VP Kamala Harris speaks at campaign HQ after President Biden exits 2024 race

VP Harris spoke at Delaware campaign event Monday, saying, "it is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win."

July 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live