Hi everyone thanks thanks Jamie with us on your voice your vote to break down I'm Diane Macedo a New York. And I'm Terry Moran here in Washington DC it's been just one week since president trump announced he had tested positive for October 1990 like more. But it's only been seven days and now the president says he's ready to get back on the campaign trail but he won't say and it is tested negative views. The president's doctors said in a letter last night that the president was doing well had no symptoms in should be able to hold public events again as soon as tomorrow. But is that safe. Here's ABC news contributor doctor John Brownstein and then. TU RU reasons is recurrent funding the issue clearly she is undated they're the drug's use on steroids as an example Walsh can't get a sense of healing better and went to the effects of those drugs where. We teach these symptoms usually so we the president of course the numbers are taxi has wannabes are we are conservatives. Meanwhile the White House is considered hot spot for corona virus at least 34 people connected to the president have tested positive. So let's take this important conversations are virtual roundtable joining us today is Rick Klein he's our political director here at ABC news and Mary Jordan whose national political correspondent for the Washington Post thanks both of you. Being with us this afternoon. And that like this guy with a brick. Rick an infected president a White House that the hot zone and the president visited Boston to get back out on the campaign trail in front of big crowds. Let's sit down questions aside for just a minute. Does he really need to do this for his campaign right now. The Terry acting can give this president wants the other reason that they do extremely clear whether that's genetically. Biggest question I would expect to be out on the trail as next week you have. Remember this president tees off the energy. She won't use those rallies the article like this campaign. And went easy and anything else is always change the conversation because this campaign has been stuck in either neutral or purse or we now we are slipping by every additional day Norwegian news cycle is losing ground as voters continue to cast ballots and that Joseph Biden leads all steady Shia mosques. Mary the president told Rush Limbaugh today that he wants to see a big stimulus plan even bigger. Then the Republicans nor the Democrats in congress have proposed. In the past he said that the issue is that the Democrats were asking for too much money so why did change. But it looks like it. Some ploy to get to those voters who are hurting. I'm you know he didn't much criticism that he only cares about the well being who have done well at the start market. And he's confusing the issue because he's already rejected. That would DO NN to close its office opera and she said we need to point two billion dollars. So there. You know it's just kind of confusion so he can tell other people I'm trying it's Democrats flocking this. Well let me let me take a question about your right now on this stayed in the race. Right now Rick yarder mention that that the polls are holding closed. But we vote by State's right the Electoral College how does that match look to you guys right now in 26 to the upper midwest that was crucial. What are you looking at today and that Florida Pennsylvania what what do you see Rick. Yeah I think there's new news to me past solid individual wire to win the presidency into the upper midwest. I'd exhaust did you get this belts on order Carolina and Arizona and the former things lucky he's didn't. The but consistently in the in the new single digits even below double digits in including those states including Pennsylvania and bullied his weekend. And all Ohio white working in Pennsylvania also be yeah. Florida I'll tell you there are many Democrats I know that he's on track to win all six of those states. But if the election were today that is definitely where things are are pointing toward. You have this why do National League and he has a small but very significant lead by Joseph Biden the battlegrounds. And does that sound like 2016 you married your nurses again for a Chinese economy I'm hearing from them than Biden camp where does didn't wanna stay nervous. They know what happened the last time that. That people thought the polls where in their favor and that they had Faber gonna win cinemas thinking at this time. But we are seeing from early voting. Janet in those states where you can tell who's got who's early voting. It's Democrats two to one which. And even in Wisconsin and Florida so even though advance you know listen percentages of votes and many more to come it's just didn't indicator. But and certainly. You know the combined campaign is not going to skip over the midwest and some of these states because. In the end we're really looking at a few states in a few voters in those states. Debts and clay. And Rickey has about campaign events before I want to touch on the debate over the debate now the second debate is not happening now looks like. Trump will be holding a rally Biden will be doing a town hall here on ABC. Who wins politically here. Well I think is a little strategy being played because you saw this isn't a few minutes yesterday commissioner presidential racing has the burglary the president saying. I'm Donna Shalala and enjoy life is that you know what I'll find another place to be an apple beat now we town hall on ABC news next Thursday night. Joseph Biden is leading in his race I'm not exposing him to another debate is probably a good move. Meteor bowl win and we don't have another debate is that's the last. We're seeing president trying to revive talks. The BID is likely to we're not gonna happen to be next week but more likely than not. The president's health distraught there will be today we got that the final minutes. Can't what I do. I do think that democracy loses because you want to see him. Contrasting. On the issue is not an infomercial the each of them can do. And even though hey you know. Then it's true that that people got a headache from the last one might not want to see it. So we really have to rethink what's what's going on here because the public needs to be better informed in it to eight. You know it was a great way to do it throughout history. Absolutely as Lincoln Douglas debates and 2% there is that lasted for hours at a time on the you have that attention span American merry don't go away we're not that would lead to yet Diane she. Thanks and with the election fast approaching we want to take a closer look. At some of the changes and issues with voting this year the newest problem is the so called naked ballot ballots not properly sealed and a required secrecy envelope. The first time a critical battleground state says it will invalidate those ballots. Raising the stakes in an already heated election senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer has more. Sixteen states since secrecy envelopes to voters of Pennsylvania is the only state that will now disqualified. Ballots that arrived without one can give voters no way to fix it problem can say this is for. Ballot security written this argued in comfort. We idealists to protect. Voters. Private ballots as it's been extracted. Now there's equipment and there's also. Sort of the way that you do the process that action protect voter regardless. It is not a required element you count a ballot or it's not required or eligibility in the motor. Why do you think this is this State Supreme Court upheld. That require him. We'll in the airline it is it is more specific than a lot of laws around the country and it as saying that the ballot which not be accepted an inside entry if that's not present much in my mind it's not a fatal law. In court jock. Mr. trump campaign argued the secrecy envelope is essential to ensure this secrecy of absentee and mail in ballots and to prevent fraud. But Democrats say the extra envelope is a vestige of the past and has nothing to do with ensuring a valid vote. To make sure everybody kimbo. If you are eat out people voting and the fate of people being able to make much ice about yeah. Actor Steve represented Malcolm Kenya out of from Philadelphia says enforcement of the secrecy envelopes rule in his state she's stoking unnecessary concern over me when voting people weren't short for a long time whether or not the remembers. It. I'm you have the issue stronger encouraging. People who are all workers to just show up. Location. To integrate it so there's a lot of confusion may err it's not about. Democrats and Republicans are an agenda and this is now whether or not you're gonna have functioning. City and senator Pete. You're shrinking your. Paying attention. And that frustration is particularly warranted in Pennsylvania one of the most hotly contested battleground states president trump. One averages 44000. Votes in 2016 by one estimate guys 100008. Get ballots could be tossed out. In November because of this new requirement that the State Supreme Court put in place is a big deal for Democrats. They outnumber Republicans. By mail in balloting in Pennsylvania by two to one guy's. And DeVon there's been a tonne of confusion around voting this year just today in Ohio one counties said it sent wrong ballots about 50000 voters. New York is now investigating after a similar thing happen in Brooklyn and an appeals court has ruled all Wisconsin mail in ballots have to be in by Election Day no extension. The dissenting judge on that decision called it a travesty adding good luck and god bless Wisconsin you're going to need it. And that's not to mention the reports of male dumping so in debt and we've seen a lot of debate over the integrity of mail in voting. What's the deal can we trust this. Process or not. You know the headlines really had a lot of a second guessing whether we can trust the process but I've got to tell you I have talked to. Voter advocates on the left and the right here in unison at this point. The system can be trusted it has been used for years of course that's not to say there are glitches aren't isolated incidents they happened every year and by the way. They happen to get in person voting complacency. As well let's not forget that is Terry likes to say democracy is messy always has been. So. The good news is that there's still lots of time in many of the reported issues you mentioned can still be corrected those ballots can be re routed. Top people who you know misses a certain deadline still have another chance to do it just vote now. I'd start to educate yourself right now and Evan what can people do to make sure that their vote counts. But what of the best at techniques that's new this year Diane check concede that seniors age 39 states allow people to track. Their absentee ballots online so if you're voting by mail and you're looking to drop it in the mailbox. Check to see if your state is one of the ones that we use that bar code to let you see where it is all on the way to being counted and. It's a great tip DeVon thank you and remember the election is just 25 days away you can find out how to vote in your state at 538 dot com. And now let's take this conversation back to our virtual roundtable with Rick Klein and it. Mary Jordan who Rick you know the president has been widely criticized. For casting doubt on the integrity of mail in voting so how are these issues that we're hearing about now different from some of the things he warned against. Well he's taking donated media to conspiracy and there's really nothing you saw Clark it is stitched together the scattered group reports that we heard obviously often buying people that are contractors. Oh were you would be petty crimes that happened to a ball that male or even just accidents. I'm an entity have a broader the issue that would undermine the integrity of the election or suggested there is widespread voter. There is no evidence of what are our country there has never yeah. Any evidence of widespread voter fraud in this country what there is ample evidence is amiss he says when Devin. Or not. He's in all jurisdictions administered differently you bring on a whole wave a different scrutiny from regulations change state law changed. Challenges. Differences in how he's treated every in every locality and yes it is messy but it does not mean you should not trust or rely upon a system that has thousands of professionals aren't worked to make sure that this election is here. Don't marry I'm gonna follow up on that there's there's masks and they've constitution guarantees as tough fair and accurate election not not a perfect election. But there can be mastered overwhelms that goal we're talking 100000 naked ballots in Pennsylvania 50000. In Ohio and it's it's October this is. These are big big numbers are Democrats looking at that. And saying maybe we should rethink. I think this is the most important issue that we're gonna discuss it for November 3. You know you're the boat people died for the right to vote. And you know now people don't know. Yet their vote is going to be counted. But I think that what I'm seeing Evan Solomon and when I'm hearing on the ground in that's causing panic caused in massive turnout. Because there's nothing like motivation. When you hear somebody's going to take a right away from you. And you know department stores like co workers and getting in my inbox all kinds of people that I never thought or remember to vote. On the radio stations all across the country I'm from Ohio in the midwest remembered your right to vote remember what people did to get it. So I think. In trying to cause sow confusion. And tell people. You know. If you stand outlined in my kitco big if you mail and it might not be counted. They could actually have done attacked but witnesses over for sure. It's time at 20/20 if we can send a rocket to outer space we can get a clear and saint voting system. This is. Embarrassing. And. I loved that boy at Mary the Rick four weeks out at least six point eight million Americans have already voted that's already more. Fifteen times more than in 2016. What does that tell you and does this kind of voting benefit one party over the other. People voting early and more often they're voting early for for decades now call will be forced changes will lot of laws need a lot easier to do. Absentee ballots to qualify in a whole range of seats for mail in votes and universities are sitting in Galveston City Council registered voters so I wish the numbers rise. Teddy bear is right at the dangers and the election is all. He's different country it's so early for Election Day we all pull it easy even in the early ballot requests. Joseph by going to win the pre election valid by a huge margin she'll likely also will win the Election Day margins. Election it all pretty lighthearted the question becomes how quickly everything gets counted how organizations like our our own. You start to talk about those results. They believe these are all on Election Day and possibly well beyond just because things aren't settle on Election Day doesn't mean there's anything wrong but mistrust out there is very dangerous but yes there's no question split in how. People vote in this country it is going to play out in dramatic fashion over these next days. It'll certainly be an Election Day like now there Rick Klein Mary Jordan we appreciate it thank you. Thanks guys fascinate fasten your seatbelts going to be a bumpy ride but across the country. Early voting is already under way and millions of cast their ballots we talked to some voters who showed up to the polls weeks before the election. And they told us why voting and voting power of matters to them. On this. Who have worn out phrase Shannon Devoe. On this day for the day. It's good that fold they shave while trading votes don't count what did you cannot do say they don't want a bow wow. Have countries and territory and that you know. So. We do need to below where the other but I just want to make sure that Michael. It's count and that's why I'm here early and. Person I really haven't seen this much excitement since. 1968. Am actually bringing my mail in ballot. Because I want Ed to the we have the safest. Most reliable. Way to be sure that I got my vote in the. People are interest in voting in getting their voices. I heard from voting is always important but live specifically this year. No right hearing from our voters there are up next. A scary situation in Michigan thirteen people now face charges in an alleged plot to kidnap the governor and start a civil war. But a look at where this ideology comes from and what the government can do to respond to stay with us. We've had more attacks two more deaths from the right wing extremist violence. Than from any other type of threats including. Radical Islamist jihadist something went along the way she says she received an unusual request by the White House. They directed me to did that your prevention plan is good we want to supported. We can't talk about it and the framing of domestic terror and we need to target practice and terms lakes and its prevention. The message was clear its that simple we couldn't talk about domestic terrorists must White House or. It's ABC news investigation found that since Donald Trump emerged as a presidential candidate in 2015. People charged with hate fueled missiles are threatened citing trust specifically in connection to their actions and we couldn't find any such cases tied to either President Bush or President Obama on the. That was a clip from the new ABC news documentary homegrown hate. The war among us which examines the problem of domestic terror its origins and its resurgence. That's thirteen men are facing charges in an alleged plot to storm the Michigan state house kidnap governor Gretchen Widmer. And start a civil war the men are said to be members of a militia group ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Joins me now with more on this pier the sort of story sounds like it's out of a movie what's the latest in terms of what we now. But this book with some federal sources who say today. They're trying to exploit phones and computers. There were confiscated in connection with the rates associated with these men. They want to know if other people. Were involved in supporting them they also want to give us as whether there isn't any additional evidence and tourism in. Allegedly discussing how plans to kidnap a sitting governor and possibly execute her and what do we know about this group that these guys were part of well there are described as two specific militia groups. How we are to be careful not to call the white supremacist groups because that's still being determined we know those types of organizations have elements of white. Extremism. Within them but law enforcement officials aren't just deeply concerned that they have been active. In their frustration about colluded. Related. Measures such as wearing mask and closing down certain businesses like Jim's. They were very concerned and angry about that and demand went. Far beyond what sources would describe his past operational. They say that they were doing surveillance on. Eight vacation home of the governor went there twice. I'm taking photographs and video of the home discussed at various things that could be done to start a civil war. So something that was thought out and plan for Pierre Thomas in Washington. Very concerning thank you. Very concerning India want to bring an ABC news contributor and former Homeland Security acting undersecretary John Collins more John. Thanks for being with as you are featured in that documentary homegrown hate just the big questioner what. What's at the heart of this problem and what is being done to combat. Does there's a number are factors and reasons why went past several years he's you know re emergence and an increase in. I don't public displays. Far right wing anti government white supremacist. I got to police but violence associated when that person should be just really clear we should I just really Clara. As the FBI director in the Department of Homeland Security sat recently in the primary terrorism related threat facing United States to date comes. Crime violent extremists who call. Far right wing ideological views and anti government anti authority. I'm right to white supremacists. The those are the ideologies that are driving violence and our society today. I'm from an ideological extremism perspective there's a number of factors one these groups tend she reemerged. When the country is facing major societal problems but will they be economic crime we're dealing with a pandemic. Anything that cost us. Fear of polarization. Discord in our society these these groups these thought leaders capitalize on the second the social media. White meat these extremists to spread their views they can connect people better their ideas are becoming mainstream. We have a president United States has supporters grassy been promoted as promoting their policy ideas. Send mimicking their language refuses to condemn them. Dave sex and power into these groups and they view his words and squeezed past a cop action in some cases a part of I don't. Well that's it then that's a connection selective pressure and from all we see in a documentary some examples of suspects citing president trump connection with their actions. I was on president trump tweed liberate Michigan and we saw those pictures when capitol was swarming with militia groups governor Widmer says she's felt threatened to ever since the president caller. Woman from Michigan. Is that really evidence. Of cause and effect. No way what is added into that VA did indeed extremists are hearing the president Vizio banks he has. I'm supportive of their views is there DD BD there activity on social media. Law enforcement and others monitor the social media sites we've had individuals. Who have posted that. They view the president as air commander. We packed this network has recorded on dozens of I taxing disrupted attacks in which the individuals. Through event and rested and an Indian court. I'm have pointed to the president's words as their motivation but not sitting here saying he sees them as their army and he is giving them orders. I think very much of what he does is for political reasons it serves to inspire all allies his political base. Those same words we now know this hit those same words are in some cases inspire and disaffected violence crowd and extremists. To go out and commit acts of violence may feel that his words. Sign and his support letters. The wetness and think I'm proceeding at the permission to go undies. Words and ideas have consequences John Collins thanks very much. Well shifting gears next week confirmation hearings. For president trump Supreme Court nominee judge Amy Tony Barrett begins in the Senate Judiciary Committee the Republicans have the votes. To get her through the committee through the floor and onto the Supreme Court probably before the election Democrats are somewhat divided progressive Democrats want to fight a last stand they want to show our. As in their view a danger to women's rights especially the right to choose. To have an abortion. And a threat to health care. To Biden campaign wants to use the hearings to show that up that Republicans are supporting candidate. For the Supreme Court who will take away americans' health care in their argument meanwhile Republican just wanna get her on the court this is a dream come true. There's a B six conservatives. And probably one more vote to overturn or severely limit Roe vs. Wade has been a fifteen year campaign almost the Republican Party. And they can taste victory fan. And we of course are we watching that confirmation process closely and breaking it down for you as that all develops but for today. We wanted to leave you with this we learned today that Broadway will remain shut down until at least June of 20/20 one leaving thousands of people. Out of work so here's how a few people who work on Broadway responded to that news. But in my eighty almost one year career performing professionally. Across one person who considers will lead to. A career that he just decided to do interviews and various specialized passion that we cultivated our entire lives around succeed him. Which is why it is absolutely essential that Turks and an unemployment benefits because our industry cannot come back. Any any type of compact utility that's under. Percent this is absolutely devastating news for all of us. Emotionally and financially we work six days a week and very close quarters spreading joy and laughter and entertaining ten. People all over the world. And I am heartbroken. And devastated and scared. And angry and what's. And I don't know what the she children for her all the people that is due to fashion and I do Kris don't forget about us we have given so much to the world. And we need your help we need your help we're losing our health care's. We need help. Immediate help to get back to where so please Wear and asking him. Please care about one another and please help. As theater community. Lot of sadness and fear over that news today but. Earlier this week some of broadway's biggest stars came together reminding us. The beauty of life your check that out. This is a surprise performance in time. I was where all part of an initiative. To bring joy during the pandemic. And that they did Terry. Beautiful theater has been with us for thousands of years it'll be. And that does it for us here in your voice your vote to break down I'm Diane Macedo a new York and I'm Terry Moran in Washington have a great weekend. Yeah.

