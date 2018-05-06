Transcript for Former USA Gymnastics head invokes Fifth Amendment rights at hearing about Nassar

My understanding is that you were first informed about this abuse on June 172015. Is that correct. Mr. chairman. With respect to you and and your question and the committee. I've been instructed by my attorney to assert my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the constitution. Which according to the United States Supreme Court. An Ohio verses Reiner. Protects innocent men who otherwise might be and stared. Ambiguous circumstances. We're truthful responses of an innocent witness. May provide the government with evidence from speakers on morale. With Fitch would with. Which it would somehow use against him. For that reason and based on the advice of my turning I must respectfully decline to answer your question. After being informed about the abuse. You arranged for a private investigation. How did that private investigation come about. And then my understanding is that you waited 41 days to contact law enforcement is that correct. Can mr. chairman respectfully. I would like to answer your question. However been instructed by my attorney to assert my rights under the Fifth Amendment the constitution based on the advice of my attorney. I respectfully decline to answer your question. As early as 2013. You had questions about. Larry Nasser in fact in one of those memos. That you wrote to Alan actually the United States Olympic Committee. He said quote if Larry Nasser is the gatekeeper. And we have a real issue. And quote. What was the reason that you said that. At that point. Senator. Victor question I would like to answer. Part been in short department turning. To assert my right senator the Fifth Amendment to the constitution. And based on the advice of my attorney a respectfully decline to answer questions would you explain. To this committee. What part you had. In. Either. Beginning or enforcing a code of silence. At prevented young athletes from coming forward. And complaining about abuse with fear of retaliation. Senator. Once again I would like to answer your question. However are an instructor Bob my attorney to assert my rights. Under the Fifth Amendment of the constitution. Which corner of the United States Supreme Court in Ohio verses Reiner. Protects innocent men who otherwise might be ensnared. I ambiguous circumstances were truthful responses. When innocent witness. They provide the government with evidence from the speaker's own mouth. Which it would somehow use against him. For that reason and based upon the advice of my attorney. I must respectfully. Declined to answer your question. Don't you feel you have a responsibility to the athletes were here today and others around the country went into and it's sixty of them. Be more forthcoming. Respectfully senator I would like to answer your question. Cholera have been instructed by my attorney. Assert my rights under the Fifth Amendment of the constitution. And based upon the advice of my attorney. I respectfully decline to answer your question. Me mister Penney may I assume that it is your intent to and invoke that privilege. In further questioning yes. Let the record reflect that you have availed yourself privileges afforded under the Fifth Amendment to the United States constitution not to give testimony that might incriminate you. Indication of that right should not and does not imply guilt. Committee respect your constitutional rights to declined to answer questions on that ground. Although we certainly would've liked to have been able to hear from you today. Mr. penny you're excused.

