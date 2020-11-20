Transcript for Your Voice: The pandemic

Doctors and nurses continue to battle the virus on the front lines of course they are truly the women and men of this pandemic year but as case numbers grow teachers students and parents are feeling more of a burden to take him. I understand that. Always seem real to people who are not on headlines every day aren't having indirectly affected rank and yes but Kobe is three home. We are at a crisis point right now. It's a little bit we yeah. And shortening this Matt Stairs not having that time here on campus really Christmas Kyra and I'd been on canvas with. Blake says festive holidays in the scene Thanksgiving and winter break easily but it. It's understandable. Yeah I go to Syracuse university and I heard a woman's lacrosse team here. And as athletes in order to go home. For the holidays and we need to receiving negative coping test pilot days certain aspects of the name and address common list stay. Then you're going to have to quarantine once you get back to campus. So we're obviously super careful because they want had a season is here. He adds up even earlier onset of cold at. We keep wherever asks. My hospital and pretty much every hospital in Nashville is either whole or very close and that impacts how we operate in the emergency department. And I am personally tier five in my hospital being sold could result in someone dying in the waiting room it's the worst it's ever been. Find many metrics and but a gospel. Including our Tennessee governor just don't really understand those numerical concerns. And.

