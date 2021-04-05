Your Voice: Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Day

More
Teachers look back on changes to education during the pandemic and what’s ahead for students.
2:49 | 05/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Your Voice: Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Day
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:49","description":"Teachers look back on changes to education during the pandemic and what’s ahead for students.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"77493123","title":"Your Voice: Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Day","url":"/Politics/video/voice-educators-reflect-teacher-appreciation-day-77493123"}