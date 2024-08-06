VP Harris speaks at campaign rally after tapping Walz as VP pick

Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out the welcome mat for her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The Philadelphia rally is the first public outing for the Democratic presidential ticket.

August 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live