Hi everyone thanks for streaming with us on your voice your vote to break down kinda and it's NATO in new York and. And I'm Terry Moran back in Washington DC where president elected Joseph Biden has made clear. They're getting the corona virus under control is his number one priority naming Kobe nineteen transition advisory board that will put his plan into action. And as soon as he's sworn in on inauguration day. Follow the science and we'll follow the so it's me say that again we'll adjusting to new data when it comes in we'll listen. Good work and cooperation with the governors and local leaders of both parties where fighting has virus in their communities this very day. Meanwhile president trumps team is expected to file another legal challenge later today so far all but one of the campaign's previous challenges. I've been rejected in court sources inside the campaign tell ABC news there's Vincent internal bickering over the lawsuits with some on the president's legal team. Calling them pointless. And meritless but the president is showing no signs of conceding instead spending the weekend on the golf course. And he has no public events scheduled for today. And presidential how does John Sony's wired Defense Secretary mark asked burn the president announced the news on Twitter. Writing as brewer had been terminated. And will be replaced by the director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christopher Miller effective immediately. A lot of go to Washington and expecting the secretary asked for could be out after the election after he publicly disagreed with president back in June. When he said that active duty troops should not be sent. Can help control protests on the streets American cities world for more on this let's go to chief global affairs correspondent. This week co anchor Martha Raddatz who's covered this for a long time of that first did this take you by surprise what do we know about how this came about. What we have no cherry to order a why else that he may be asked bird. It might be choppy bought for just exactly what you just described keep publicly disagreed. With the president about. Calling up active duty military. With insurrection. Actually did barrack. Chairman mark Worley also apologized for. Being with the president in market square looks just before that photo opportunity. However it would surprise change so quickly. Stand after losing the election it it it is stacked wait a minute why bother you have just two and a half months left. Now apparently. That there wasn't given I had doubt I happen to talk to the Pentagon spokesperson just two hours before this tweet came out. And talk about whether an art. I asked her half that's it was kind of stage and he said he has no intention of resigning so I get. Be had stopped paying lip. Perhaps in that two hour period a put option which is she pledged to close well like you who knew about it that aren't jump up and maybe he didn't tell. All because after hadn't told them over the Pentagon they are already preparing. The replacement. To arrive with no blues director of National Counterterrorism. Center. It gave Berry and usual choice period. Even though he has been at the Pentagon report he hasn't been in senior positions they're that he is only been at the National Counterterrorism Center. Were actually two months the heart expeditionary king that the Pentagon was an assistant. Secretary. Of debt and and there are a lot of them within the Pentagon but he kept his background a special operations. So I think some are concerned over there. Why he would prod him why the president trump would lead to replace her in the collapse. Couple months in. But he's not now man to leave scores unsettled but look let's go back to. To what the source of that tension might have to and that day outside the White House. Lafayette park and then saint John's church with the president brandishing a Bible there that share guessed that in the air. And Defense Secretary with them and then in the days following. Say it was different are desperate as you just said who declined in said he would be opposed to the invoking the insurrection act which does is the only while way that presidents can send. United States troops under the streets of our cities asked for didn't like that took. Q what does this tell you about what presidential did want that day. And hadn't how much tension it cost between the White House and the Defense Department was asked for representing himself for a broader consensus within his. A pentagon responsibilities. I think he wants carrier and I think he picked the canal Britain Blair reporting from productive out of there and large those close to ask per cent but it's actually did not. Can he did not want to do you think. Both faster and newly. It's say they completely didn't want to be there in Lafayette park. Literally of course was in uniform who can camouflage uniform. Where I think it was a few days before that kind of phone called the governor's. Had had talked about T the protests and shed that the National Guard needed to dominate and again just heard what their listeners and viewers the National Guard is not. Active duty military attache and what the president was talking about doing it getting our active duty military troops scored rattle out. Take part in any. Law enforcement because dot com trotted onto the streets but asked targets and dominate the battle space. He apologized about as well that it would stick you know a dumb thing to say. But it was his background his own background in the military that made it stays that way. But once that happened once once anybody publicly agrees with Donald Trump and his administration. They're usually not a round trip long so in some ways. But it continued that he would get Vista many moms. And why did why bother and and I think that is either McCartney charger neck and she's got you know people who disagree but don't last long. Or is there are some military operation. Got. Those opposed to end Aaron trump wanted to bring in his I didn't make not even necessarily military operation when you have she. Didn't it could just yesterday. As secretary Pompeo the secretary states. Part came out more sanctions on Iran that we all know her to control pulled out at bat. Nuclear deal with it Ron. Joseph Biden has made it clear he would like to get back into that. I'm sure they would still be some negotiations because the world has changed world has moved on and I. Oh. Yeah that it may not be in the same shape it was before. But I definitely something bad charm of the Pentagon are concerned about. And our brother has been using see how history judges side defense are desperate is ahead in subordinate profile in courage somebody in a tight spot thanks very much of that. And more on this ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now Rick how significant is this move and why now. Well the big question is this part of a larger pattern of retaliation is this what the president is doing another has become increasingly clear that he's not on track to usual won reelection now Joseph Biden is that the president elect. It's extraordinarily unusual to have a cabinet officials are fired essentially is close chew. On inauguration day out when we know that the president president elect reason to leave office and a couple of months. A lot of folks around the White House around Washington are scared for their jobs though. I any sense they're talented and there's defeatist and elements inside his own administration. The White House has really very little patience for people who don't think the president still could succeed and it does appear to be perhaps enact a score settling and the question did on my mind and I think many in Washington is who's next what's next. What else lets you. I and I also have a question about stability around the world that that time between April presidential administrations is a time that guy that people that that might wish United States well take advantage and I to have disruptions top of the military ranks is not a good thing. Seles I guess I'm that no what do you think the chances are that we see more administration officials fired. Before inauguration day and and what does that do refer our security but also for the transition. Yeah I mean he's also inevitable that they'll be other people who are terminated our disservice sound. Ended and die and be thanked for their service by the president he's done it at various times administration and I don't think he's in a particularly good mood at the moment and if he's gonna do that and settle some scores it has been announced I think it's very likely that there's going to be more Clarence. Before the end the president is his style accounts quite angry with how is concern by many people he's demanded more loyal than he's got back in his U. At what I I think in the Biden teams Scott and prospective they expected noise they had to instability they certainly hope that not done nothing odd jeopardizes. The the health and safety. Both of Americans. They're moving ahead with their class and no great surprise Joseph Biden will have his own picture the cabinet in net in January have to try to get them confirmed by the senate and eighty controlled by Republicans. Biden I am not expecting a lot of indignant statements at this point it's not about winning votes losing votes he just wants to project as much harm as he can in his statement today just imploring Americans Wear masks and I think. Do you know if we be any different situation of the country if we had a president to be doing that for seven monsters are. I read about his legal challenges that the trunk campaign is waging a number of the cases filed have already been shut down in Nevada Michigan Georgia and Pennsylvania who. Why haven't they been successful and what do we know about the case that was. All the support we just don't have any evidence I mean he here's the thing is that. This is he any political strategy and searchable legal strategy from the Sar shall the last you know all you know sixties now by days now. The truck campaign knew it was losing and was looking for ways it's a trying to establish. What could possibly happen now luckily there are some narrow areas where they've been successful which is to make sure that they have observers looking at ballots as their counted. There's still a contest around the question about whether Pennsylvania. Could calendar will count votes that were received after election night this import was deadlocked on that decision goes for. Here's lifting the Carolina in Pennsylvania actually doesn't include those and presidential losing anyway cell. Barring some kind of and a smoking gun piece of evidence that shows. Systemic problems around this tune of tens and tens of thousands of votes in multiple states he's legal challenges are going nowhere there's just no way to to look at this on its face and say. Here we go this is the path to the presidency O'Donnell trial whether he knows it or he wants to believe it or not. And Joseph Biden is the president elect. And yes there are legal avenues that are available to losing candidate until it was good reports of actual evidence is just not gonna matter she and president elect Biden announced a Kobe in nineteen transition advisory board to put. His plan in place on day one that's it he's hoping for at least what would that entail. Relative to the meeting that it entails that he he outlined already day which is weird and wearing a mask and he he is said that he wants to make it a national mandate he acknowledges that he doesn't have the power is a president. Following the science of course sounds very simple but it's a point of those. Of actual dissension between the two of them he said that he would elevate Anthony out here make sure that Anthony how she gets invited all those task force meetings that maybe just more symbolic step at this point all we also know where we're at a stage now given the news with Pfizer and a potential vaccine is potentially a turning point it's also a very dangerous time and I think the way to Vice President Biden tell president elect Biden outlined today he wants eternally governing he knows that if people. Now start following the basic scientific common sense advice and to keep him safe says they'll safe and healthy she and Harris and the countries in a worst and in much in a much better place he inherits. A much better situation so I. All right Rick Klein our political director we appreciate it Rick thanks. Well while the country was consumed to last week with the presidential election the corona virus pandemic didn't go anywhere of course. This week the US has reported over 727000. New cases of Coleman nineteen as a weekly record in the US's quickly approaching its record. Number of hospitalized. Patients. As a pandemic reaches this critical point prison like Joseph Biden is already meeting with his corona virus task force addressing the public about his approach to dealing with it. And let's talk about a little news break it down joining me now for the latest on this subject in the government response to the current ours is former. Presenters for brought a Homeland Security advisor Tom Bonser and infectious disease doctor Todd Eller good afternoon to you both. We begin with doctor Allard. It's hospitalization and death numbers are also opt in addition to the case numbers multiple states setting new records every day so. Where are we in the pandemic where he's you'd go. Terry were not a good place right now because our baseline is so high think about this for second there's hundreds of thousands of cases each day. And we're so she went there we know that this virus loves the indoors shooting expect aces to go out. Cases is not the biggest problem but what happens when you have so many cases does it beats the greater us both patients and that's the major problem you've got because we start running out of hospital capacity and we take era the Colbert and equally as important that an article that patients. What happens is doubts when he have to start getting these very stringent regulations and and shutting things down and pausing on reopening and take these steps back so we really have to get on top of this quick. And I'd like our audience take a look at his video out of Naples Italy I don't know if you send patients are being administered oxygen. In their cars. In the parking lots outside hospitals in the countries in Italy southern region. As those hospitals still up there so is down. What do US that was such a dramatic and ominous picture. Is that some think could happen in the United States given the pressure on our health care system. Absolutely you know that often times Europe. Is at a bus by weeks even months of what we see happening in Europe we captain recognized could happen here. He's truly an ominous prospects are Thomas G. Let's go to how how the leadership generous spot as pres elect Joseph Biden already appointed and that would discredit our task which is there anything. He can really do right now between now and inauguration day when it certainly looks to all purposes like he's going to. Lead the country soon those powers what you do to get us and sped up next in this horse really up to present charmed until January 20. Boy you know Terry just pointed you get the mail and by pointing out that Dick constant at. They're calendar for our political transition doesn't line up put the you know interest of this virus so. What I do what I can say is that idols senior indication of president trumps the changes approach years and what we need to do is a country. It's a change our approach now tops the momentum that the darker just distract. People don't think of it this way they think you lean year gross. This is about to turn into geometric rose in double and you doubled and it doubles the momentum that you pick up now. Is going to yield really really terrible results in a month or two months' time so the next seventy days. Before we get to the inauguration of a new president. We could see 400000. New cases a day. Or numbers along that border magnitude. That is a staggering prospect if you think about it and what a new administration will be and share earnings they'll be inheriting momentum that's Mary hard to arrest. So I would say. Two things we need to speak deliberately. So they governors and mayors of this country and we have to speak to the people of this country. We don't want to repeat the mistakes we made of the spring. Are we waited too long in hot spot areas like New York. Put strict strict rules and clinics. They also don't want to overreact in court unnecessary controls in place. In areas that are not yet hot spot sort of don't have large amounts of virus. Unfortunately were read our today Terry. Those things are flipped around on merrier for over thirty states. Seeing these levels reach. Higher levels and both current terrible inflection points in to this geometric you know exponential growth Kirk. But nevertheless. That responds. Measured appropriately is. Absolutely necessary today and Paul president elect Biden can do is offer his his hopes. Encouragement. As bully pulpit leadership. I think president trump. Test and really. Take this upon himself and not rely on a very good news about a vaccine because the timetable for delivery will not arrive in time. This thing is still raging illegal back to Dr. Eller and about dad thanks and byes are announcing initial data that indicated. Other drawbacks and its is attractive quite. But when we'll really know for sure that it works and what would come next to it was a timetable give us your sense of where we are on the vaccine. This is really exciting news I will tell you that this result more than 90%. Effectiveness. Has exceeded all of our expectations you root you've heard assault talk about we work. The FDA settled lower limit at 8% so angered bad this could potentially be preventing. 90%. Of the disease that we say is really important I you'll want to. Emphasize the fact though that we are still going to happen being masked and use the other infection prevention bundles and measures that we know Bo because we still don't know these people or getting infected. We've gotten the vaccine. We still don't know a bow whether they are less likely to transmit so. I cannot. Over emphasized. This is really exciting news today about what happened is we're going to hear about safe soon probably in the next weeks and once we know that the effectiveness is great which it sounds like once we know that its safety Ben. Company can apply to the FDA I do want to say one other thing his dad what's interest being able Spicer in particular is that KR one company that did not receive any federal funding. Where there vaccine development. I think it's very centrist think and I think they've done a terrific job and this is an unprecedented for all the company is good news. In a hard time tonne Halloran and Tom buster thanks very much for being with us. And the corona virus pandemic is far pretty only challenged. Joseph Biden and his administration will face and DNC chair Tom Perez joins us now with more. On what's at stake for the Democratic Party after this election Tom thanks for joining us. Always a pleasure yeah. So winning the White House is Odyssey and a big victory for the Democratic Party but this election wasn't that big blue wave that many on the left hoped for Democrats lost several seats. In the house still wound remaining control look why is slim margin rich and those ambitious plays to pick up senate seats in places like South Carolina and Iowa did not can now we surprised that Republicans in the down ballot races did as well as they did. Well I I attended take a longer view this I look at where we worry and 2017. When I started this job and where we are now we had fifteen governors and 2070 we have 24 now. We have one over 400 seat state legislatures leaflet. Ten legislative chambers and there's two or three that are still up in the air from last week we didn't have the House of Representatives. In 2017 we have speaker Pelosi now the races that we have lost. Six or seven. They are all in areas where Donald Trump won by ally in the Oklahoma C was a tough seat. New Mexico that was a truck plus fourteen. District and sell those were always going to be different all the most important thing for me right now is we have so many Democrats both in Washington starting with the White House. And frankly across the nation so when president elect Biden gets to work. The corona virus in earnest on January 20. He is going to have so many people across the country to work with governors mayors etc. and so I'm I'm very optimistic that we're going to be able to move forward we still don't know what the outlook will be in the senate we've got more work to do there but the American people want results. That's what they want there they're sick and tired avid Tweeter and chief they want. A leader in chief and they're gonna get bad and Joseph Biden. So Brent president elect Biden -- your point also said that he does intend to work with Republicans and Democrats alike and I want to expand on that a little bit because former Ohio governor John Cusick was just one of several Republicans who endorsed Joseph Biden spoke at the DNC the whole nine yards and he now says that it's time. For Biden to listen to Republicans we also cheer the president elect emphasizing unity in his speech shouldn't you see this as a time for the party choose to move to the center and try to unify the country and that way. Well Joseph Biden is a unifier and I think when you look at what he's trying to do the things he's trying to dukes are gonna unify America because they have support across. A widespread political spectrum that everyone in this country wants to get a handle on the problem virus that's not a right vs left issue. That is just a public health imperative and Joseph Biden actually gonna listen to the scientists. The corona virus. Working on issues like. Infrastructure. Infrastructure historically has been a bipartisan issue and Joseph Biden I think is gonna bring people together around a very broad infrastructure package that is going to. Create good middle class jobs and help let's address some of our climate change challenges again. Republicans have historically been supportive if I'm infrastructure issues 70% of the American people want to help dreamers and cuts across. All the ideological stripes and so we're gonna get to work on day one helping dreamers and if Republicans come together. There were up and down votes allowing. In the United States senate. These proposals I'm confident they enjoy bipartisan support site. I really think that everything I've just described is enabling us to get a handle on all the challenges that people want and health care is the final one because health care is literally on the ballot. They can keep their health care period so those are some of the. Issues that it's something you an abiding campaign are hoping can help in that message of unity but there's a lot of talk this morning and over the weekend about progressive ideas like a green new deal -- funding the police that may have cost Democrats. Some of those seats in the down battle ballot elections what do you think about that. Again the vice president look at who look at the plaque on the Democratic Party than with the vice president said it very clear we want to make sure that the police. Are doing their job that the police are. Accountable and of the police are. I have given the resource is they need to do their job we can have effective policing and constitutional policing and that's what we're working toward. You've got the president president elect was exceedingly clear throughout his campaign. That. She. Communities. Maricopa County Arizona the perfect example. The Joseph Biden approach America accounting when he was vice president Barack Obama as president at a terrible sheriff Joseph Arpaio. And defund the Maricopa county sheriff's office we reformed it. In the voters tell Dave that Joseph Arpaio out of office because he was a terrible terrible shaft that is the model we will use we will be reforming. Whenever necessary we will always be working with. Police departments and community. All the stakeholders to ensure that our law enforcement to work together. And get the job done. That's what Joseph Biden has been doing and if you look at his history that's what he was going back in the ninety's where he was investing in community oriented policing because he understands. The most important. Oh weapon. That a police officer has in his or her arsenal is the trust of the people and she uniquely I think Joseph Biden. Can bridge those shots gas that exists in communities across this country. And time lastly edges on a touch on the senate runoff in in Georgia. There's a lot at stake here how confident are you that the Democrats. Can pull off these races and what's the strategy. Well who were poised to win the state of Georgia insurer. Vice president or the president elect. And that's remarkable Georgia's transformed knew you look around metro Atlanta there's a congressional districts six and congressional districts. Historically. Republic and and now Lucy Macbeth one. In 2018 and then won reelection that wasn't Newt Gingrich's old district. The seventh congressional district which is again. Metro Atlanta again another example a democratic slept in that district the state of Georgia we we have built around the Biden Harris ticket. A fusion coalition of remarkably. Diverse folks from a crossed this day that's what brought us across the finish line in the the president elect and the vice president elect and in case. And we're gonna continue to build that in and health care health care health care. Is going to be on the ballot we are going to remind people every single day. In the in the run up that. This. Republican leadership went to the Supreme Court to do away with your health care coverage shame on and I think voters will see that. All right look at voter registrations in Georgia it's off the chart excitement everywhere we're gonna make sure organizing everywhere. DNC chair Tom Perez thank you sir appreciate your time. But her and it was an historic election in many ways including representation and. It was England being that never got it we can accomplish his plan little girl's name that was being in the White House. Now at an angle and for the first time in history. And now we know data being in the white capped his clothing to countless games. Source White House win and the surgeon women coming to the next congress on both sides of the aisle to stay with the. Regardless of our differences. All Americans shame that sector share the same purpose just as we fight hard when the stakes are high. We close ranks and come together. Contest is done. Willie will always in the promise and greatness of America let's do. All we can to keep advancing the causes and values can we all hold dear. Hello that governor Clinton over and over. And offered my congratulations. He did run a strong campaign and I wish him well in the White House and our entire administration. We'll work closely with his team to ensure the smooth transition of how. I spoke with George W. Bush and congratulated him on becoming the 43 president. I call on all Americans I particularly urge all who stood with us came to unite behind our next president. I had the honor of calling senator Barack Obama. To congratulate him. To congratulate him. I'm being elected the next president of a country that we both grew out. I pledge to him tonight should do all in my power to help him lead us through the many challenges we face. I congratulated Donald Trump then offered to work with him on behalf of our country. Our constitutional democracies in shrines. The peaceful transfer of power and and we don't just respect that we cherish it. Conceding the presidency. It's an American tradition and a hard won their hearts breaking it works so hard and yet they stand up. These candidates and concede the presence here this same words over and over their peaceful transfer of power. At present term has not conceded the election is looking for some recounts is trying to take issue courts unclear. And if he ever well that's not in his maker probably check on this tweet from just about four years ago November 10. 2016 then Vice President Biden Gary is meeting with Mike Pence the incoming vice president elect offering his support for what a smooth. Seamless transition of power the first concession telegraph William Jennings Bryan to president McKinley saying we have submitted to the issue to the American people. And their well is law. And now to your voice your vote come on Harris made history with her ascension to the vice presidency as the first woman. First black American and first Asian American to be vice president elect let's listen to some voices around the world from North Carolina to New Jersey to Brazil. Talking about what it means to see those barriers broken. What we're seeing that I never doesn't need to accomplish his lack of heroes and that was being in my head. Now and anecdotal and for the first time in history and now knows it being you know why. Thanks to countless yeah there's a millionaire race here leader that will come back. Click here if you'll let the world know how things are it's. Getting now more than ever it's. Risk afraid Friday. We have our first the last woman I was pregnant. Your banker who. Was unhappy that read my daughter got the witnesses. Very powerful pop emotional moment it shows that she should be she wants to the end there's no let me. Yeah. Cholera. He hasn't Haitians mobile's high tech. Eyewitness okay delayed hundreds well now there's an eight Harry showcase stand on. The reaction from just a few women and fun little girl there sharing their reaction to come let Harris is election as the first woman and first person of color. In the position of vice president elect. Well let's take this conversation to our virtual roundtable and today we're happy our eggs news correspondents are joining us who gets an inside knowledge people bent out on the campaign trail Rachel Scott. Orange shot and also we're right regard professor of public policy at Harvard universities with us frequently and ABC news contributor inch. Let me begin with you just your reaction to this election where it stands in our history what it means. Star and he. Does away and wish. Actions or not only a black woman and thanks. A woman of South Asian descent. But we also have a woman includes the HB CU historically black college Percy graduate a woman who is a member of our sorority incorporated. A member or a woman as a member of the late. Civic organizations priority. Things like that she's building on this really long legacy. A black women. But she's opening op. Lee our discussion and an opportunity or commit to get and all. And I think that it is candidate credibly significant particularly. Every time you weren't Delaware all last week with a biting campaign and you Rivera on Saturday that victory speech what reaction from the crowd and the community in general and should it was an image our nation has simply never seen before 244. Years we have never seen a woman we've never seen each couple. One man an Asian American woman become president lacked and should. I personally thought about all those times that I covered senator Pamela Harris on the campaign trail should. Should I would watch little girls run up to her and she would always should crouched down at eye level because she one of them to know. Bet she saw that and as I was there on Saturday night. I was watching little girls look right back up at her. And see her assumed the second highest position in Arnie (%expletive) We talk so much about images images shape perceptions of what week they each can be. So politics aside does all this a much bigger than her little girls for woman of color in this country who have discounted lift the hold to await their return finally feeling like they have a seat at the table because someone like senator here. They took Missouri and John who spent a lot of time on this campaign showed trauma liars who were there when she dropped out of the presidential race. This victory means to her. Hi Cherie and so like you ask that question banning a site from what does victory mean star of course it means a lot means so much Ollie young girls watching her and you mentioned you know I was an air when she and her campaign last December I mean that's a true less Sandefur a lot of these younger women rich who are seeing this black woman and black South Asian woman now sixteen. That we've all seen this woman don't don't forget Eckstein were shield will really badly backing December her crowds were dwindling what does Gary hello Rachel Scott when expected hundreds and hundreds of people at this one and then didn't -- still feel actually showed upper crowds are dwindling. The money was running dry it was on infighting in her campaign. It was really a rock bottom moment for her and people we're talking that Tom's dire running against her in the senate and possibly your professional crew re here. You know hitting a while. And she went from the too and she went from being you know dropping out of four Eileen and started. And now a she's about to meet a second most powerful person in the country. The true source of inspiration for people who are watching her Ted's seen her. It incredible Tenet. And Leah looking ahead as a touchstone with Tom for as a little while ago the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Wants to be heard Biden also has some prominent Republicans who endorsed him and supported him and he himself has expressed a desire to promote unity. And work across the aisle so how does he go about achieving that. In the government. And in the country in general would you consider the existing divisions them. I think one good things to keep in mind is act you know. The Democratic Party asked to pay attention to the people have been based in union when we talk a lot of appears in this nation is divided and polarized. Remain at any I million people many. Black women. Latino women rape of different backgrounds on the east on the way and now it's trying to bridge its party action rich eager and so we're gonna be looking toward you know. Today and one of the things we'll see that nobody liked or as potential to really get our all bridging uniting goal in the I matters the most in this moment. You bullet that relationship with the wing of the RD year the more liberal press. Some wing of the party. Actually. On demand knee and the once when so we should be looking forward you and me marks and therein I want to bring. You into this because you Lucy no come on -- very well having spent that much time with her on the campaign trail she was a very liberal senators so when you look at her record so how does she fit in with the mission shaped trying to unify and work across the aisle but also hopefully bring in. The progressive wing of the Democratic Party is well. Yes I was joking letter Rachel Scott earlier and that in and only one brazen how literally get along with clearly is tilting Robert other ways on the campaign trail. She got along so well with everyone this is a woman who. And just really bridges the did it with. You know all sorts of people she is she comes from dairy diverse family rule. It black white Asian and it. Indian Jamaica and and backgrounds where she's used during different perspectives on the table all the time and having to bring bad tonight. And she is also second to Joseph Biden who he wants to be the basement healer in chief wants to he'll listen ancient she. And that's something that she's really gonna bring to the table as well which comes to try to unify people. And Rachel and number again call on your reporting not just on the campaign but now on the transition what kind of Cha challenges lie ahead for collars and Joseph Biden in their transition team. The drug administration reluctantly maybe good to refuses to wind down what are they looking ahead to. Yeah here during talk about Joseph Biden trying to it is healer in chief Darren going to be some significant challenges in trying to unite the nation's first and foremost you know just days before the election I was on the campaign trail each in Michigan and I went to I didn't campaign that I went to a trump rally at the biting campaign that should be there were concerned over a lot of life with a groan of iris and that the truck champion and that is a portrait telling me concern over lots of lightly should Wear a mask has become a political issue in this country and so as he's pushing or actually trying to make everyone -- now. Asked this man Dave sang the importance of it. There are a lot of Americans how dare who Joseph local leave. Americans should be candidates who we are at least not so on want and you have to unite Americans none comes the challenge with congress and we know that all eyes are going to be on. On Georgia you have goes to runoff races two senate seats each happening in January that will likely decide the balance of the senate still it Republicans. Majority opposed so. Really big obstacles for Biden administration not only with the legislation they are trying to get through but remember that the senate also confirms it. X and Connell Harris as vice president could just decide what you will be his second person of color in that office Charles Curtis Herbert Hoover's vice president. Was member of the caught nation native American racial Scott. Soaring shot later and Berger thanks for Russia being. And before we go the bite in and Harris Stanley is really enjoyed themselves over the weekend but nobody had a better time. Then the president elect's daughter Ashley Biden take a look. A. Might be the next line dance in the make. I think that's what that's a way says you have covered winning candidates losing candidates and the winners it's just after all that work and to be a firm does they believed dead and the numbers show they have banned by the American people. And that's your dad. It's Ecstasy. Had doesn't trust here on your voice your vote the breakdown I'm Terry Moran in Washington and I'm Diana stayed on the New York we'll be back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great game to back.

