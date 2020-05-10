Transcript for Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - President Trump to be discharged Monday night

President of the united season. Personally has now joined the more than seven million Americans who've been infected with corona virus Barron has tested negative. The president's daughter Yvonne and her husband Jared pressure heist president pence. And his wife. As well as former vice president Joseph Biden and his wife doctor Joseph Biden have tested negative for corona virus out of an abundance of caution the president is now being treated at Walter Reed medical center. I came here wasn't feeling so. I feel much better now. Health experts fear last week celebration Supreme Court nominee judge Amy Tony Barrett. May have been a super spreader events yeah. Several then the audience would later test positive but the mixed messages from positions in the administration raised questions about the true nature of his condition yesterday. Now last Thursday no oxygen. This moment now Connolly said he did actually administer oxygen to the president on Friday at the White House after his blood oxygen dropped. Trying to reflect. The upbeat attitudes of the team's. President of this course of illness has had. And in doing so. You know came off. Hide something breathlessly true. Dry ice for his supporters gathered outside the hospital has learned a lot of that coveted. Battered and five really going to school this is the real school. And those are just some of the highlights in the last few days as president trump remains in the hospital with kind of a nineteen thinks restraining a win fast on your voice your vote the break down under that program in New York in for Diane missing out. And I'm Terry Moran in Washington what a whirlwind few days it's been a breaking a short time ago now. President trump tweeting that he will leave Walter Reed hospital tonight at 6:30 PME goes on to say he's feeling quote really good. And added. Quote don't be afraid of scolded don't let it dominate your life spoken look like a man who clearly feels he's on the mend I'm not sure. That they hundreds of thousands of Americans. Relatives of those who died of more than 200000. Have died would say the same thing. But that's what president trumps attitude is right now for more let's bring in. Kara Phillips and Jordan Phelps both of whom are covering the White House covering it very closely Carol want to start with you the president says there he's feeling really good. So what's the latest we know about his condition. Well it can I tell you something just the fact that he's out they are tweeting I think Terry is a pretty clear signs that he's feeling good at its ears like no matter what happens to this president he always seems to be able. CB tweeting he tweeted gest says you red moments ago that he is going to be leaving at 630 he was tweeting today pro politically. About the election but there's still some things that we don't know exactly about his condition we don't know if he was on oxygen in any more than those two times that we we know that he was previously. We don't we need to know more about his treatment more about his condition. Since the last briefing because we haven't heard from his doctors today however. We are told this hour any minute now that doctor Sean Conley who you're seeing there his doctor and possibly other doctors will come out again. And brief all of us on his condition at this point and if indeed he is leaving at 630 as we know the president sometimes says things and are not necessarily true so we really want a hear from the doctors if indeed he is located go back to the White House meanwhile. As you know there's a lot going down at the White House at the moment which I know we're gonna talk more about and that is more people are testing positive more people are not coming in to work ands and everybody's wondering how how long this is going to last and how many more people. In Trump's orbit will test. Positive and Jordan you traveled with the president Wednesday and saw hoax hicks on that plane. Can you get a little color about what you sock and the reaction. Yeah really remarkable scene on Wednesday that very much what has been standard operating procedure. At the White House and meet this pandemic I joined up with the president at joint base Andrews for his troubles on air force once Minnesota that date we precede it eats you up fund raiser in the air and make a rally along for the ride would that it's close advisor helped aches and we could see her there. Andrews getting all the presidential chopper behind president trump. Along with his son and not Jerry could series' other top eight teams get the L. None of them were wary masks. A mid course on board the plane it's very typical for no one on that plane to Wear masks. This is all part in what happens in the White House is safeguard. That everyone is tested whose around the president those rapid test they been giving out on a daily 86 we have now learned the hard way that clearly. Bill is art not a school is safe. Eight you know subs Sid she Oprah wearing masks and social distancing. I think they're learning the hard way right now and it was really interest to eighty 'cause. That evening after the trip. It'd I was getting off the plane actually based injuries and I reluctantly back on the planes ran upstairs and there was coming back down the steps. I came face to face with hope he aches and it was surprised first of all that. To see her back bare ad that was what was interesting was that she was wearing a mask at the time. Which of course it is not what she typically dies we typically see her without a mask that my home into a day. Necessarily puts you when Judy gather but we've now learned that that was win how hicks started feeling symptomatic and she got her positive test just the very next day. It's very interesting to hear you are talking about those positive test results that were China sea at the White House the Press Secretary Caylee Mac mini has announces she's tested positive. She was at the White House updating people who is now going to be responsible for updating the American people at this point. And how are they handling these new cases. When it comes to contact tracing. Great question she did test positive and we also found out that two offered deputies have also now tested positive. They eve and I am told that white house press staff will now be working remotely. But that some essential workers are still at the White House. And with regard to contact tracing here's the latest from white house Press Secretary jet deer he said contact tracing consistent. With CDC guidelines is being done an appropriate recommendations are being made the White House Press Office remains operational to respond to inquiries and keep the American public informed. However it to the contrary Michael share White House correspondent for the New York Times as tested positive and he went on another network saying this is simply not true. Because he was not contacted he is tested positive he was around the president he was on Air Force One he came in contact. Close contact with the president when he wasn't wearing a mask so there's a lot of questions out there now centered around the contact tracing and what indeed is exactly happening at this White House Eva. Kerry do we know if those people who were in contact with the staffers he tested positive are quarantining at this point. Well they say they are quarantining. In but at this point we are not 100% sure. And Jordan you cover this White House every day can you talk a little about the overall attitude when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing. Even if it cavalier it's nonchalant. And that most of the time when you walked into you know west wing among. The White House staffers most of them are not wearing masks now if you go into that pressing area you have. Iciness reduce our numbers over there among the press corps and also highly mandate that people who are in the press area. Where mouse but that all changes when you accident pressed space go back into the White House it's really interesting at BI's. Even Sunday night even after Katie Matheny. Muse she hadn't been aches terrorists. To president trauma to hope pace she was at the white house on Sunday. Current your Q and afterwards she came to depressed she's due a gaggle and she took off her mask. To talk to what's out there was some distance between Mac and Haney knows reporters. Huard air but just remarkable at a time winning TC guidelines might otherwise. Suggested person should be in isolation because. Of those contacts with Kobe pocketed people can't acne was out there talking to us without a mask. And all eyes will be watching to see if there are more positive results coming from that White House care health and Gordon felt. Thank you about so much scary event and that is the view for another ground zero all of this outbreak the White House 16100 Pennsylvania Avenue but. The president trumps diagnosis to swept across the country everybody had a wide range of reactions and so we're gonna go to senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer he has been tracking. The views of voters Republicans Democrats independents I think DeVon you've been out there on the road in these difficult times doing difficult work just more than just about anybody. I know and have Avant speaking to two a lot of people what are you hearing. About this this incredible and it. He had dozens of conversations Terry over the weekend and I gotta tell you I'm struck by the sincere concern that most voters have for the president both on a human level. And as the leader of our country but I gotta tell you there's a lot of anger out there as well anger over the president's cavalier behavior you're urged Jordan talk about that. The real shock that he actually could've endangered people's lives. With that big White House event and also anger over the double standard that he is it has been studying at the White House won Ohio voter. A political independent former ENT a father of three. Told me last night that his behavior was careless in just downright unfair tickle us. This recording us. Grundy 214. Coat walked around their two kids that are. Higher risk once you compromise who has asthma. Ends. In times horror and anger I am angry. Because. Our government has not handled coated the way that we needed to in order to get through this. Donald Trump in his administration. Have openly flouted. That he. These guidelines for his own public health officials from from the CDC from dark to prosecute from. Everyone else Hussein you have to Wear masks you have to social distance you have to wash your peers you have to avoid crowded area. And that's rob course he from Ohio father of three in independent voter he's not alone Terry take a look at our new ABC news if Seles poll. Nearly three in four Americans say they believe the president has not followed. The advice of of medical officials but also it hasn't taken a risk seriously enough that's a lot of people. But this number was even more striking to me take a look at this voters who like the president who downplayed. The concerns. About that and a virus are getting a lot more concerned. Look on the left side there this was two weeks ago looked out of Republicans just about half of Republicans were very concerned themselves but look at that. An eighteen point oh jumped just in two weeks of Republicans independents as well. I Gideon much more concerned about the dangers of this virus Democrats very little change there because they were already concerned about this Terry. I but it does seem that the president's hospitalization has sort of been a wake up call for a lot of people especially in the Republican Party. Absolutely silver lining their and as the contagion spreads through the upper echelons the Republican Party it does. Offer an object lesson in how this virus works there's no question about it. Not just in the White House but on Capitol Hill multiple senators on the Judiciary Committee have tested positive Covert nineteen. Hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy coney Barrett were set to start next week so what do you hearings that still on the schedule. The other resort one week from today in person on Capitol Hill and as you know this person at the center of the hearings anybody Barrett. What's her self in that Rose Garden where all of these people have now become infected she's met with a number of senators. Hot there is real question as to whether this is gonna go on but I see that the doctor as they are not terrorists are back to you. All right we are going to go to the briefing at Walter Reed hunt memorial hospital right now. Over the past 24 hours the president has continued to improve. He's met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria. To receive another disciplined as of you're here today and and we plan to get him home. There's been more than 72 hours since his last fever. Oxygen levels including ambulatory saturation and his work breathing. Are all normal. Thirty may not entirely be out of the woods yet. The team and I agree that all are valuations and most importantly his clinical status support the president's safe return home. We will be surrounded by world class medical care 24/7. I'd like to bring doctor Julie up to review some horses for specifics. Good afternoon just a brief update this morning as doctor Colin minutes in the president. Continues to do very well. His vital signs this morning. We're we're notable for temperature of 98 point one has put pressure was 134 sedated. Grifter is seventeen respiration permitted his heart rate was sixty feet permitted and his last election hemoglobin saturation was 97% on Rivera. He currently. Does not endorse any respiratory complaints and aside from our evaluation with the multi disciplinary team this morning. Has maintained a full schedule. And relating to hand working on the White House medical unit. But I'll turn it over to your doctor volume again discussed therapeutics thanks. Hi good afternoon and again it's sort of echo the sentiment of what an honor his soon to be part of us this wonderful team era Walter Reed. Yesterday evening the president received his third us around a severe he's sorry that infusion without difficulty hands kidney and liver function continue to be normal. Our plan is to give the fourth doesn't present rend us for this evening before his back to the White House. And we made her arrangements to deliver the fifth and final dose of this treatment course of the White House tomorrow evening. He continues under estimate the zoning and the planned for today six need to be up and out of bed and eat and drink and and work as he is able. Like to turn it over to doctor Jason Blalock is an infectious disease specialist and the chief of medicine here while three to give some updates on infection control. Think you've. Good afternoon everyone. First of all I just want to say what an honor it's been to be part. This medical team behind me. Hi Andy care for the president's. Since the president's arrival at Walter Reed he's received medical management that remains in line with the national clinical. Societal guidelines. For treatment of cope in nineteen infection. In addition both myself and doctor Wes Campbell. Have worked very closely with. Various laboratories in the area a state of the art facilities to include this emirate in rare. On obtaining advanced diagnostic testing. To really inform the White House medical team both the status of the president as well as his ability to transmit virus to others. Also we have worked very closely with the Walter Reed team to ensure that. We are looking very closely at the infection control prevention strategies and the right posture so that the president can safely return. To his residence. And without a minute turned over to doctor Conley who will answer any final questions. I mention this Saturday. I'd like to reiterate myself just so grateful the president and I are two men win the Walter Reed. Our colleagues at Johns Hopkins. Seals the many federal credit institutions that we were certain receive support from. And so long as everything continues on the track to where we're experiencing right now this time. The president already treated out. Is get him home later today. But that'll take couple questions. This charge back to the White House when. He was given steroids he said that he still on their steroids as a Madison says as you know that are usually given decoded patients are on ventilator as our. With low oxygen so did you over treat him in at least on medication causes Abraham to return to the White House in recent. We send patients home. With medications on time. Eight in fact yesterday afternoon you've probably met most of his discharge requirements. Safely from the hospital. And he's returning to a facility who else medical unit but staffed 24/7. Top notch. Physicians nurses PA's plus stations and created here the team here behind he's gonna continue to support us in that nature has. Yeah. What are infection control measures do you take. How would you save for him to drive around the clock not yesterday and how it is safe for another returned to the White House for their been so many cases pose any of this. So the that the president. Has been surrounded. By medical and security staff for days. Now wearing full PP. And yesterday. The US Secret Service agents we're in that same level PP for a very short period of time. We worked with or infectious disease experts. To make some recommendations for how the keep. Everything safe down at the White House for the president and those around him. We're looking at where he's going to be able to. Carry out his duties. You know office space and I'll just say that it's in line with everything we've been doing upstairs. Four this for the last several days. Are you right there yeah please. I'm asking you tell us again is relaxed. Negative test Wednesday Thursday it was Wednesday night to remember when he had its last negative. I don't wanna go backwards and everything from people you're around him to I understand how to contact tracing as I understand it is being done. I'm not involved or that. So. Yeah. It was that's not something people. So we try to get patients home and out of the hospital. As quickly as is safe and reasonable everyday patient stays an arsenal unnecessarily. Is a risk to themselves. And right now there's nothing that's being done upstairs here that we can't safely. Conduct down home. That seven to ten days was a window that you'd be concerned about I don't think we're there yet so. Do you have concerns about potential worsening or reversal and what are your plans for addressing that if it were and a half. You're you're absolutely right and that's why we all remain cautiously optimistic. And on guard. Because we're in a bid is unchartered territory when it comes to a patient. Does that received a therapies he has so early in the course. I'm so we're looking to this weekend if we can get through Monday with him remaining the same or improving better yet. Then we will all take that final deep sigh relief. This said 24/7 world class medical care surrounding him down there. We're not gonna miss anything. That we were caught appear. Basically got to be and the White House hadn't had a what does that look like that it gave them safely quarantine I wish I could go into that more. And I just can't what. Index about the zone treatment. So that has something to you yesterday we talked about that the several little temporary drops its oxygen and we discussed that. And I as a team and elected to started early. In case that persisted for worsened. The potential risks and side effects we'll discussed. We looked at the data. Com and decided that we'd rather. You know push ahead on it then hold and risky. You know the opposite. Yeah. What is everybody has campaigned yes as far as travel goes. We'll see. It's mental status to you talked about whether he has any neurological symptoms. Did you get any side effects from the medication Kenny Bob heinous from the virus. No I think you've seen the videos. And of the tweets and to see him shortly you know. He's he's back. Yeah. And then you are any information as a lot of at all so we we've done routine standard imaging. Tom I'm just not. At liberty discussed. Doctor here are apparently not telling us what those line against Kansas City. They are so there are. Hip rules and regulations. That restrict me in sharing certain things. For his safety and his been his own health and an reasons. How many times he said is oxygen problems several times things are how many times he doesn't mind. Let's continue that gave we Clinton nursing. Yeah he yes yes so he. He. Two episodes that we talked about yesterday. And both times that he received a little bit of oxygen every every coverage immediately. Our fire. Com no it was a record he wasn't short of breath and he wasn't looking ill it was more of us trying to anticipate needs and see how he responded to those cases. He came right off he didn't did indeed it. From from from very long and all. You all aboard Air Force One for multiple trips argue it all concerned about your own exposure exposure to the medical name I am I am concerned. That as a CDC says there are caveats for essential employees. That as long as you continue to test negative. You remain symptom free and you keep a mask on when your outlet valve which we do inside the hospital 24/7. Tom then and you can carry on your duties down. The president today hey Chad bad has a very itching to get out of here. That the president has been phenomenal patient. During his stay here. And he's he's been working. Hand in glove with us in the team. And today got to the point he's holding court. But that with those of us around him the whole team. Going over all the specifics the testing what the future is. And and we we have been back and forth on what's safe and what's reasonable. And he has never once pushed us to do anything that was beyond a safe and reasonable practice that we all first. One and looking recommended against the president leading airline back to the White House today. Don't be afraid of cold that you agree with the should we not liberal and I couldn't get into what the president says. Heart liver and kidney function was normal for improving. Improving does that mean that there were aspects and is at all normal like what's up at bat. Yeah it's it's it's all normal right now. I would say he appeared to be little dehydrated. Friday. TV he's using religious strength and recover from that. And yeah everything's great. I pray what what sort of reasoning first thing that we need to do is said there is no evidence of live virus still present that he could. Possibly transmit to others and that's what the infectious disease experts. And some of our partners. Military civilian entities do some of these advanced diagnostics just to see. As soon as we can identify that. Routinely we talk about a ten day window we have CDC guidelines. But we were checking him more routinely than just waiting ten days. There's a possibility its earlier than that there's a chance that it's a it's a little bit later but we will know as soon as possible. And then. We'll look at him clinically how you feeling how you do it. Not to use I miss her hydroxy floor plan for the president during his. Merck and letting go into all of our debates about specific medicines and and therapies there are. Dozens of therapies that we were made aware of that we considered that we discussed and debated didn't and looked at the other they existing literature on. And this is a regiment which has. There are. Quote includes having some of the muscle eight busy life is that the pain and now. You know we were just talking about that with symptoms he has left and he he's he's. Even a slight cough they used to have it is a really complain of at all he has never complained of muscle aches. And yeah he's he's welcome back to mold self predominately. Monday just to be clear how Long Will still be actively shedding the buyers. So this this morning I believe there is even accounting by doctor felt she referencing a day five day the first five days of illness. -- people are most likely to shed life tires. There's a reason there's the ten days is because most people by that time after seven days. Most folks don't have called trouble by virus they put it to ten just give some extra space. Sever a 100% you know between everybody. A salute we'll see I can't I'm not gonna put a specific number but we we look at that that windows on. Confined to residents or will he be allowed to return to the Oval Office. Where we're gonna do whatever. It takes for the president to safely conduct business squared every is that it is he needs to do within the residence in White House. And I put on its human blood vendors and also has he been using anything giving him. Talent all have bills that it'll day nineteen Mathieu. Like to say he has not been on any fever reducing medications for over 72 hours. Day he's he's on a a routine regiment. You know Kobe therapy and I can go into specifics as to what he is and isn't. Out on them but. This here that the president had a mild hop from nasal congestion and they need. Come on Thursday now back to my aunt holly Dennis Jacobs bystander resent feeling when the president flat to negative test does is important. For everything your words when you send and also for the contact tracing. But we do recommended that given the sentence that he had to go for the president go to that bed minister and vice president. It's it's not looked to me necessarily. The president's schedule but I would say that it wasn't until after he returned that we really sat down then knowing. Didn't the news of the day that we really do and have how are you feeling what's what's going on. This latest advance is experiencing on Paris. I'm not gonna get into. You know operations. It was his last negative test and what was his viral load I heard you everyone wants that. Yeah error by Jones I don't have his viral load thumb those bars some of the diagnostics that we're sending out. That will really tell us when it's safe for him to get back out and around people. That's negative have to let any abnormal activity or even laughed at. And again. Had become precludes me from going into too much debt from things that. That you know not liberty doesn't pushed to be discussed. Come at some future point maybe. The did today so I think that's it death. So doctor Sean Conley they're wrapping up the press conference from the presidents. They physicians who repeated headline the president already made that he says he's going to be leaving Walter Reed. At 6:30 PM today. And dean doctor said that he met or exceeded all the discharge criteria for the hospital said it's considering two hours since receivers oxygen levels. Our normal cautioned the president is not entirely out of the woods yet. We'll get another dose of Brenda severe today is still on document is on that steroid as well but they do believe he would be able to go back to the White House want to bring in doctor Jan bastion. First and dad and Jan we did see all the doctors behind doctor Connolly said they agreed with the recommendation to the president to go back to the White House. We did George and we heard from all those specialist for a really the first time since admission. Did single most important statement came from doctor Blalock infectious diseases who said. They are management of the president was in keeping with guidelines are coded nineteen patients. When you dig down below that George what they're talking about is generally infectious disease society of America classification. For are you critical are you non critical are you severe. Or non severe and that is. The key in deciding. How to manage these patient specifically. Wind to initiate treatment with steroids in this case Texan at the zone. The key thing George if you look at the infectious disease society guidelines which were re recently updated on September 25. Severe cold mid nineteen disease defined as having an oxygen saturation. Of greater than or equal to 94%. On rural Mara we heard yesterday. Doctor Connolly stayed. That the president's O two sat had gone to 93 he did require supplemental oxygen. Putting him in that severe category so again. That's that largely. Guided their decision to initiate treatment with steroids because George. Based on that the published date recovery trial in The New England Journal of Medicine if steroids were given to patients. Who were stable. It actually suggested a trend. Towards a worse outcomes so significant statement by the infectious disease specialist they heard what they did want to get into its Tito there on the questions of why the president is going home even though he still on the steroid. That's not a surprise George we we heard them say and you and I have talked about before the availability of unsophisticated. Medical management with in the White House walls. Is substantial. This is not like you arrive going home to Arab residents but again there's funny of outpatient management. Of coded patients that even for the layperson that can occur and you heard it. Doctor Connolly say their goal is to get patients out of the hospital as quickly as possible that's our goal for the average a man or woman as well so. No doubt the pick the president will be followed extremely. Closely. Even while he continues. His isolation within the White House to other questions they didn't want to answer they don't want to answer questions about his lung scans whether the president. Heavy presence of pneumonia. Yes they that they no doubt image tan with cat scans of the chest plane radio grabs her chest X rays and ultrasound of his lungs. And again that's that fine balance between the protection of patient privacy and hit the regulations and the fact that this is. Arguably the most high profile cove in patient in the world right now. He would not surprise me that there are pulmonary findings on imaging you it's hard to drop your oxygen saturation. And have completely clear findings but again in medicine. We don't treat an X ray or a cat scan result we treat the patient and that sounds like that's and. Covert tests because that would affect the entire contact testing can't take tracing regime. A 100% end. That contact tracing that's going on now within the White House circles is very important but he goes back to this false sense of protection. That I seeing. Was provided by by the fact that they were testing every one who is coming into contact with the president remember those are with rapid antigen test. Which we know have a lower accuracy than the gold standard of PCR. Getting a negative result on a rapid test is not a licensed to go mask free and to go with in sixty of contact and charge this virus has shown us. To be sure that it can penetrate the White House walls and that it does not need security clearance. Finally Jan as a doctor and bring Cecilia Vega next which is when he where your reaction was when he saw that tweet from the president. Don't be afraid of covad don't let it dominate your life. You know I think he's trying to give hope to the people who are suffering from coal bed but I think we also went need to be very clear that his medical care is certainly not the medical care sadly of the average person dealing with coded. And most patients with Colvin are not admitted to a world class medical institution so. There are there a lot of ways to look at it but I'm sure we haven't heard the last of it. I'm sure we have not okay Jan thanks as princess seemed they she's up want to read. Brady has to say this comes on a day when at least three White House staffers have announced they tested positive for Covert. Yet George the number of people around the president in the White House who attended that. That Rose Garden event a week ago for his Supreme Court pick and then his debate preps. A few days after that has grow and frankly is growing at an alarming rate we are now up to about seventeen people total. With perhaps the biggest thing that America will know today Caylee McNamee the Press Secretary announcing that she is now among the people who is tested positive she says. That she has no no symptoms at the moment but we also know. The two of her deputies have since tested positive but Debbie cut computations. Folks in that office there. A number of White House journalists have now joined the ranks you've got people like Chris Christie the list just goes on or not Republican senators George. And it is important to point out and that the Caylee not get any particularly was just last night. On the White House grounds briefing reporters and she took her vastly out to have that conversation there wasn't space between them but nonetheless. She took our mascot so while the White House where now we're seeing in the days and the president has been admitted here to this to this hospital George a sort of course correction at the White House in terms of behavior we're seeing some aides more aids at least wearing their math. That wasn't the habit just a few hours ago and and you know coming into this before the president contracted in tested positive for this virus. Called it was the word he did not want to mention in this campaign this was his polls were dropping because of mishandling. Of the virus Americans overwhelmingly did not trust anything that the president had to say about the virus but now it seems it we're seeing a political shift from the president from inside. Walter Reed here Georgia's he's saying don't be afraid of Kobe don't let it dominate. Your life. And that's shifty scenes like the message is going to be that this is something that he's going to be talking about forcefully that he overcame it by George I wonder reiterate what Jen just said. He's not getting me is that if he's getting treatment that most Americans certainly those 200000. Dead Americans who died from this disease. Did not get the level of care that he is receiving here at this house. The C is so much focus on the president's last thing to cast because we do know. But he went to bed mr. debt fund raiser and roundtable discussion on Thursday after knowing that help fix it tested positive. Feeling some symptoms that day as well we also know you've got this from Chris Christie lessons learned GMA. Did the White House contact tracing program has not been by any means extensive are perfect he said he hadn't gotten. All at all with the I have actually I think we can say that's been a pretty abysmal that their average zoo contact tracing have. Have been a failure cents all of this broke last week you we just saw that will open last night overnight the president at a hospital for this is the fourth day now. That White House aides inside the White House received a letter. Basically telling that it that people had been sick and saying that if you feel symptoms. Don't come in. That's a letter that should have gone out of the day that this happened the day that hope picks at the very least tested positive and if she started feeling symptoms those around her colleagues in the White House should have probably been alerted to that so when we talk about contact racing at the White House. It's simply not really happening it's not happening at a fast level and you mentioned that that bet minster trip George I mean that really. Is a giant point that we want to add that we should be we should be talking about the president hadn't tested positive. When he went to bed mr. at least that's what his Press Secretary said but he's nonetheless knew that he had been around and near hope hips who was symptomatic and therefore he put. Those 200 some odd supporters who were at that fund raiser with him in jeopardy with this. We'll be returning the White House today at 630 according to his tweet of course what is had to give your will be covering that live in our coverage will continue live now on ABC news life. Have a good afternoon. This has been a special report. From ABC. The president doctor announcing he's back his medical team getting some specifics on his current vitals while his physician doctor Sean Connelly dodged other questions about his last negative test and when he first tested positive here fills in Washington Karen curious. What's your reaction to all of us. Yeah I was I was following that entire press conference in here here's what stood out to me doctor Connolly the president's position saying he's back. But then he also said that no evidence of live virus present okay. But this is what stood out to me not entirely. Out of the woods we are in uncharted territory. So that's what I'm paying attention to hear yes he came forward and said the president has continually approved. All vitals look good he will be discharged today that they have been giving the president -- distant fear he's gonna received the fourth dose of that before he leaves Walter Reed today and then once he gets back to the White House he will get that fifth and final dose of Renton disappear he said 72 hours since the president has had a fever his oxygen looks normal and he will be able to work as he is able but here's something else that stood out to me eve is that he's going back to the White House he's going back to a place where people. That work there are still testing positive we saw what happened today with his Press Secretary Caylee Mac Iranian and two of her deputies. Other people. In that environment in his orbit still testing positive and he is going back there and the question was asked where will he work at where will he be able to walk to where will he eat. And apparently that is still being assessed according to his doctor. Connolly saying that look he's got the White House medical unit it's the best there is 24/7. But still lot of remaining questions about how safe this move really is not only for the president. But everybody. In his environments there. I just wanna pick up on the question contact tracing at the White House which is now though the scene of a significant outbreak. And judging by these infections it looks like it entered the White House sometime mid last week. You're over their frequently when was the last time you were there and has the White House. Contacted you to Trace the infections that you might have been exposed to. Great question no. And I took it upon myself to go get a test and I took it upon myself to self quarantine. Because I did come in contact with the president on Wednesday after he knew about hope picks his advisor and that she was showing symptoms. And so is that it was it's very concerning to me now and also Terry you. You probably saw that the White House correspondent for the New York Times has come forward he tested positive and he said he wasn't contacted either he was on Air Force One it was right there having an off the record face to face with the president with no mask. So a lot of questions still lingering about contact tracing and just how well the White House is is doing with this. All right Kara Phillips thanks very much for that the reason contact tracing so important of course. Cut off those chains have transmission. Before they spread too far. And let's now take this whole issue the president's condition is decision today his statement did that cove it has nothing to be afraid of joining us on our virtual roundtable ABC news contributor Matt Dowd. Senior editorial producer producer Johnson Tucci and doctor Simone Weil thanks all for being here today John I want to begin with you on what you're hearing. From the White House as this contagion spread through the lower press. How office where we know the very young staffers are right on top of each other in that small space you'll what are you hearing about what's going on inside the White House. You know it's funny carrier Texan with the source none too long though instead DE a few words describe the mood any room back. Total and complete free. Everybody's terrified over there because it's here is talking now not long ago that we that the White House and we're talking specifically about the west wing because there's a broader complex there that he work on you know better than me. But in the physical west wing it is small it is cramped keys are all on top of each other and just think about the news today about killing neck area and hurt you assistance better that is very very very close quarters in the press office very close to people will very close to the president's senior advisors. All of them have got to be concern now it's only Monday and many are expecting numbers to go off and for the first time ever cherry until the multiple staffers in the building. Decided to shock to work today they're working just doing so formal. And and so many of us are and those trend chains or transmission can go. Very fast and I want to bring in doctor Simone wilds on this in the White House. Doctor wild has been saying that their main line of defense does anybody who gets near the White House and for while they were testing anybody walked onto the grounds gets tested. And that that was their line of defense. How well has that worked it sounds like they're going to rely on that going forward to it. Well clearly testing alone is not going to get it. I think the green leading he's been wearing the mask. I am making sure they're practicing social distance and and washing their hands I think as you know that tests are not always very reliable so using and that. Only tool is not. All right and then this all having political implications unavoidably so Matt Dowd on the politics of this I saw that there. Did the trump campaign sent out people does that woman and trump himself said on that video now that I haven't and I know it firsthand not book learning but I really know all about this virus. It is that a winning political argument form giving. It no I mean I think everything they've done. An in trying to think they're gonna turn this is actually made it worse those those statements. It's like saying that it drunk driver. Who doesn't listen to advice not to drive in and drove anyway an armed people is now the best person talk about it as opposed to the person that said no he shouldn't drive dropped. I mean this and fit this little limo ride which I noticed the doctor wouldn't answer the question about was that advisable to take a limo ride with a clock mascot nest. I think the president knows probably. That he's in it world of hurt right now politically everybody in America is glad he's recovering everybody in America is glad. It seems it's safe to go back to the White House but also most people in America are really angry. There really angry that this president. Has been irresponsible. And has had a cavalier approach to this did this pandemic from the very beginning and even after. He's contacted it himself hit and it's it's affected himself he's telling people don't worry about it don't be afraid of it just go on. Which is somebody said earlier doesn't get much solace to 2101000. Families that have lost somebody and it almost eight million people that have been affected by this so. I don't think they've discovered yet. A message that works in this environment other than this which I guess that on Sunday is investing into. I made a mistake. And I'm an approach this very differently and here's what I learned if he can do that it might help them turn it but other than that. Everything they've done so far I think it's made it worse forum. Politically. I doesn't have a great track record of saying the words I made a mistake mapped out Johnson or did you doctor Simone Weil thanks so much for joining us. On this test another astonishing day. Right here in in Washington. That's a lot of massaging days and Vinatieri. That does it for us here on the breakdown I'm the pilgrim in New York. And I'm Terry Moran in Washington have a great day and say. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.