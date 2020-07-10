Transcript for Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Vice presidential candidates ready for debate

I am not this Golding types so I am not really going to repeat to all these things about turning on your cell phones and I'm just gonna give you a warning. I was once in a White House briefing. And my song went off and my son who is here somewhere tonight. Had put into millionaires right and dirty. Which is apparently hip hop. So that broke up that and I have never had my cellphone go off anywhere ever again. Hi everyone thanks for issue with us on your voice your vote the breakdown I'm Diane Macedo a New York. And I'm Terry Moran in Washington DC and that was a flashback to our very own Martha Raddatz moderating the vice presidential debate back in 2012 that's seen. Well it looks very different from what we'll see tonight they'll be no audience and a couple of panels a plexiglass will separate the two candidates. And there are much bigger issues to tackle than someone cell phone potentially going off one thing. I'm sure to come up tonight is the president's health chief of staff mark meadows told reporters today. That the president has been working in the White House residence and informed is fully engaged and feeling great. The president doctor also said he has been symptom free for 24 hours and Beaver Creek. For four days for more on how the campaigns will handle the issue tonight let's bring in ABC's Rachel Scott was in Salt Lake City where that debate will take place. Rachel before we get into how labeled debate over cove in nineteen tonight how the candidates. Protecting themselves and the other attendees from cove in nineteen tonight. Well we know that both of the candidates have tested negative for Kobe in nineteen everyone here was given a face mask on the premises here. Of that debate but. This debate has not only been altered by Kobe at nineteen it is been shaped by an it is going to be up front and center issue there we have visible reminder of the severity of the virus on that debate stage tonight in between but. Vice president Mike Pence and senator calmly Harris. Will be that Plexiglas divider to two will be more than twelve feet apart and of course watching back at the White House will be the president of the United States who is in self isolation. Still recovering from a deadly virus that has killed more than 200000. Americans. Now vice president Mike Pence is the head. Of the corona virus task force teens he will be forced to defend his administration's handling. Of the pandemic and it comes at a time. When cases are continuing to grow by the hour at the White House just 24 hours ago the vice president's communications director Katie Miller. Was sent home after her husband Stephen Miller close aide to the president tested positive for the virus the case is continued to grow an outbreak at the White House Diane. And Rachel as you said it's not only impacting the debate directly but also shaping the conversation around it how is is expected to play out as a debate topic. We'll what is it you know it's something that's on the minds of so many Americans so right now we are at a point where congress and the White House have not reached. A deal on the next relief package there is no signs of progress before Election Day 26 million Americans are unemployment 200000 Americans. Lives have been lost so this virus their families are grieving right now Americans are going to be looking to that stage for answers on the direction of the future of this country. But of course that is going to be a central issue aides to senator Connolly Harris say that though she will be debating Mike Pence on that stage this will be very much about some scandal linked. Of the virus is downplaying of the severity. Of the pandemic even though he himself has contract it. The virus that I have been let in a little bit on their debate preparations I am told that Chan bonds via a prosecutor summit that was on the president's legal defense team during the impeachment trial has been playing a role. A senator Kabul Harris and mock debate sessions we know that near. The radical black rap. Article ideas that they believe that senator Harrison Democrats are putting forward Diane all right Rachel Scott forests and Salt Lake City thanks Rachel. And make sure to keep it here on ABC news live for full coverage of tonight's VP debate starting at 7 PM eastern Terry. So let's take this conversation to our virtual roundtable joining us today is infectious disease doctor Todd Halloran. Amanda renteria who is Hillary Clinton's campaign political director back in 2016 Republican strategist Sarah Fagan thanks all for being with us since our wanna go to you. Mike Pence has a harder job the corona virus. Has to be the subject it dominates this debate president trump is infected Mike Pence was tasked with heading that White House carnivores task force how do you expect him. Do you deal with it tonight. He's gonna have to hit it had on his gonna have to be Caldwell and he's gonna have to be very fact based. What if you separate the president's style his talent his rhetoric on us which I think he. Doesn't get good marks for many people lawn. And simply think about that force there had to spend significant progress made. You're more likely to be alive today to be cove in nineteen and you would be had you got it back in. March or April Gerson theme and Mike Pence can take credit pour. As the head of the task force more therapeutics. Faster vaccine research. PT TE that equipment and that he did it hospitals and schools the so much he can do that he's got to be very fact based out. Amanda how do you think senator Harris handles us. I think she points out the truth and what everything everything that's happening right now is actually proof points how. Tense and the administration has handled it. You can't have a high tax right now to basically tell the American people think during the control and this has been a good process while his colleagues on the Republican side with president. Has actually been impacted by. And forget there's really big difference between what's happening in the Republican Party right now the Democratic Party and for the most part we've seen months of Democrats beat me for wearing masks. President by it Vice President Biden being waged on April wearing masks and now we're see the results literally inch from a Swiss wit Patrick plexiglass tonight. And so now that debate about mass about how to handle it meets in person on stage doctor Alan what's the potential risk of transmission. In an environment like this given that might present my expense has recently been in close contact with people tested positive including Donald. Right we have to remember that thing big increase risk of transmission we know that he endurance events. Definitely this virus won't be indoors recent study. Showed that it was nearly twenty fold increase in transmission we've indoor events compared to a report. Feel a lack of a problem lack of an audience that's important that would mitigate against transmission he's plexiglass walls. I mean I think that's a very good idea to prevent droplets those larger particles. From you know conducting a person but we still have to keep these ships concerned about those air assault those smaller particles that can travel. For you know. Further than sixty potentially especially if they're yelling at each other so I think overall. You know obviously virtual would be the safest you know they're trying to do their best to make this a safe. Type of debate. And then doctor Halloran though the White House has refused over and over again to disclose when the president last tested negative. For the virus how important is that information at this point. Well remember when there were tightened up crisis communication. You know boot but the most important thing beards. Honest accurate communication so we need to know these things why we need to know because this informs us as far as. Contact tracing Hui was closer red wing you are symptomatic were Colbert nineteen especially in those early few days. You you can be highly contagious. You can also be contagious for those 48 hours before the onset of symptoms so timing is relevant. Here. Is Sarah if I may go back Q I'd like to talk about the history being made here Connell Harris the first black woman to be on a national ticket the first. Indian American woman to be on a national ticket how does Mike Pence address that does he at all. I think would be why her hand Miami Heat he should give credit where credit is due in isn't it's a great moment for the country. Actually and we should all take pride in it it doesn't mean she should be the vice president. You know they're they're probably in many ways that it be glove this year race between the two at that these individuals because. I think they better define the stark differences between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party today and he. Underestimated a lot of the time you know he he he gets sort of this reputation as being a far right conservative. Now an evangelical. This onion of people while almost talk about him sometimes like if there's something strange about that. But he's com. He's collected and he's very very awful I think one of the mistakes that the Democrats have made here is that when Kabul Harris was selected. It was us all anyone talked about was she was gonna Kilmeny debate she was gonna kill him in the debate she's gonna just. I don't know that that's true we'll find out tonight. And a Amanda another topic that's likely to come up is the stimulus talks the president treated today that he's halting. Those talks saying Nancy Pelosi was not negotiate in good faith or rather treated at last night the White House chief of staff says that Pelosi didn't want checks to go out until after. The election. How is Harris going to defend herself against accusations that the Democrats are playing politics with something this important. I I think the American people know that. The president is in charge here I think people know that the senate is. As led by a Republican majority. I do what I just just quickly mention. How big of a deal it is tonight dabbled in color on that stage. I'm you know even in the darkest moments this country can have progress and I think we're so many people who are watching nest particularly women particularly women colored girls there's a high bar and expectations are high I agree with Sarah. And unbeaten 98 we will see really not only color right application due soak it in about these policies are so important right now. And we're gonna see it on display in the stage tonight and I'm excited that so many people could see themselves. In a woman a woman of color and a daughter of an immigrant failing. All right doctor Tyler and a Mandarin curious Eric big and thank you so much. And stick around we're going to be talking to to you guys again in a little bit. And another big issue that is likely to come up tonight immigration and new report from the New York Times is highlighting the Justice Department's role in the policy that resulted in migrant children. Being separated from their families our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has been covering this forest Pierre. The times isn't the largely setting a draft inspector general report what are we learning from that investigation. Well the report essentially. Lays bare and it and in explains what we already knew the Justice Department under Jeff Sessions was blocks. They work fine with separating. Children from parents undocumented children. Who were caught at the southern border they were fine doing it. And they would doing it hesitated to Terrence. The attorney general sets so publicly. That the document that has been uncovered by the New York Times basically has some additional quotes that mirror what he said. Openly on the record they did not want people coming up from the south and as a deterrence they were willing to separate children from parents to do it. And the report also indicates that this policy took resource is away from other law enforcement efforts even saying quote sex offenders. Were released because it what can tell us about that Pierre. Karl reporting indicates that the time that the US marshals were. Primarily impacted by some of these new policies that tree. Did to shift resources. To help with what the attorney general deem as a priority which is these undocumented immigrants. And as a consequence. The US marshals has the resources taken away from them that meant that additional fugitives were not being taken off the street. And parent has been a lot of debate over who was responsible for this policy the administration have long held -- they didn't create the family separation policy they were just enforcing rules already on the books. So can you just recap the facts for us on how this policy came to be. Well look there there's some back and forth over the history of the policies what we can tell you is that. Immigration. In terms of being tough. And I emphasize we're tough on immigration was a policy. The top administration generally. Jeff Sessions took that to mean to be asked tough as possible. And he was a primary moving force behind the notion of separating children from parents as a deterrence. And Ed the president did end up passing an executive order halting the separation so where do we stand with us now. Well Lou a lot of people say including the ACLU. In a number of legal actions they've taken and information today. Have gathered that the damage was already done 5000 families separated. And they still are trying to get information on some of these children. And care what happens if the child is being trafficked are there some suspicion of abuse. From the adult that they're traveling with. But that's what a policy has been pretty consistent jump through various administrations. If there's any indication it's a child is not. The parents. Not of the adult they try to do as best they can investigation to see. You know where the child came from. Are these people really affiliated. With the children to make sure there's not trafficking and god forbid abuse parent Pierre Thomas for a sack Chief Justice correspondent we appreciate it can't thank you. Not go back to Sarah on this question Sara Fagen. Go given everything else immigration has not been a big issue on the agenda but those quotes. We need to take away children not to protect your moving traffic or otherwise separated from their families but to punish and terrorized the parents to. Act as a deterrent. Do you think that comes into the debate tonight and how does that play for. For these candidates. Well I expect it would it's a legitimate question. A look I think it's a dark stain on the history of the Republican Party. It it appears to be Jeff Sessions pushing out now why he champion that you whether he thought it was the president or somebody else. You're right to point out the president did band has spent in some respects the damage was until lease a lot of children. I think no way pence talks about it is going to be important and it. He was Smart about it he would just say it was wrong and change net. There's almost nothing you can say that justifies it it did it it was a dark moment not been there has trainers a dark moment a Republican Party and. Amanda given the widespread outrage over this issue and now this new report do you expect that Harris is going to be trying to bring this up if it doesn't come up naturally in the debate. I do again she's the daughter of immigrants. It is top of mind for any wind at the daughter of an immigrant father anyone reading this report you get sick in the stomach and reading this report. And really every single person out there every Republican leader has. Houses how is complicit in this if they didn't speak up. And that's going to be the real question here is what did pens due in this conversation was happening what is he doing now for immigrant families. How do we rectify this. I'm and I can't imagine this won't take. A big portion of what's gonna what's going to be discussed tonight and it showed it because it does speak to who we are as a country how we see and treat immigrants around the world. And so there's no doubt we will have more discussion but for many people watching on this is big news tonight and really painful history. And moves and Sergei ticket ground is shifting to. On immigration on this issue because poll show for the first time in decades that more Americans favor more immigration rather than restricting. Fate they do but they also trust Donald Trump to handle it more than Joseph Biden by a very large margin and so this is actually an issue where the president over all than this that child separation policy notwithstanding. Republicans tend to do better than Democrats because people are concerned. You can be pro immigration you can be pro immigration reform you could be for welcoming. Beside us. That doesn't mean that we condone illegal immigration and and what I also expect to come up in the debate tonight. You know is they is come on harris' view it in position in the primary which was essentially. An expansion. You know. Forgive nest for anybody who came here illegally. She's to elect a President Obama on this issue she's not where mainstream America is and I would expect that it for having an immigration discussion. That that would also be a central topic and should be central topic. And so. It's actually if we were talking about immigration that Republicans would be doing better. That happened is talking about compass which is look for talking about largely as a topic. And our mainstream news. All right. Sarah Fagan a manner Andrea thanks very much for help in the south today. Well we come back it's no secret that vice presidential debates don't usually move the needle on Election Day but this is no ordinary debate and no ordinary election our friends at 538. We'll tell us why this could be the most important VP debate in recent memory. Plus the latest attack on the media. Yeah. We will show you love got under that reporters standing up from the they just a moment stagger. Just 27 days to go until Election Day an early voting is already underway in 28 states and a Gallup poll out this week 44% of voters. Senate candidate stands on the economy is extremely important another 45% said it is very important. Those unemployed or underemployed because of the pandemic are especially concerned. And now president trump says stimulus really talks are on hold. Until after the election some voters shared with us their worries about the American economy as they prepare to head for the polls. The economy is the most important issue than most people. And more important than that is their livelihood. So when you get in there if I believe Canada day. There's gonna keep my job for me and I can take care my family and do the things someone to do I think that's where the votes in the ago. A president's perfect no response is perfect but I think that he isn't really it pandemic is tied. And breathes life into our economy he's created jobs he's created opportunity. You know he's gotten people back to work. I think that if you look at the bigger picture and I just hope that people don't focus on its 120 along. I'm just praying that congress. Comes together. Passes a relief package and help solids all of us sure. Who are really really struggling. Spends seven months now hands. Yeah it's. It's not easy. And Q my hopes up and limping back to work soon and hopefully look at some relief. From the government nobody asks for that send I have the feeling we're paying the price. Being unemployed were penny didn't shut. Swept under the right hands. People's lives are at stake I think its arms of what are they what's important to people here is security and I mean economic security. To know that there are going to be if they're going to be safe. Economically. Right now there so many small businesses struggling it understanding how to get control of that. In giving them a predictable future is what they're going to be looking for. It's the issue for so many of us our colleagues at 538 forecast right now. I didn't get a former vice president Joseph Biden favored to win this election within 8400. Chance whereas president trump he's given a sixteen in 100 shot so let's bring in five did apolitical underserved process and for more sir for. What I mean eighty foreign hundred how to get that number assuming it means that trump his behind. What can vice president pence due to make it up. Great so. Break out the best car at that trapped his hat in his back pocket is the economy and so hits decision to put stimulus relief on hold until after the election as a curious choice. In terms of fundamentals that are forecast looks that's that's things aside from the polls like the economy or incumbency. She was really the economy that was helping trumped the most and so. One reason why Biden is. Ahead now and doing so much better. Is. Trump hasn't been able to I am still deliver on economic promises here leading up to the election. In part because this pandemic which is one of the big issues tonight to a poll showing about voters' preference on that issue. Brady will curiously though. Even though trump hasn't made that much progress here in the last quarter in terms of the economy in economic recovery should voters still trust ten more than buy it and in terms of handling the economy. That is something to keep in mind even though no sign of stimulus packages now be in voters' pockets heading to the. Polls. So it's been a wild week since the first presidential debate lasted only been a little bit more how I had that read the house the rays James last eight days obviously the president's diagnosis. But how do you looking at it. In that model you've got what shifts do you see because of this. This crazy news cycle we've had. Break well exactly as you're saying because the news cycle is so crazy it's really hard stressed at ten point. One key event to see you know what how did that change the polls went -- we can do it was look at the last eighth grade and so I didn't actually signed yet again a little modest uptick in the polls has only about a point on average in terms of polls that Rattan before the debate now after the debate but the fact that he already had such a sizable national lead over trump. That that is quite shift to give and that he knows trump we need is make up ground in the last debate and going into this debate you know pencil Harris aren't as well known as Biden and trap so there is a possibility that and seen the number two candidates tonight voters at home people personally be on the fence. To share their messages and to decide whether or not there and trapper Biden's camp so it's it's not over for tramp yet by any means. And at this vice president of the bay it also might be important because both those candidates. Trump and Biden are. Older anytime a pandemic and 538 let's take another look at the other branch of government just released its forecast for the House of Representatives. What's the latest. Constraint so we have three versions of our forecast for the house in for the senate as well and no matter which one you look at for the house it shows Democrats holding on to you there majority there meaty each and picking up a few seats Shah and also unlike the senator presidential forecast there's a lot more uncertainties should the Democrats. Possibility of holding on she used to house is much stronger it's and then 90% so that's a pretty good coin -- that I'd won a. Are out pirate Democrat. Huge power while I'm not a betting man but I'd Shia I think that's a safe bet in the house they're Sarah frost and some from 538 thanks very much and remember. The election is now just 27 days away you can find out how to register and vote in your state at. 538. Dot com. And before we go it would leave you with this check out CNN's Joseph Johns multitasking this morning doing his usual live shot from the White House. While also fending off a raccoon. There is yes. And African raccoon meant god I did the second time. And why do just picks right up mid sentence just his live shot as it absolutely nothing's wrong talk about unflappable he said it was the second time. In two weeks that the raccoon has shown up. He thinks it's attracted to the lights he says he threw something added to squared away but he makes clear no animals were harmed. Then we are very glad show that need. There where you. Such a great moment this morning absolutely and it was his professionalism he actually stood right back on camera and and picked up where he left off. Let if nothing was broadened hats up here jet thank you for that. And that does it for us here on your voice your vote to break down I'm Diane Macedo a New York. And I'm Terry Moran in Washington make sure to watch coverage of the vice presidential debate tonight on ABC news live starting at 8 PM and of course we'll break it all down for you tomorrow. At 3 PM eastern have a great day everybody and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.