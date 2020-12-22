VP Pence speaks ay large indoor gathering despite urging COVID-19 precautions

More
Vice President Mike Pence has urged Americans to step up precautions, but he flew to Florida to speak to thousands at an indoor summit held by a conservative youth group.
1:27 | 12/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for VP Pence speaks ay large indoor gathering despite urging COVID-19 precautions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"Vice President Mike Pence has urged Americans to step up precautions, but he flew to Florida to speak to thousands at an indoor summit held by a conservative youth group.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74863337","title":"VP Pence speaks ay large indoor gathering despite urging COVID-19 precautions","url":"/Politics/video/vp-pence-speaks-ay-large-indoor-gathering-urging-74863337"}