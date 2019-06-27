Transcript for Voters ask how presidential hopefuls will make pharmaceuticals more affordable

Two women are from two different states that have had to make. A special caravan trips to Canada. To buy prescription drugs because this insulin cost is so expensive here in the United States I'm joined now. From from us Wisconsin Michigan Minnesota from. Where. Where's my sheet here I forgot our guests at Michigan and Minnesota my Olmsted. Live TV Lila green CSR allowing your firm Minnesota of course Julian were blown from Michigan great to see about thanks for staying up late with us. Give us your instant reaction also with you live on what you thought of the health care shot in this debate tonight. Well I pay. Won't without player that you lose business owner and her room at the gate and be here who candidates to Spain. Here at any other planets anything immediately leaped right now. There are our enemy isn't parents and finally here what is there vision for the future prairie setting and how that he in my art dealer. I don't understand seniors will be graduating from school when this next president is finishing Yahoo!'s return. And you know he's going to be in the position carrying a much easier time wit according an act and he used to stay and I. To be saying is my heart trends are and to that end there's a lot of students Angela policies. I'm not us the city and who spoke to you help me understand which each unit that business India that's very. It's a safe to say you're still very much undecided and coming out of this night one of its united today we saw the other half. Of course tomorrow Julianne you have had to make trips up to Canada. To get drugs as well from Michigan. Did you hear anything tonight on drug prices that Kutcher I hunch here. We hear from way definite economic tightly diabetic. And my Brothers and tank when diabetics so sure I like what we want to hear person living with chronic illness is what are these candidates they do for her arms straight army concern right now live in the carnage that ash English rang out for us personally it's according to drop prices so where our votes. People who are really pushing for change which its affordability. Isn't insolent and some doesn't eat three months to steal right right now this one vial of insulin. Cost 340. Dollars breach that don't Sharon. Or even people with insurance that probably rich people have high deductibles and high ankle he's so that three people. Use different and he's again the influence of I think they eat they are dare people isn't it eased market ash just to get income does say a lack each and people are choosing to Canada and snacks in coach just to get grapple insolent. Why aren't insulin in Canada and Mexico isn't. Thirty dollars so how are writing house in the United States in 2019 we're paying up to 340. Dollars for one vial and and so. It's just insane. That it's that much and that it's foreseeing both of you to drive out of the country to get. To get your drugs or I want to go back. To Lila because she is from Minnesota we heard Amy Klobuchar to name address. The medical cost issues she can she said there's a lot of foam but not a lot of beer and a glass it was it was a line. That got a lot of applause to Wear what you think your home state senator tonight. Well I'm really really news when she says that Harmon doesn't help her that's really burns me I know that there is in the White House but. It's going to be looking up from lions trapped and not anticipate pharma. Those messages and her from her aunt and others and I feel that some content then. That Billy begging for what people like here at Lee mixes really icon sisters and Jon hello Carol Barack. And we know that from recent polls it's a top issue for all democratic voters health care number one every time. It's certainly got a good for our part of the retailer greenside from Minnesota Julian rip alone. Are from Michigan thank you both very much for Santo played question debated for Skyping and it's great to see you and hope you come back with us against him thank you.

