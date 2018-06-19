Transcript for US withdraws from UN Human Rights Council

For too long to Human Rights Council has been a protector of human rights abusers. And a cesspool of political bias. Regrettably it is now clear that our call for reform was not heeded. Human rights abusers continue to serve on and be elected to the council. The world's most inhumane regime's continued escaped scrutiny. And the council continues politicizing. And scapegoating of countries with positive human rights records in an attempt to distract her from that users. In their ranks. Therefore as we said we would do a year ago if we did not see any progress. The United States is officially withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council. In doing so I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from human rights commitments. On the contrary. We take this step because our commitment. Does not allow us to remain a part of the hypocritical. And self serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.