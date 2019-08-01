Transcript for VP Pence talks about border security ahead of Trump's primetime address

Now to what we really need to talk about and that's the government shut down again 818. It's hard to believe this is still going on if it goes until Saturday to be the longest government shut down. In history. But we hear from the president tonight he's addressing the country from the Oval Office says. He's going to talk about the shutdown is also going talk about. Immigration and border security but those two issues are something that he's had at multiple inconsistent statements about her lies about in the past and so. Our own song Carl sat down with vice president Mike Pence and he walks through some of these inconsistencies weakened if you haven't have a chance to listen to again take a look. We need new resources we need to build a wall. We need to congress to come. To the table and work with this president to address this crisis once and for all put him or probably how can the president. Be. Happy as a word be trusted on this what he has had so many things that are just. Not true about this crisis he said that Barack Obama has a ten foot wall built around his house here in Washington you know that's not true. He said that some of its predecessors. Told the thought told him that they wanted to build a wall put all four living presidents. Have now put out statements saying they never had any such conversation. With the president any of sawdust terrorist Sanders say that nearly 4000. Terrorists. Come into the country every year and as you know that's not true either how. How can the American people trust the president when he says this is a crisis when he says things over and over again. There are true well look have been the American people are as. Concerned about the political. Debate as they are concerned about. What's really happening at the border and that's what appears credible doesn't get well nobody wants it really supported us Johnny's coming our country jobs. I'm John nearly 4000 known or suspected terrorists were apprehended. Attempting to commend you the United States through various means in the last year will only at airports not at the border now but just 3000. Special interest individuals. People with suspicious backgrounds that may suggest. Terrorist connections were apprehended at our southern border. Karen I got to talking about this year at the White House every day you Burke at the White House communications team every day he was amazing did you see John sort of go through that laundry list of legal and inconsistent statements or lies I'm so curious so. You speak with a communications team every day how do you respond when you call them out for some these lies and inconsistencies. As a way magazine has been numbers than it's been asked Faxon anecdotes into the message that they want to put out that's of course what you heard rare. From vice president parents when Jon Karl really pushed him on a Wall Street lists of things that the president has said that just are not backed up and facts. And I think this is a notable shift here from the administration the crisis is the word of the week that's what the president is when and the size tonight. When he tweeted that he would be speaking in prime time from the Oval Office he said you be talking about a humanitarian and national security crisis they are really emphasizing. That this is an urgent problem that needs urgent action by congress. But of course when you re all out like Jon Karl did there at the vice president it raises a lot of questions about one. Why the American people should trust this president when he speaks on this issue and tittle. Why is it a crisis now in January 7 January heat in 2019. And bill language with different just a couple of weeks ago of course the president's dealing with this partial government shutdown right now. And the negotiations are at a standstill there is no end in sight right now and there's no signs of progress. So instead this is a way to shift the narrative and certainly put the spotlight on the issue that they want to be talking about. Characteristic appointment that narrative and what he's going to say tonight so do we have any idea accurate any rumbling there at the White House about what he plans to simulator. No signals Maggie that he's going to say anything new the president of course last week on Wednesday spoke for ninety minutes in the cabinet room he spoke for another hour and a half or so on Friday in the Rose Garden taking questions and both occasions. And then again on Sunday as you see here is coming out to talk to reporters on the South Lawn at the White House. Before leaving for Camp David he spoke again when he came back from Camp David I think if you go through all of those remarks pages and pages of transcripts you can piece together what the president's speech will be tonight. A lot of this will be what he has said before we've heard from him before but packaged in a different way. The of course this setting is different Oval Office prime time they want this to get out to tens of millions of Americans. Can you get a chance to talk to so many it is Americans every day you make that. Calls or radio stations across the country in a bushel curious to hear you did a great snapshot of what people are feeling and thinking what they want and you heard from stations but they want to hear from the president tonight I think people want to hear something new Maggie I think on day eighteen of a government shutdown with no end in sight to this and no wiggle room from both signed. I think the president is going to frame this as an urging crisis they're going to want to hear faxed the right gonna wanna hear. And from what you just heard in an exchange with Jon Karl on the vice president skepticism. About the president's facts there. Here's something new on day. Eighteen heading up a good point Karen.

