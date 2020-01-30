Transcript for New video released by Parnas shows 2nd Trump meeting

Okay there. We'll. Yeah a good. Okay. Okay. We'll. It's. Yeah. Yeah yeah. Students from. Yeah. Each. Yeah. I. A here is okay. And he. Yeah. Okay. We'll. I. I'm sir. Boom I'm sure. Okay. Okay. Are you okay. Disease or. He. Evil. And I. I. We're. He is. Oh yeah. News. Thank you. Yeah yeah. Good thing I can hear he's really been around I don't mean yeah. Cleveland's front. Okay. Yeah. Okay here's. We're. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. And you'll. So we do. All of this this morning news he. 52. And eight were not present field. Reviews. Hours. We have poll numbers be the only music. He. Judy her role on the. On close. We wish he had we're. Yeah. Martin. I don't know. But supposedly we're very well within the margin we will succeed him. And to days. We're. You believe. Well. Well it is. Off. We win we're. We didn't we get. In. There. And we need he's we're. We're. When you go to places where he rules. When we want. It's easy. Has. Go that. Disease more. He mountains. You probably. Why were we're here. Guy live. The speaker and his. Well okay there Nemo. Call. Yeah it is. Hey you're. Thank you Mr. President I want to echo what keeps saying I first all the president has changed your country it's been transformational. I think 65. Days. I see people every tasting my wages are up I do my job job I feel so much better life because of this president have to support. I can't Garrett C announced today we raised a record for many the most we'd ever raised. Thanks to the president 171 million and thanks to all of you thank you so much for your support. That means more are in twenty thanks seats were filling out our ground we've trained 111000 volunteers we put about (%expletive) together ask have you ever let. In place for mid term because you know the Democrats energized they want to take after they want to do everything they can't obstruct. This ain't no message. We know what they would do our country it will turn back on top of the dark ages of humor we'll see how we cannot act and so this isn't an election where ICE. We want to plan we can't win he must win and I think we can and the media is doing the same thing they did. To president trap me thinks that Hillary Clinton's gonna win game one but that message out there he wants intimate terms that are going to be a blue wave of there's there's another way. That's crashing and that's our economy. And I think that women and the hearts and minds of voters but only if we obligates us think you so much for being here behind the team. We're gonna need you for success it's never. Ideal I feel good we're in the battleground states. We're seeing the president's numbers are stronger else has seen tax reform initially it was upside down a lot of our battleground states we now see outbreak outside. On the right side and across all her battleground district. And the media was so negative in the arm again and crimes and all these things and now people are feeling in two thirds of Americans bigger paychecks. Four point two million have seen higher wages or world K increases. Things that have. Dramatically benefited alliance that they feel good about Republican leadership they feel like we're on the right calf. But it's going to be an out Democrats are turning out a higher level we seen any specials. They are eating Dino that they want to act so we have to match them. Progress on Tuesday he's a big difference. Yes we're. You know. Now. Here. And well I. Its rooms. Yeah. Here he's he's. Feasible he was cool. I can't sell it there. But what percent he collection so yeah. Sixteen and he in this business and we our last count had 69000. Ballots and relax Alex that's happening 5% absentees return districts on most of the voting is expected earlier in the name was really an usual. The news. News she is fleeting it's it's it's a slim lead we have heard about. Between Warren high athlete makes Sally going into the district contacted the state 1980 energy theory very high. You Perini had a lot of money coming in the Democrats to doctor. Interest slightly ashes Oliver commercials are sinners grass she hasn't practiced medicine for eleven years because of them out just in to. So she's just presenting herself and and they have used education now happening right now airs on an arson acts. That's become big issue that's so. What do you think citizens Hewlett Tuesday's Election Day I think we air and he wouldn't generally were Republicans. Generally more Republicans as a Republican district that I think. That we put it hit the ground and together even leading anti yeah. She is thinking she's working aren't talking to stay right chain and hear that she's working hard. And we got governor and there we got down there people like campaigning there tomorrow. And this weekend much. This. We've had been shot and I it would work. Or we're gonna make it any DO NN national media what amazes. From them. And yet you're winning el station in one night as much as we thought she should act. Seen. Speaker. In. You wouldn't be you. He. We want one. Who. He. My. He. Or. Get. More importantly he. And all you. Faith. Even normal Nall. Normally. You hear. You. He. UK. They. He's. Please. It's. We call correct things we could win. Who are you he's what. We. Look the Indians. We're. You what. Molly. Her. Two. I. I. Did he lose. We're. Or. Over. Even. Decades when. No work that the current number 1000 people whose. My candidacy he's. Oh yeah. Okay. Grew. Or. OK. Yeah. You that you okay. And you love fest. I. We have gone indeed. It's. And he. We'll. Yeah. And apparently he scored a lot of it. Up. He. He. He. That we'll hear all. We're. He'll. Yeah. Yeah. This process. Yeah. Your. I want justice. Even. Yeah. Movie. And we'll. These kids hear my pool. In the car is an easel back. It won't be eight. Or you. You. I. Yeah rain here things. Me. Anyway. There. Me. And I. It's very. Take. My. When he came he. So wave him over we it is I mean hey my brother. Yeah. Back. It indicators. He's certainly is one of greatest he went. We're the greatest. Before all this horrible. He's been injured initiatives. Some people are the greatest professional. Here is is. I mean these folks. She. We'll actually thinks Canada. You've been through here. In the. I realize. CN. They wouldn't use they would actually gone and they and then they try to you know get them engaged in Fayette does not yet. So yeah I think. And today cannot you policy. Do you socialists few. You me. We're. Complex alone you know that's like. He he says. They're right. He raised. Error. When. In this. Business division we have always. He noticed. Oh here news news people's a Obama it's. Don't. Yeah me. I. It is we not losing one million dollar up front here he. Rules. The in the we'll check. We'll. I. And for the a whole OK. I get. Seoul. And that and I feel we lose. Me. Easy. He is you. A lot of hope. I this is horrible. So that when gruden. Being here. So we should be. Does it like it's you know and yet it was supposed to. We. He isn't as. Yet. Un. I'll kill me emissions. It was among the channels. One is this. Yes. Unbelievable. She went from one sir we don't well. It's the age. We'll policy in about. Brightly. Book holy month. Please. Should be. And Kennedy thinking. You know lose. His you know we control. And the latest news that we don't feel with the in general Myers. We'll get. And whether they'll. So people anyway and update. Each. They. They would you and it is hoped the likes of ray and daylight hit. And as well I you know exactly that. Folgers. Not getting better. Oh lead in the knife and I think that feeling there behind it it's an American who live here and now arguing that they will support. You know you're. How many hundred hasn't been and what that. Yeah. There's a lot of Michigan I am I yeah yeah. Beer. He. The very. This thing behind it would. And he. So a good indication. That. Thank you very much against size. We need. More. Com community. Hey where ma and occasional. Mark Beaumont. Brett. School. Again. It schools he hated youth today looking. He all from. He. So we have one last question of the Atlantic share hail and high. Bella and protect my questions. Yeah. We're. Part. Oh. Disease also. And you. And more. Okay. No. Because yeah. We're. Disease four. And his son. It's. Where. Police. He. It in mind. Read our. Very yeah. It's long. Curling world. Talking. He looked good he. For. Where us. I hope will. Your car here in years. I don't know he beauty. It's. Why. Beauty. We have problems we'll. We're. Silence. It'll. Head. Or. The you know. And rumors. So I below. Thank you Mr. President thank you all for coming I can't write. DEA. Air and here they. It's. They. Johnny. It's. Oh. You. Oh million. It's Reagan. And he thing. Great. Yeah. Okay. Go. Yes it actually. Is laying. Yeah. Yeah. Okay. I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.