Transcript for Most veterans dying by suicide use guns

Well next today September is suicide prevention month in this country today were highlighting the impact. I that suicide has on America's most vulnerable citizens. It's veterans suicide rates among veterans are one and a half times higher than the civilian population 6000 veterans die by suicide. Every single year. The highest rate is among eighteen to 34 year olds earlier today. I spoke with the director of the suicide prevention program at the Department of Veterans Affairs doctor Matt Miller. A to ask him why so many of those deaths involve a firearm in what the agency is doing now. I broke 6970%. Veteran suicides are firearm. Related. Oh woo what we really focus on is safety regarding firearms. And working with veterans. To understand. Win they may be at increased risk. Four suicide. And then Morton with that recognition. In her reducing time and space between weapons and ammunition and self. For a period of time. And veterans are overall very receptive to this for example. Gun lock distribution. That's that's one of our most popular. Handouts at events that we engage for suicide prevention. Thanks to doctor Matt Miller at the VA if you know someone who is contemplating suicide or you're looking. Are for a way to help you can contact the suicide prevention hotline 180273. 8255 there are people there 24/7. Willing to listen and willing to walk you through it and if you're considering it yourself to get you some help part thanks to that team.

