Transcript for Your Voice: Medical professionals on COVID-19

Yeah. These are very different for every one. There is a lot of exhaustion it is being really really challenging. Well here and I'm patient care areas spurred you know twelve or fourteen president. It can be difficult to get outraged focus on the anti gives the injury and it is really requiring. A lot of specific and targeted and intentional. I'm attacks in order to be able to combat. He does that TE and the EP. Level of depression and sadness. That we experience NBC so much sickness and some extent on a regular basis. From what I do know is are we in the worst service resources coming in the next country to war we just the beginning of what could be really. I could anticipate rapidly increasing in the days just that is kind of what we're seeing over the last week or so should the numbers are jumping from one date from next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.