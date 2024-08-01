Vance to visit Arizona amid Republican scrutiny of Harris’ handling of border

ABC News’ immigration reporter Armando Garcia discusses Sen. JD Vance’s visit and how important the immigration issue is to the presidential election.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live