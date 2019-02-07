Transcript for Veteran urges Pres. Trump to focus on fellow veterans ahead of 'Salute to America'

Not everybody is happy about president trumps salute. To the military on this fourth of July am joined now by Jeremy Butler he's the president. And CEO of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America to nonpartisan organization joining us. Your face time from Los Angeles Jeremy thank you so much you wrote today in time magazine about. Some concerns about how the president. Is using the military here in this salute to America tell us about it. Yeah hi thanks for having me on pseudo apologize and currency from exit corridor Margaret were certain rates but now I did read about it's somewhat of the things that I be focused on is ensuring that our military and are supported by our government administration. And VA. Department of census officials in the substantive way well when we're Gramercy rather than this sort of military parade is a focus substances. Efforts to six and support the military and better and ways that are in need when he veterans day of the suicides we'll get women veterans that are receiving the air support they need we have secured notes and recent news reports are talking of changes in immigration services that are going to directly threatens some remarks. Military and veteran members that are non citizens. To potentially result in them being deported from this country so there's sort of substantive issues that we are waiting where we've registration we support. Bipartisan legislation. That we just the congress to. Starring in her view is that you're going to arts are pouring in sending our military this is the best way to do. Or hanging there. A have you made your views clear directly to the White House at all Jeremy have you had an open channel with them about. Your concerns about this fourth of July display. We maker Beers earners clears and not tuning invitations from the ordered them correctly would do that is what we hear poor are your poorest organization. It's our members are our administration. Talk to them Vieri we're more than any and come to them to share the views not just eight DA staff but 120 our members we survey every year or members aren't what. Our veterans and our. As part Jeremy Butler CEO of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America making an appeals of the White House here on the eve of fourth of July Gerri thanks so much happy fourth of July do you and thanks. To you for your service in the service of all of your members appreciate you joining us.

