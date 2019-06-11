Transcript for Virginia woman who flipped off Trump motorcade wins election

At Virginia woman who lost her job she gave that one finger salute to the president. I do her that the motorcade was going by. And she now flashing a victory sign two years ago Julie brisk men made an obscene gesture toward presidential motorcade as she was biking past the line of suvs. A picture of the moment went viral and her employer federal contractor told her today. If you need to resign last night Pressman won a seat on the board of supervisors at Loudon County beating me come it. Incumbent Republican fourth best spot.

