Your Voice, Your Vote: AZ, FL, IL, KS, & OH hold key primaries

ABC News’ Rick Klein dissects the day’s critical Congressional primaries, including how both parties are closely watching the number of voters choosing neither Trump nor Biden.

March 19, 2024

