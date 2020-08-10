Transcript for Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Vice presidential debate key moments

And I also want to congratulate you. As I did on that phone call. On the historic nature of your nomination. The American people would really like to know if judge any Tony Barrett has confirmed that the Supreme Court of the United States. Are you a Joseph Biden if somehow you win this election going to. Pack the Supreme Court to get your way. Joseph and I are very. The American people are voting right now and it should be very decision. About who will serve on this most important spot for a lifetime. Can you expect Americans to follow the administration's safety guidelines to protect themselves in conflict. When you at the White House have not just. Many of the people who were as evidence is and actually were tested for corona virus. Then it was an outdoor event which all of our scientists regularly routinely. Well three American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration history of our. Here's the thing it. On January 28. And vice president and the president were enforced. About the nature of this handout they were informed that its lethal consequences. That it is airborne. That it will affect young people. And they knew what was happening and they didn't tell you. Hello everyone I'm thanks for sharing with us on your voice your vote to break down I'm Terry Moran in Washington DC and I'm Diana Taylor New Yorkers are just some of the highlights from last night's. Most leading civilized presidential debate in you don't very civilized I should say. Who'd a thunk it and out very different kind of debate might be the last debate. That we see for a while however because today president trump says he will not participate in next week's debate. Which is supposed to be virtual. Saying debating in that format is go to waste of time but his campaign suggests the debate could be moved. Two elated at a president is still recovering from covered nineteen but said on Fox Business this morning. That he feels perfect. Steal personal I think I'm better how you wouldn't wind and to a point where like I'd love to do us a rally tonight I wanted to do one last eyes. But I think I'm better Steward point that I feel better that I didn't you know I jokingly had twenty years ago I feel perfect suit nothing wrong. We last heard from the president's doctor yesterday who said at that time that he'd been symptom free for 24 hours and fever free for more than four days. And meanwhile the candidates for vice president they're back on the campaign trail after last night's debate senator come alive Harris is joining Joseph Biden on a swing through the western states meeting with. Tribal leaders in Arizona later today and vice president Mike Pence. But he held an event in Nevada and hell also be in Arizona for a campaign rally later today key battleground and Al ABC's Alex for shape. He's they're following the vice president's about how Alex Howard campaigns reacting to president trumps think he's not. Going to participate in the next debate if it's virtual. That is proposed post on the debates until after he's no longer contagious so you can to participate in person. Well it's serial incident first question and in good afternoon to YouTube but it didn't wait did you illegally enter real quick so we are outside of TYR tactical. Hi that's where dissidents rally is going to be held later on today and the reason that we're outside as you've seen those images of the champs. Campaign rallies where folks have been shoulder to shoulder many not wearing masks and so way out of precaution we are outside we've seen multiple folks. Walked by me already hot not wearing masks there's a line down there. High and only a fraction of folks have mass but. To your question but we've seen it kind of get a bull the evolution of the truck campaign's response had this idea come. Love love of another debate shortly after the president appeared on fox business and said he thought that a virtual debate be a waste of his time the campaign was out what a strong message the backing that up and then there was the announcement that. They would hold a campaign rally in instead of that debate but now we're hearing from the top campaign debate would be open to a debate gets it moved back to October 22 I would also push that third and final debate. In Nashville back to October 29 but I can tell you already in the biting campaign has shot that down saying that. These were digs we're agreed to back in June that the truck to the good the president's erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar. But that look at it we've already got a chance to talk to trump can supporters out here. And whether or not there is a second debate whether or not there's a third debate they feel like they've seen enough the deer decision has already made him. I like the I could face to face and you know look at in the bedroom back before it gets. You know that's a good thing I mean you're supposed to knock your opponent were brought go a little bit. And you see certainly does it and he doesn't pull punches and no he doesn't give you the did the fluffy Pulitzer political answers. Got a lot of people do. So you know just the you know he talks a little bit of turmoil and almost everything that he does. And young players I don't think it's a bad thing. Yes so again a lot of folks say they they say they've seen the president already they believe that they got enough matter that first debate so what happens again buying great. But it's not going to make or break more or sway they're there of their vote. It's and he likes that turmoil last year a lot of tribe voters are is there anyway this debate might go on as scheduled next week even without the president participating. Theory miracle is it theoretically but look at me this is something that the Commission on Presidential Debates. But what you really want because it turns a debate more into town hall we've already had a couple of those already in so. I don't think this is the president that they really wanna sex. All right Alex for Shea in Arizona force following the vice presidential candidates they're thanks very much. Right now let's take this conversation to our virtual roundtable joining us today Republican strategist seraph Megyn event Simpson CEO of democracy for America. A and doctor John Brownstein. Chief innovation officer at Boston children's hospital all three. ABC contributors thank you all for joining us this morning where this afternoon I should say. Do you think you can't thank you. Grandstand like to start with US news that we heard from the president's doctor of alas they are from it was yesterday at that time he said the president. Had been symptom free for 24 hours fever free for at least four days the president is saying that he feels great. Is it safe at this point to assume that she's past the worst of this and at what point. Is it safe to say he's no longer contagious because that was a topic of conversation this morning yeah it's in. Great question hey you know it's worse it's pretty easy the president doing better but he's on the roads and he is our certainty predictable. And react to martyr his lung function and can end here is vital signs meet certain continue to impress me well. We also the drugs he's cheating steroids as an example get all senses feeling better. And all this despite this he is still likely keep teachers read my prayers and she needs for four. The outset sentenced to ten days and use your times. We don't even know his last year a lot of missing man's. Are less likely use a contagious and she pretty there's a risk you really doesn't Indian isolation room. Andy van from the from the progressive and democratic side. While what do you make of come I harris' performance last night and as is getting a lot of attention today her refusal. To answer whether or not a president Joseph Biden would try to pack the Supreme Court. You're I think she did a great job when you think about what she had to do you really wants you to make sure she's forward. No I don't hear his presidency because. But I didn't get the chance to do. Last week I think she did well I think she also I think throughout like pants is real challenge. We've women hit the inability of listened to the moderator to listen to her I think she quit. An ancient and rightly so a couple times but I'm challenging. Her experience and her leadership. Also left feeling fit to respect the rules of the debate I think she did a great job they're. And I think she set the record straight on the challenges that the child administration and both went. And controlling the corona virus which can slip. Largely responsible for how with a failed economic policies are stronger than many people are unemployed a lot of folks don't know where their next month's rent is coming from. I think she didn't really really great job of telling the American people who's to blame for all and it's our moment when she moves right in the camera and she said. We are pretty. Condition and other content for your and I think. Exactly the kind of passion. And forthrightness and the American people who are voting. The folks who are considering who to vote for. Right now are looking for I think the question of course beginning that was a question and a low blow I think for I can clearly there. The democratic as. Smith who has been clear about their intentions there Joseph Biden has not stated clear intention here and I don't think yeah. At this point any any position on I think what he's asking the GOP to do hey did you that they say they rented to race and then Maryland with. They said that the American people this is Joseph Biden and Connelly there's a separate clearly the only disappointment. The American Embassy and the city. Sarah I wanna go to you on this what Andy that if you wanna if you add anything to that address this question also feel free but. Not only did Harris not answer the question about packing the court which Biden also dodged but. We also heard pence yesterday. Refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power what Strom also refused to commit to last week as well these are not. Typical policy questions user questions about the systems. Our democracy our bill and so I'm I'm curious to your thoughts of how worried we should be that these questions even have to be asked let alone that they're going unanswered. Well I think it's a great question and yet as it relates to the supreme car in packing we know what the answer as. You have Joseph Biden didn't want to pack the court didn't agree with that he's gonna get pushed by his. Liberal base to do that. As Chuck Schumer. Presumably the leader in the senate Democrats for to win in November of the take control the senate has made very clear he's doing now. So I think that's a foregone conclusion the reason they don't answer the question there's because it's unpopular and they don't wanna own net in the debate. As it relates to seek a peaceful transfer of power in my view there's only one correct answer. We honor election results. So this country has founded. And for 200 years has had peaceful transfers of power and we will have one again. I believe next year or early next year so I think it's then president vice president should be clear about. That's not to say this may not be it's hotly contested and very close election night. Spend thirty some days in Florida under in the 2000 recount know how impassioned these. Elections can get and how close they can be and how there can be legitimate questions around. Noting in the areas they re like he had alleys but I cannot and you know I just think this easy and honest answer is of course we support a peaceful transfer power. He that you want to get them unambiguously and I think you're. Yeah the. Clearly. The challenge and I think. Why and I think right after earned ourselves and we heard some Republicans talking about the I think you can't. Clearly. You believe that we should have a peaceful transfer or feels a lot like what we heard from Donald Trump not clearly being listened to the Nelson like supremacy. And I think credit. Is a huge part of the. Have a peaceful transfer of power may not win at all cost. And it Donald Trump loses they're not willing to see you we heard today about the militias forming right now I. Eight democratic governor we know that there are people who were getting ready. For every presumably won't civil war Donaldson didn't. Voting results and so that I didn't pants could not say that clearly. Any case. That's where there may fifth and he cannot challenge is how to think very quickly I can about the packing issue the reality. I think issue is not the reason dollar job July has not responded to that is not because it's unpopular. Would your reaction. To seeing what the GOP is doing which is. Again going on their word during an election forcing through a nominee that would make the quarter more way more conservative than most Americans and will be again do you buy. Elation at what history shop. And I think the idea yeah. GOP is speaking harshly against court packing when they're doing the very thing that area and similar thing not violating historical. Not naming. Eight nominees during the middle election went over a million people have voted I think shows for. Let me be clear it actually Italy playing actually the president. Yeah this Eric quickly you that this president president suggests otherwise that seventeen out of nineteen times. The parties in power when in the senate and controlling the presidency did you actually put her on the that's not there at guard and there are different situation here that Garland difference yeah yeah yeah. We're gonna solve that when guys and ladies that he's sorry I'm getting my own debate moderating factor here but we're out of time. Thank you guys so much for the great discussion that we love keeping coming thinking here and doctor brown do you think you as well we appreciate it. All right well uncommitted voters tuned into the vice president survey what what seems like maybe. Greater interest after that. Tumultuous presidential debate last week we caught up with some of them. To hear their take aways from last night here's what they had to say. Ideally. Here is staying friends displayed a level of maturity that surround in my opinion did not snow. Can meet. Blinds and national campaign right now she read any either here is her friends is Neiman for presidents. And cry ma. By any gains ground. Together and my heart and whether the hearing means Wednesday. I'm feeling and he shows they have what it takes to be the leader America Asia and and lately is talk to each other in a civil way in her circle K and I was our leader and isn't a leader could talk to each other and seeing away. And there are much more reasoned debate on the issues and wasn't presidential debate the week before. Few motions seem to be kept in check through the passion was still evidence from both participants. I look forward hoping that it will be another presidential debate. And it might be a more. Will be a real debate between the two candidates. Without the craziness without the yelling back and forth we need to hear what each side believes. And what he will do rather than an attempt to trash the other candidate instead. Things bribe bipartisan support for a little more civility in the debates up next why last night today. Actually impact the pulpit not just for Donald Trump or Joseph Biden at 530 it's Nate Silver joins us. Plus a better record breaking hurricane season but can't always say that's because of climate change or something else entirely last night the candidates couldn't agree but don't worry. Chief meteorologist ginger zee has the answers and the science behind stay with us. Overall I was left. He would place all our sites and be certainly. The behaviors of the candidates was much improved. And Beatty were really nice each other's minimize interruptions and allow us a little bit more meaningful discussion I really hope. Both. President trump hand Vice President Biden. I watch slash science T and can use that in terms of their preparation for the next delayed so we have a little bit more meaningful discussion. Number one focus was the cult that traces the plans for pulling us out of that that was the first question out of the heat's last night and I come on Harris died just. The question she slammed the term administration for what they have ever had not done rather than letting. The American people know what they would do differently and that was in the eastern he should she fell short and I would definitely get did not attend some unseen. We just heard from a couple of voters just there uncommitted. In this election there's a those takeaways from last night's vice presidential debate but did. Last night having any effect on the race let's bring in 538 editor in chief. Made Sovern eight thanks for joining us. So or what what the data showing that you're looking at you've partnered with. If Sosa took poll voters before after the debate what do you know. So voters actually raided both candidates' performances favorably McConnell here's a bit more so. We also asked about policies and a preferred. Paris' policy mused offenses however. This did not affect perception the top of the ticket so Donald Trump and Joseph Biden people's voting intentions were unchanged from before the debate. An aide to vice presidential candidates are tasked with making the top of the ticket look good but what affection they have. On that down ballot races in congress. Problem ally I mean come there's a lot going on the campaign I think that VP debate is not one of the five or ten things and remember into the campaign with that said. You saw both candidates complain to their respective bases. For Joseph Biden the strike is very often about actually persuasion he's doing well among independent voters for example. To count my Harrison may be more about. Trying to mine in days. Pay you Joseph bite into all the things the base is gonna like Tom. God you know people like her more kind of partisan approach sometimes the based as a so it's more about. Getting your your turn up. Magnate Gary you're looking at movement in the polls tell you what's driving this right limited president is still contagious with this corona virus. What is that doing to the race. So we have so much news happening at once it's hard to say for sure come what we know is that since the first presidential debate. That Biden has going for me about seven points ahead to almost ten points ahead in the average national poll. There I was about the debate itself for polls showed that most voters thought. Might need a better job it probably also has to with the presence moving to diagnosis people think you do not taken polls. And precautions. So not a lot is going right for the president right now we should say. You know sometimes you have bounces attended tightened down the stretch trying to bounce is especially a new permanent C a repairs but the president is looking election's not being held today. All right Nate Silver from 538 thanks and remember. The election is a 27 days away now if you can find out how to vote in your state at 538 dot com. And one of the big issues that came up last night during the debate with climate change it was addressed on the debate stage as we anticipate a historic. Milestone in what has been an unprecedented hurricane season already hurricane delta is taking aim at the Gulf Coast and is forecast to become the tense storm to make landfall. In the US in a single year chief meteorologist in disease in Lafayette Louisiana and joins us now to break down. Some of that climate change discussion that we heard last night ginger thanks for being here. Happy to be with you. I was says seeing as how you're currently in a storm zone let's start with that comment from vice president pence on hurricanes let's listen to that. There are no more hurricanes today they're were a hundred years ago. Thank you but many of the climate alarmist view through canyons and wild fliers to try and see you guys are residents have green new deal. Did you use this moment really set out to you why. The number 100 I mean as a scientist I'm always looking for of dread. Of data rate and so we know that we've had a good satellite air act data on satellite are out hurricanes and cyclones around the world. Since the seventies and so I'd say forty to fifty years is about what we have so he's saying we don't have. Any more in fact some of the numbers are pretty close to what would have happened a hundred years or 150 ago. But it is not about numbers and actually we could've had more back then I just don't think that that's the thing that they should be talking about when it comes to climate change the science is behind. That climate in the global warming. Combined with hurricanes when it comes to a impacts. And intensity that has been shown IP CC Vanilla all have reports that you can go and read about. That showcases that combination and how that is true. Until it's just I it was the whole thing even in the presidential debate that Diana was so strange to hear a lot of bulls. Biden John. That Pamela and of course vice president pence. Only that had that information is seen in solicit tries me on many accounts in bulk of the debates and ginger I also article. Attended to the wording of the moderator first question on climate change lets us Maceda. Do you believe as a scientific community has concluded. That man made climate change has made wild fires bigger hotter and more deadly. And it made hurricanes wetter slower. And more damaging. They using the freezing here is problematic Kassell. Do you believe. In that conclusion says science has concluded that doesn't make it a belief that I mean we seen that rice said do you believe that cigarettes caused cancer. Because science has concluded that do you believe that masks prevent corona virus because science has concluded that I think that. He can't say do you believe any longer we have impacted our atmosphere we have impacted our ocean with the get past that part of the right questioning and debate that was so excited my ears perked up because climate loving and talked about a presidential debate. For twelve years before the last one. But I think the question is we have changed it what are you going to do to fix it and that's how we can make it better going forward. And injured now you're there in Louisiana bracing for hurricane delta just weeks after that same area was hit. By hurricane Laura given all you know as a scientist in this field and seeing these storms with your own eyes. What do you think people and especially our leaders need to understand about these storms right now. I think the connection to numbers I mean this is already an unprecedented. Of the season right we and bend on the Gulf Coast three times and I haven't even bends all of them this will be the tenth. Land falling storm of the season granted. We see them all now just like us talking about with satellites we share this information because a lot of tends. You know in the 1950s you're hearing about every single storm because he didn't have a way to share it like we do now so there are a lot of elements that go into this. But I think when you're talking about the connection to climate change we should stick with the science of what we know and that as a couple warmer ocean. He makes the potential for a more intense storm and I think we'll see what this plan as it heads toward us in the next 24 hours it should make landfall by tomorrow afternoon and evening. This will be the second Andy unfortunate part. Is that it is coming right along the same blind hanging within miles of where hurricane Laura which was a cast for. I hadn't made landfall just six weeks ago so this one you can see the path there cat two tomorrow night I think everybody needs to be on the alert for that storm surge especially south of me here in some of those low lying parishes could inundate with up to ninety feet. And you could also see rain and the order of six to twelve inches. Can Jazeera chief meteorologist thanks ginger. And before we now we want to leave you with a little note despite all the positive feedback for the VP candidates last night it seeing the big winner was a fly. For the men and women who serve in law enforcement I want everyone who puts on the his campaign. Anyway he chooses he gets to decide. Never been. Out of the budget. I don't like flies. Bob. You know Terry there is some top of the plywood the part of abiding can't but it looks like this live been around for a while it is bipartisan. Shabaab that flies a bipartisan ticket has our dogs and sure you've done. Doing live shots were all kinds of things can happen about the little bad form but. I guess the fly enjoyed whatever he puts on his hair days we've stuck around for quite a bit over two minutes of air and they. And that does it for us here on your voice your ability to break down I'm Diane Macedo a New York. And I'm Terry Moran in Washington with you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow and a great. Yeah.

