more than two point six billion dollars. Over the last four years to help Guatemala Honduras and El Salvador rebuild their economies. And strengthen the rule of law in the nation's. And they're been good results. We've actually seen the creation of nearly 3000. Jobs. Through economic assistance in those countries. And we're mobilizing. A billion dollars to improve the region's economies and infrastructure. As we speak. We're training law enforcement officers and judges across the region to eliminate corruption enforce the rule of law. And craft a crackdown on trafficking crime. But the United States cannot do this alone. And I will deliver this message personally it. To the leaders of Guatemala Honduras and El Salvador when we made in Guatemala City on Thursday. These nations. Must take news. And renewed steps. To confront the drug trafficking and corruption that the sets them and strengthen their economies. For the sake of their.

