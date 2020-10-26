Transcript for Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - US hits new COVID-19 record

Hi everyone thanks for staying with us on your voice your vote to break down I'm Diane Macedo in New York. I'm Terry Moran in Washington DC that today this senate is expected to confirm judge Amy Tony Barrett to the Supreme Court just a few hours from now. After Republicans shut down a filibuster by Democrats of her nomination. Fike president Mike Pence kill not attend that vote but he will remain out on the campaign trail this week despite the fact. That there's a corona virus outbreak among his staff and others he works with. At least five people in prince's orbit had tested positive for the virus including his chief of staff and his personal assistant. Pence and the secondly have both tested negative today. And White House chief of staff mark meadows is defending the White House is planned to hold the swearing in ceremony for judge Connie Barrett. Meadows is pushing back on the notion that the judge's nomination there a month ago. Was a super spreader event saying that some infections linked to the White House were traced to other evidence. Meanwhile the United States has hitting new record averaging nearly 70000. New Kobe case is a day last week. That's the highest number since the pandemic started. ABC's Marcus Moore joins us live from El Paso, Texas now. Which is using overflowed tense as hospitals their run out of beds and markets this area has been so hard hit what's the latest. What you don't die and you were talking about the record numbers that we have seen across the country. We're seeing that right here in El Paso. In El Paso, Texas rattle on the US Mexico border where just today. They broke yet another daily record. 1443. New Kobe cases reported today alone and that's. This is just the latest in the twenty day streak of a record breaking days so this this virus has laid a very strong grip on this part of the country and 853 people we understand from county officials. Part in the hospital right now and being treated for a cold mid nineteenth and a 180 people. Are in icu and what we have heard from. The county judge here in El Paso County is that all of the hospitals here this area have reached capacity. And that is a serious situation Diana is the reason why a curfew was put in the place last night. At 10 o'clock from 10 PM to 5 AM to try to reduce the number of people out and about and they are Diane urging people to. To stay home for two weeks that they try to stop the spread of this virus. Us and mark as you know that things are especially bad in El Paso but we're seeing high numbers in various parts of the country power hospitals. Pairing for all of this. Walnut is diamonds and the point out that what we've heard from a number of doctors. Across the country is that there is a sense. That people are experiencing co bit fatigue so they may be cutting corners if you will in terms of protecting themselves not wearing a mask or or going out areas where there are large crowds. And that is something that hospitals across the country have been preparing for. What they don't want is to be in a situation where they don't have hospital bed so as we've seen here in El Paso you mentioned the tents that have been set up. There is a field hospital that is being a symbol not far away from where I'm standing now at the convention center. Where patients will be treated and we're not only talking about Kobe pace as Diane. But other people non coal bed related. Patients who need treatment. And and also some of the things that hospitals are doing here in El Paso they have also been airlifting. A number of people to neighboring cities to receive a critical treatment those volunteers. Many of them going out just this morning Diane as they tried to. Ease the pressure. That these hospitals are experiencing not only here in El Paso. But in cities across the cut. Two I've Marcus Moore we appreciate the update so much effort going into trying to keep. The country safe right now. Airlifting patients there you talk. He is one of those states seeing an alarming spike in corona virus cases setting a new seven day record for new cases not positions last week you talk governor Gary Herbert said. In a striking statement over the weekend quote. Our hospitals are on the verge of being on able to meet the ever increasing demand for critical care there's too much at stake to give in to exhaustion or apathy. He to us capital and most populous city Salt Lake City the lovely Salt Lake city's been hit. Hartmann about 2000 new cases per day this weekend and we're lucky to have the mayor of Salt Lake City is joining us now for more on her city's response. To this growing crisis mayor Aaron Mendenhall. Thanks very much for being with us like so many state and local officials you are facing a real challenge here describe. What the state of play is how what the challenge looks like in Salt Lake City for you right now series has. We brought multiple records last week with a new case numbers are with us. Number that was 27%. Higher than our previous highest numbers what does it Utah and sings our icu at the university you'd tell our hospitals regionally truck and west at 99% of the house in the icu. They're nurses and doctors are working extended hours. Around that's why they are exhausted. And the tragic part is that next Friday's numbers in her new cases hotline with and 99% of the zVue. It is not actually went to the day's number two you know explanations. About a week two days later so in 1960 numbers that we on Friday where pastors in those nations until later this week. Early next. We are in dire situation or the most vulnerable than we've ever bench and we really need that teens we're hearing we know it's there were no everyone's tired. We've never been as volatile as we are ready now to meet got to start acting differently. And that is a very clear and dramatic description so we'll just for a layperson not a public health official when you hit capacity as you're talking about Indian hospitals. What kind of plans he may what are the choices you are looking at and hospitals are looking at in Salt Lake City going forward so. You know the governor's yeah clincher shield hospital the National Guard the reality is those beds are in an additional let's create our hospitals. Don't do anything to save lives if they are staffed with nurses and doctors and nurse practitioners. And hospital staff when he just 30%. From those staff having their own infections. Stayed on to treat only members who are. So we can't. Our kids and actually see much of the difference in terms of treatment. Even for people who need icu care. I'm and are not co lead patients to build additional beds do nothing without hospital staff and that's that is right now when her greatest vulnerabilities. And mayor met an old one as we try to do here is go listen to people like yourself and others on the front lines of the big national stories here's what one nurse said. Hospital I know you know intermountain health care had to say to us. The toughest thing about taking care covered patients would be truly how sick some of them get us. How long it takes time to recover. To see that every day just to continue their progress. Can be something we're celebrating. Some days are really gotten. And Sunday's go to work I mean really how religious someone doesn't need fossil ammunition. So merry men and only listen to people like that and other desert view your constituents is those Frontline workers that psychological spiritual exhaustion and work. Oh what kind of challenge that way are you looking and how do you keep up morale. The ice thank you for sharing these stories because uniquely. Colored nineteen has created. I'm getting some variation in installation. Art public doesn't see the sun screen. The way that we have with other viruses that attack and he over the years. I close my eyes and imagine what the face of any patient looks like in the eighties which will see our minds portable looks like. We don't see coat and we don't CNN separation exchange is absolutely to the detriment of our public right now so giving voice to what is happening. Just because we can't TV cameras in medical ward and make fiction action should the public. I think it's incumbent on pond. Sources like you and people who have called it should be able to broadcast the reality it what is happening so that people may feel more compelled. To overcome their fatigue at this. Pandemic situation and do what we have to do right now. In order to keep our country and our cities. Ongoing struggle to get through this. All right mayor Aaron Mendenhall of Salt Lake City thank you good luck god bless we hope you and all in your city and state keep safe and healthy. You now let's take this conversation to our virtual roundtable joining us today is Republican former congressional communications director Tara said Meyer. Infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Halloran an ABC news contributor. Kelsey granderson thank you all for being here this morning doctor Elena I like to start with you we're seeing these record numbers of new locations nationwide. Would you say we're now in a second wave of the pandemic. Diane there is no question that were in another wave and the problem with this one if its not regional. This one is affecting to peacefully across the United States in our baseline of cases we've just hit a record high of cases in one day. And it's coming at a troubling time as winter is approaching as were spending more time indoors and as we know this virus is especially. I'm for giving given those circumstances. And I know wells in the end terror than that this is you know -- days after the election this is a huge issue as one of asked about president trumps handling of it or not and that. Substantive way but in the political way his closing argument is what here about the pandemic it's just gonna go away I guess. Tara. It's been a terrible message he's done nothing but shirk its responsibility he's claim China he's put his chief of staff mark medals was on the Sunday shows saying. Prison where it would. We can't contain the virus and they basically ceded the fact that that thousands of Americans will continue to die and get infected and they're not doing anything about it that is a terrible closing message particularly when you look at what's happening. The president United States is literally trying to cast like the American people into believing that we somehow turned a corner. Yes we've turned a corner backs in to you record setting numbers of infections and deaths again and a week away from the election people cannot ignore that when you look at the local newspapers and news coverage in the in the places that the trump is barnstorming across the country. It's about cope with eighteen and the records that were setting weekend so. If I were on his campaign as a com's person I would not be half. Happy with this as the closing message he's basically telling telling the American people to drop dead but vote for me. Then als is this driving. The election do you think at this point this pandemic. All so he's trying to convert mirrored server source. Believed. You know when you look at actual supporters and the voters and Rio chief facts. Please direction these true qualitatively. We could have significant factor and I remember. Your car robbery you know there are literally putting entertainment current sixteen cubes area. Really matter what was reported. That was actually you know sort of you know undergirding by Wright video. Its supporters didn't care so. It's hard for me to believe it is important that there is being there can be recorded anyway that would change as the reporters my eyes at this point there's really are. What the Democrats are doing which is information. And it is our duty undecided voters directors warriors. Imagine Summers to try to reverse the now. I'm certain groups is an argument doesn't one would see. No reasonable person wants. Steering wheel to chime. I've heard some of these huge race you got you here in the White House and I'm not saying the president's style of hundreds saint these generics. Home debut trying to suggest let me employees who stopped you and forced huge shoe. Doing their responsibilities. And I don't see anyone in the GOP. Who is stopping strong gas play in the American people and making him address is responsible ordinance. I know we were just showing some live footage of a rally in Pennsylvania there are huge crowd of people in Pennsylvania coming out to see the president speak. Doctor Alan its use a lot of the politics behind this at least in some of support when it comes to the issue of the pandemic. These people fearing more shutdowns. As the virus gets worse and worried about that economic repercussions of that. What kind of precautions do you expect to see go into place if this virus continues to expand in this country. Right this is really important I mean this is the crux of the matter we've been saying this for months now remember something. It's easier to quarantine are faced with the maps. Rather than having to quarantine our bodies are isolate. Because the virus is out of control in so many of us are getting infected or close contacts of those were infected and have to be quarantined for fourteen days. By wearing masks. By physically distancing. By washing our hands avoiding crowds limiting our mobility. These are all factors that will slow down the virus we don't have to wait for a vaccine in order to be able crushed this virus. It's time for a full court press. And actor Alan also you know judge Amy Connie Barrett is expected to be confirmed later today in the senate the White House says they'll be hosting a celebration for her tonight. Now given the outbreak after her nomination ceremony at the White House I'm given there's currently an outbreak among the vice president's staff. What would they need to do in order to hold this event safely. Well you know again. I'll do wars is much safer than indoors. Some studies have shown this almost the twenty fold increase in viral transmission when you're in doors so outdoors would be safer. Physically distancing there is no question that everyone should be maps weather outdoors or whether it's indoors and remember. Those people who were isolated or quarantine should not be attendance. And that's totally go to terror on the question of judge Amy Connie Barrett and her confirmation. As a political matter and really has an achievement is somebody's work. For the Republican Party different Republican part of the trump one for sure. But judge Amy Cuddy bears are kinda nominees that would have been put forward by Mitt Romney or any Republican it seems to me how. How significant is this for four Republicans of all stripes whether or not they support trump is a big deal in an. Well certainly a mean it will solidify trumps legacy with conservatives. For quite some time given that these are lifetime appointments. And it's every Republican's dream to have this type of opportunities to put three conservative justices on the Supreme Court. Also for Mitch McConnell the school will certainly be the pinnacle of his career as the majority leader but the problem here is is at what cost. Pick up the cost of the process it's up the cost of the institution of the Supreme Court and could potentially cost them a set it as a result of them doing their spot. This is what pure political ambition doesn't Mitch McConnell basically ceded that listen you can overturned Powell seeing but you can't overturn judges their lifetime appointments. And that's the way they're looking at either taking a big risk that this legacy will outlive the current political squabbles. An LC assuming that's confirmation does your what's the next move for Democrats. Com are registered on the election. Don't concentrate on policies that hungry to get tested and congress to know it's not just about who's not part house but is brought to make congress as well. Number home speaker has served as she may 2000 Rousseau left social borrow started slow around process. Com I would say he's better tumors in people were told to stand on the immediate. We choose to release are pretty. Long held a lead. We talk to doctors numerous times where your. Ritter's people who lost a loved one recruits who lost their homes their jobs. We recognize some pretty important there is an important issue and an important decision. Put in the hierarchy of needs right now. Making sure to put food staples number one so. I need and not privy to sue the conversation against closers Lehpamer proceeds. Just sort of the Democrats. Are surely you know the party cities are the people. Good equities and get caught up in this political battle and word or call an emergency order to. All right LT Gradison terrace admire and actor Tyler we appreciate your time thank you as always. And Alice move overseas where the second way the pandemic continues to spread. Today the World Health Organization said there is quote no question Europe is now the epicenter for Covert nineteen accounted for nearly half. Bubble all newly diagnosed cases across the globe. France alone. Is reporting more than 22000. New cases of corona virus for more let's bring in Maggie really in London. Maggie is not just for answers newcomer cases spiking right across Western Europe. How is it feeling what are you seeing over there. He had Terri sees it from a three living exactly where we were six months ago you mentioned France France's just seeing. An exponential rise in cases one doctor there warning just today the country has. Lost control of the pens at the epidemic. Spain it was the first European country to surpass one million confirmed cases. May have now declared a state of emergency and crack down with a nationwide overnight curfew. And Terry perhaps what's most concerning is. Italy they got hit so hard by that first wave and they are really cautious they slowly came out of lockdown they even. Implemented a nationwide a mass mandate inside and outside but. Even they are now starting to see an increase and starting today in Italy all restaurants and bars are being forced to close by 6 PM so we're really seeing just. This widespread reaction but you know the question is. Gridlock sounds and working and if there not been what are we going to do next. And can. Be here in the United States as as in Europe there's just fierce push back to new lockdown measures we've heard the governor in you talk talk about exhaustion. Particularly if they over there in Italy Poland and the UK so what are you seeing to that push back we won't go back inside. Eighty Terri does it just happening in the US this is a worldwide problem and you mentioned what it looks it will some of these. Protests are really looking we're links full scale riots. In Naples over the weekend demonstrators were protesting that -- new curfew clashed with police and we saw similar protests in Rome led by far right groups. Now we also saw similar protests in Poland and even here in the UK were hundreds of people marched down Oxford street against the new localized lockdown soak. Many of these are becoming a Lal and potentially even violence. Although it Terry accident a moment here to also give credit to what is perhaps the most creative protests we saw that goes to this man in Wales now Wales has. Are the toughest lock downs in the UK. Yeah I museum I'm sorry and I and does not and I know it's alive it's alive. They wailed the clothing is deemed essentials so he decide to go to the grocery store and only what what's essential you know his. His son he's not saying he didn't just a fun actually I learned we call them pants here in London so that he was technically in his pants. You know I'll never gone of those brands. Advertising his inadequacies of silhouettes that Maggie really haven't thanks very much for that. Do we say thank you very much good I'm not sure about Maggie we are glad to see you at least. I coming up millions of Americans have already cast their votes early hear what some had to say about the experience. And those long lines at the malls. And a man is accused of setting up ballot drop box and not vibe here and we'll explain what happens now to those damaged ballads and just how save those drop boxes. Really are. And welcome back more than 61. Million people have already cast their ballots in this election which is 42%. Of the total number of votes are cast. In 26 and eight days yet to go. Early voting kicked off in places like new York and California this weekend in polling location so massive lines. Here's what some of the voters who got to the polls early. Had to say. I think this country's ever had a very critical juncture. Ayalon. You know just do whatever I can do my part. And it to make sure you know my boy is CN keep those voices are heard and I think it's very. American citizen's responsibility to god defense again. Watson's Harry Harold and sister civic duty should come on out. We didn't have. So well are. Didn't sell well this. Straight cold afraid and so was really easy to go land cast a vote and get my little sticker. Just to beat the crowds because you know coming early. You know it's it's it's a benefit for me as an hour and I can't really. I might not be able to take that time off its action prone to voting day and it's going to be it's gonna be crowded again that day so. To come in early isn't as big advantage. Nice game. I'd rather get it done get it and you'll get about it now you might civic duty. Can be ready for what had happened to make sure I'll get fit at all that there. I'm excited about it you know there's a. Definitely a lot of enthusiasm among voters meanwhile Boston Police have arrested a man suspected of selling a ballot collection box on fire. Authorities say they were able to put out that fire but. A lot of those 122 ballots inside of those only 87. We're able to be processed those affected voters will be mailed a replacement ballot immediately. But dropped by. Boxes have become a popular way to see sleet deposit your ballots. With a lot of misinformation. Causing some concerns over their security guard Devin Dwyer has the fact. As thousands of voters in 35 states for turning a record number of absentee ballots directly to official collection bins. I really needed a shower with warnings about Postal Service delays many see hand delivery is the most reliable option. There was a lion are able to crowded or any Ethan. It's true portrait out. And hopefully it's more people vote Rudy or vote by about blocks of an elderly those people. This lines let's problem. It's that is their popularity soars top Republicans are pushing back on ballot drop boxes president trump alleges Dropbox is a revolt or security disaster. Claiming without evidence they encouraged the illegal collection of ballads and mask any legitimacy to the claims that drop. Lee is to vote from a security standpoint and also from a health standpoint so there's a lot of misinformation out there nearly one in six voters cast ballots by Dropbox for years ago a record increase is expected this fall. Yet that into the hands of election officials. Esther. That's especially important in states where voters hit the return ballots by the end of Election Day I instead of having it postmarked. The most commonly used metal containers are way up to 600 pounds many monitored by camera. The majority of states use a process where. Based and bipartisan teams out to lure tree ballet. Wow there's always a chain of cuts that. They're use varies widely by state Tennessee dance Dropbox is entirely sure but in Colorado where most residents vote by mail roughly 75%. Of ballots are returned an official collection boxes going but what's your advice for people now at this juncture they've completed their at home ballot. What should they do with it what's the best that. You can Jack didn't help but Mercer and he wanted to hear it as soon as possible otherwise shocking you know one of the secure our Chiapas is really is probably busy just in easiest way to ensure that your ballot is counted in and on time. An estimated 47 million Americans requested a mail in ballot but have not yet turned it in according to the US elections project there of course. Lots of ways to do that but many advocates say. Now just six business days before the election is over using the mail. Is not reliable enough they see you should take those ballots he's still haven't tweed Dropbox. Terry and Diane remember 29 states require those mail in ballots to be received. By Election Day so bottom line if you have a mail in ballot. Did it and right now guys get to know Devin Dwyer thank you you can find out how to vote by mail Dropbox or any other means. In your state at 538 dot com. Sort of go clearer the other side of the world here the citizens of Chile. Are celebrating their election results capped an overwhelming majority of them voted in favor of rewriting the country's constitution the current custer's and expense. To the military dictatorship of general Augusto Pinochet over forty years ago and has that. I guess the reek of that cold and dark a. Now four fifths of voters say that they want the new constitution to be drafted by a specially elected body of citizens. Women and half men one demonstrator said the move can be attributed to young voters. Yeah. And I. Do you play hooky we'll. Are pretty cool anything. Some members of the 155. CE constitutional convention will be voting to end by April 20/20 one. The good news there a constitutional. Revolution and I'm struck by the the requirement that didn't have founding mothers as well as founding fathers and given the way things are in the world that not only makes sense but the work better. Some might say it's a long time coming Terry. For sure. No question of that does it for us here on your voice your vote the breakdown I'm Terry Moran in Washington. And I Venice Italy New York we will see you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern and make sure to keep it here on ABC news live from coverage on Election Day. We will get started at 7 PM eastern. Have agreed to end.

