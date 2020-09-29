Transcript for Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown – What to expect in tonight’s debate

VW licenses. Actually policies and discuss an emphasis on democracy. Clear plan set just rhetoric was really stepped in take control over lake stop the division United States. In order to win my vote they need to convince me that feels unified country. Hi everyone thanks for streaming with us and your voice your vote the breakdown I'm Diane Macedo a New York. And I'm Terry Moran in Washington and the big issue for us today at ten night's main event the first of three presidential debate between president Donald Trump. And former vice president Joseph by. The candidates will face off in person for the first time this election cycle taking on topics like the corona virus pandemic. The Supreme Court race and violence in our cities and each man's policy records. But isn't going to be a debate unlike any we've ever seen. In these weird pandemic times the two candidates will not be shaking hands of the socially distance event we'll have an audience of just about seventy people. ABC's Mary Bruce has a closer look. The candidates just hours away from coming face to face for the first time in this race and already the gloves are off. Always notice to dumb guy. Look it's the people below the presence liar and beads they know that it's not like it's. It could come as a surprise. Taking over tonight's debate those questions about the president's tax it. After that stunning report from the New York Times alleging trump paid just 750. Dollars in federal income tax in 2016. The year he won the White House that same year in a debate with Hillary Clinton trump took credit for avoiding tax. It's the only years that anybody's ever seen where couple of years when he had to turn them over. To state authorities when he was trying to get a casino license and they show. He didn't pay any federal income tax. So that make it these are 80. That means 04 troops trounced taxes and business record are sure to be invited cross airs tonight but the former vice president is also bracing for trump to go personal. He's been want to make it personal he's gonna want to get in the mosh pit. I'm going to talk about why I want to be president I'm states. The official topics for tonight's debate include both Biden in Trump's records the economy the Supreme Court race in unrest and the pandemic. Friday and has been off the trail preparing but trump. He's been campaigning full scene keeping up a packed schedule with nine events in just the last week. Says his job is prep enough. Yeah same spin on the ignorant of time I mean not alive or. I'm hermit country and I don't you know I don't have the luxury but he's. He's still trying to downplay expectations. He's been dormant for 47 years and I've just started doing this stuff. Now Biden heads into tonight's debate with a ten point lead in the latest national polls he's also up in several key battleground states like Pennsylvania where our latest ABC news Washington Post poll out today just by an up nine points. Why does not familiar with this adding right he has spent 26 presidential and vice presidential debates but he has never faced an opponent. Quite like Donald Trump is also be a debate unlike anything we've ever seen before because of course here in the midst of this pandemic. There will be no handshakes no opening statements and it will be speaking before just limited socially distance audience that Diane and Terry tonight. One month away from the election and we could see that sharp. This contrasts yet. Mr. Mary Bruce forest thanks Mary. And debates are one of the last chances candidates have to convince uncommitted voters they deserve their votes. So we asked some of those voters would they want to hear from president trump and Joseph Biden tonight take a look. I am interested in hearing president and right and to be about Health Care Reform. I feel like our country's health care system is corrupt and me need insurance available for every one that is affordable. We're free provided for by the government. And this seemed kind note we need to be able to you. Finally. Where the government isn't continuing to go onto metered I feel it we need transparency. In health care. I want to hear more what Christine gives that you're going to half pound me agencies and go help more people like me and I anybody out there. Blue cross is in limbo. I am willing somehow we need some help as many people being deported in being encouraged on the economy for non wesun. Now let's take this conversation to our virtual roundtable joining us today ABC news political director Rick Klein. ABC news political analyst Matt Dowd an ABC news live anchor Lindsey Davis who earlier this year moderated one of the democratic debates welcome to all thanks for being here. Great to be a real. Matt I wanna start with you we're gonna get into. Some of the debate issues in a second but first on the news of the day how much do you think these New York Times reports. On the president's taxes will impact what happens tonight. Well they're gonna impact the race and and I think they're gonna primarily impact the race and their for the debate tonight. Because Donald Trump is behind. And every day that Donald Trump isn't making a move on Joseph Biden is a problem and so when you enter debate. With that kind of rock putting your backpack. As I would say and that you know what's going to be a subject of the conversation which isn't a going to be a positive for Donald Trump it puts even another disadvantage. At a time he fundamentally needs to change the status quo with Joseph Biden ahead so I think it puts the onus on Donald Trump. He has to have a win tonight. In a big way in order to change the dynamic of the race and these allegations in this news makes it much harder for him. Rick can I pick up with that on and on a question it seems to me that both of these candidates have. Questions hanging over them about their capacities and character the question for Joseph Biden a lot of voters have to be too old she too feeble and and Donald Trump you know it is he really presidential material at this time of crisis or is he just kind of a Twitter troll at do you think the candidates. Have thought about that think voters are thinking about what about that the personal aspect how borders it's gonna look at these men. Feel of the debate I think it's critical here to stop the kind of thing you can answered a question can you handle the presidency of course you can't that's not the way you handle something like that. Joseph Biden frankly for a lot of his supporters as well as many of his detractors has to go up there and and may complete sentences for ninety minutes that's the fact and and maybe it's a global orbits a bar the president has set for him. And I think you're right about president trump Americans give him very low marks for handling of coconut nineteen. The economic crisis the big issues of the day not particularly a strong suit for president running for reelection he's turned the conversation back to Joseph Biden but in the course of that. He Hassell also. Look and sound like the president that he is because he needs they create that contrast anyway the cat and I think your right Terry. It may be how the candidates say things even more than what they say that ends up resident. And that Lindsay one of the questions going into this debate has been about fact checking the debate commission says they don't expect moderator to fact check. Chris Wallace the moderator tonight has said he won't be fact checking he says his job primarily is to be invisible and let the candidates. Have their moment. Having moderated a debate before how typical visit to make that call when to interject because you want. A candidate to answer the question and to stay on topic but then also to want to strike that balance of not. Making it too much about you and letting them have this moment you know I'm reminded. Of Candy Crowley when she moderated a presidential debate I think it was the second of the season in 2012 with president Barack Obama and Mitt Romney. And Mitt Romney was basically saying that President Obama had not called a I think it was been Ghazi an act of terror until fourteen days later. And right away President Obama said Nell check the transcript and candy immediately jumped in and said no actually you know Mitt Romney. Barack Obama is right he's actor it he did say the next day at the White House. And so I do you think it's an obligation if you catch it if you know the truth in real time. To establish. This is correct this is not I don't think that it's on the moderator necessarily. To have to do it. I think it really that on his kind of lies on. That whoever that candidate is so if if Donald Trump says something that's not sure I really think that it's imperative that Joseph Biden right away say. That's not true these are the facts this is what's the reality. And that I just quickly want to follow up on that because we did you know Joseph Biden's camp has an essentially imply that he won't. Be doing that they've kind of said that should be the moderator who's doing a fact check. What do you think that does it joke if Joseph Biden does kind of sit back and and hope that the moderator does that for him. I think that's not a winning strategy I think that there is meant so much. On this information that has been out there that it needs to be checked on on both sides doing if someone saying something that you can prove that's untrue. I think that it it has to be. At established an NII can tell you that sitting there with any question that I had during a debate. I had the facts I had supporting information says to back up basically any assertion or any possible answer. I was ready access to quote or give them time stamps and prepare its to push back. And Matt and aunt and Rick are all of you really read Donald Trump is a new unique kind of candidate at least in my lifetime. On the national stage he's a bruiser in debates and they know I talk to somebody was on the stage within the last president is a bit on the state of the mad dog. A buddies candy. He didn't win seventeen debates and flatten Hillary Clinton by not knowing what he's doing but he made clear. He's talking about this Biden if some minutes here pieces he drugged you know he's he's gonna go after Hunter Biden. How big is that an issue is that going to be and how does Biden handle that. Well that's it for Tim may yet get your we we've not seen anything like Donald Trump. He's just totally disruptive force and he will be an always is in a debate though I would counsel people to say. In those debates against Hillary Clinton and almost every case over a one and after the first debate Hillary's polls actually went up. After the first debate against Donald Trump. In this is something that the probably the biggest thing that Joseph Biden is that it is going to have to handle is how does he deal with the disruptive force that Donald Trump in this. I would counsel if I were counseling I've been through this before with President Bush in 2002004. I would counsel not die Joseph Biden not respond to every single thing but pick a moment or two. And then. Seriously in a forceful way. Confront Donald Trump not about himself had an attack on himself but an attack on a family member attack on somebody cares about attack on part of the country. That he cares about I think there we a moment her to. That for all of Donald Trump's blustery let it go. But push back on a moment or two in a forceful way and quit and I know what you're by Saturday trump. In that an accurate I think Donald Trump should step. God I think down truck should stay away. From attacking Joseph Biden had this whole time he has to rebuild his own image in if I were Donald Trump I would spend more time making the case so why should be reelected. As opposed to attacking Joseph Biden. Oh is guys exactly what Donald Trump's going to do Joseph Biden knows this because Donald Trump knows this did the platform the medium so well and he is I think Matt is exactly right yes the pick his moments choose where to engage and we're not to engage and let a lot of things fly by that you write might have a hard time doing if we heard him directly to our faces. I think I figure out we have more to get to with you in a bit but first you're gonna take a quick break when we come back and I'm committed voter will tell us what Joseph Biden and president trump. Needs to do to win his vote. Plans may be we cannot. Ahead of tonight's debate college Democrats and college Republicans from the University of Miami are teaming up for a bipartisan watch party. We'll catch up with them in just a moment stick around. Going into this debate going into this debate I want to feel inspired I feel stressed I'm nearly eighteen it's my first time voting in the election I feel hopeful anxious services now I feel very concerned about the future of the United States. Probably the most important debate are the most important left. It's an emotional all election the range of emotions you see there from some of the voters welcome back. He just joining us. Or breaking down what we expect to see from president trump and former vice president Joseph Biden in tonight's debate now just hours away. According to our friends over at 538 the overwhelming majority of both candidates' supporters say they were absolutely certain to vote. 84%. Of Biden's backers and 81%. Of troops no difference they're really they're gonna show up tonight however the candidates are also going to try to appeal to voters. Those few voters who may still be on the fence and one of them joins us now pastor Michael frost from couple down Pennsylvania welcome pastor. And thanks for joining us so in 2060 in his arms did you voted for Donald Trump. I don't why are young committed this camera. We told I want to say that you burn in 2016. I wasn't as convinced. That I was voting for president trump that I was voting against Hillary Clinton. I consider myself a moderately conservative Republican. Donald Trump was not my a favorite Republican. True primaries for your zero. She's not Mike shaver Republican this year. I don't like his. Arrogance I don't think she's. Going off on Twitter sell off for an emblazoned don't seem Rupp help all children conversation. But I'm. Not a big. Both Vice President Biden some reporter or fan eager so many students who almost again it's going to be my voting against. And enjoy hold my nose and vote for president drop again. Desk and about it course later Zaire but. Well I actually think best you speak for for quite a few American vote last time and and this time although it seems like we're more divided this time just a couple of weeks ago. You were part of ABC's the president and the people of that where the voters got to ask their questions directly to president trump. And why you didn't get a chance to ask you to understand this a pre this Supreme Court. The baskets from course most important issue for you so how does president dominated president trumps nomination of any coney Barrett how does this new nominations with this. To replace justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of judge Amy Connie Barrett how does that impact your decision on the issue that that you wanted to raise with president trump. I think snub majority on the court is a vitally important issue in in the entire. Core social both the government and of course those on how our nation goes. I guess I would describe myself as an original so I want a constitution to. But the court to go what the constitution says and not to reinvent laws by their decisions. And and so I wanna see conservative majority so I'm. I'm I don't. Say a fan I have known or read much of her son this morning price and justice Barrett would be. A strong addition to court. In. Our world pastor Michael frost thanks very much for joining us enjoy the show tonight good luck with your vote. And usually. And I think this conversation back to our virtual roundtable now again ABC news political director Rick Klein is with us of ABC news political analyst mapped out an ABC news live anchor and debate moderator. Lindsey Davis that Lindsay I wanna start a few what do you listening for tonight that you think could still persuade. Boaters like the pastor at this point you know I think it. Corona virus is and they handling of that is still a major issue you know why. America has 20% of the deaths told the world that we only account for 4% of the world population. And I think it race in the current mood as far as that's concerned is also a big issue. I think that the question that looms large on that stage for members of the black and brown community is who is going to. Help advance. Black and brown people further and not. Be it all a hindrance I think their president trump will likely it's very possible he could pull. The 1994 crime bill out of his back pocket you know this is legislation that Joseph Biden himself wrote. And that many argue has been detrimental to the black community in particular for decades that on the flip side of the trump administration. On this not willing to acknowledge that the systemic racism still exists in our country I I think it was really telling Arizona a recent pew survey. That found that only 9% of trump supporters believe that it's harder to be black in this country then why. Vs 74%. Of Biden supporters and and it lets not forget that 13 of the electorate this year is nonwhite that's the largest that the minority vote has ever bin and I think that that's. Going to be a big issue tonight. And if I could follow up on that with with Rick and on. For the black lives matter protest and a lot of the trump supporters from different ends of the political spectrum are almost. In despair over whether the system can work for them at all that's that that's what we hear rout of the protest that's sometimes why. People say they voted for Donald Trump the things are broken. It is that part of why we are where we are and can this debate as you look for do you think they'll engage with those people who are angry. Deplore asked. Frustrated that the whole system is broken and not work. Yes so much of the Donald Trump phenomena I think you can describe. Is centered on this mistrust of institutions this despair over the state of the country generally. And I think key to the Joseph Biden calculation. Is still speak to those voters directly as it looked like and understand why even disaffected. With where the country is but let's bring back some normalcy let's bring back a president you have to think about every waking moment and I think that's think that's the sweet spot for Joseph Biden he has tried not to get drawn into some of the that the fights that progressives want him in a much to the consternation of some on the left. He is instead said look this is where the country is and I understand I feel weird you war because I'm from there he talks about Scranton a lot tries to contrast that. With the park avenue background. Of Donald Trump and I think that working class appeal and also that that appeal to voters who just have not felt like their part of the process part of society for awhile I think is is key to understanding how Biden can make inroads with those trump voters. And it not what the Supreme Court we knew we see in polling that Americans seem to favor waiting. To put another justice in that seat but at the same time president trump seems to think. This is a winning issue for him how does that play out tonight. Will present a trump is thought. A lot of issues are going to be winning issues for him he thought the protesters were going to be winning issues for him he thought the caravans Medicare fans are criminals and not 2018 was going to be winning issues Graham. All of these things have not been winning issues for the president I think is a double edged sword on the Supreme Court nominee. I think the problem is. Is that though there's Republicans are enthused about it I think there's a whole body of American public that's worried about obamacare being overturned its worried about roe vs way where a majority of the country. Doesn't want an overturned I think one important point going in this debate on all this conversation. Is Donald Trump could win every single undecided voter that's out there today and still lose this election that's why it's very different than it wasn't 2016. Joseph Biden today has a larger lead of any candidate for president since 1996. Going in the first debates on Donald Trump. Is not and it's not about appealing to have tonight art tonight is I'm appealing to undecided voters. It's about appealing to all voter today that is for Joseph Biden in trying to move that voter from Joseph Biden to either undecided or to Donald Trump and to me. The only way he is and I'll think it's can be done through a Supreme Court nominee and I don't think it's can be done to attacks. I'm Joseph Biden it's making a case that his record of the last four years. Is a rationale for him to get reelected and he has to be able to make that case tonight. And move up Biden voter. Away from Joseph Biden. To either undecided or to him that's the only way at this point in time he can recover where he is behind for picked. For you go I'm not sure we all know this but Rick Klein knows so many ridiculous facts about politics that we turn this into little bit of trivia game in the morning. I don't we have got dumped reclined but seeing as you're all here please feel free to jump in and deals if you know the answer everybody ready. Let's do it rancher you'll our first question today. When was the last general election debate held in Cleveland. I don't know Reiser. Met that was probably there so let that I'm. House out of the let that happen. All right so we academy and Rick if bat. Go ahead I don't I actually don't they do it if it was I I can't remove them. Maybe I'm not very young British my in my we have stumped the whole panel that might be record it was October 28 of 1980 between president Jimmy Carter. And Ronald Reagan. And that as an extra special from our executive producer. Follow up question well as a number one hit song on that day. My children what is on the night in 1980 well I was three so allow me. It was Barbra Streisand. I'm not getting me in love I'm back if you tell Barbara Streisand's. I was alive and AIDS virus as inevitable when it make you maybe I'm. I want that back that they knew I was also three I would I'm Rick Rick inland Dion and again and Johnny Cash. I'm and against Johnny Cash to any song. Well I will enjoy playing that buy it guys thanks so much for joining us and for. Bass at spring sports. We appreciate it you gotta thank you. All right so let's now pick up with one a final look at tonight's debate. Without hours to go between president trump and Joseph Biden squaring off on that stage in Cleveland for the first to bear want to bring in. Our chief White House correspondent and a long time observer not just the politics but of Donald Trump in particular some final thoughts John. This is may be an opportunity to shake up the race for the White House though doesn't like we've been frozen in place on these two sides. For so long but what are the things you think we should watch for tonight. Well I think Donald Trump's got his back against the wall they think that he knows it as well as anybody else this race has been frozen Terry. I think it was frozen in place in some ways even before. Other pandemic hit me it was frozen in a bad place for Donald Trump. Aren't consistently across the board in the battleground states and nationally he has trailed. Joseph Biden. Box that said we saw him coming to a debate for years ago with his back against the wall with the Republican Party many of the leading lights of the Republican Party actually hoping that he would drop out of the race after the Access Hollywood. Episode and he came into that debate as you remember moderated. By our own Martha Raddatz and Anderson Cooper. And he had probably the best debate performance. Of his of his short political career. And saved his campaign so I think is back. Is similarly against the wall here. And he knows that he needs to come in and change the dynamic what he did then four years ago. Is he aggressively. And relentlessly. Went on the attack. Against Hillary Clinton I suspect we're gonna see the same here against Joseph Biden. It's a great national debate and conversation and a great spectator sport John have a good time out there in Cleveland and I know you've just ground. Thanks guys. And as we countdown the hours ahead of the main event let's check in with some young voters a college Republican and college Democrat. At the University of Miami or hosting a bipartisan watch party tonight. But I'm looking for cumulus and snakes is being. Just seeing the candidates interact with each other east peace as opposed over Twitter or your political. What I think young voters really care about is making her American democracy is a Mark Johnson equitable one for all. And to continue fighting for racial justice immigrants' rights LG BTQ plus and women's race. And to fight for free and fair elections and suggest ultimately meet our American democracy one that is truly represented an injustice for now. Muslim Boris they are still engaged and other. Issues are there are. The most important Jewish origin for a reduction thanks to shut down. Or is our. Hope disease issues addressed date. I hope you'll we must or. Well there you have it thanks to Rachel and Ander that we're gonna catch back to catch up with them. A democracy what they thought about an icing and that there is watching together and trying to have a very respectful discussion. About at all face to face but we try to do here on your voice your vote the breakdown as well and that does it for us today I'm Diana stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran and make sure to keep it right here on ABC news logical covered the president. Debate starting tonight at 7 PM eastern. We will see you right back here tomorrow I'll have a great day everybody I've 55 day five want to straight.

