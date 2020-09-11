-
Now Playing: President Trump digs in his heels over election results
-
Now Playing: President Trump refuses to concede
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Transfer of power
-
Now Playing: Jon Ossoff on Georgia runoffs: ‘We need to win these 2 elections’
-
Now Playing: President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper, refuses to concede
-
Now Playing: Biden pushes new COVID-19 plan, world leaders congratulate him
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Defense Secretary Mark Esper out
-
Now Playing: Historic election victory
-
Now Playing: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris makes history and ignites hope in young girls
-
Now Playing: DNC chair on future of the Democratic Party
-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper
-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain reacts to Kamala Harris' historic win for women
-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain says she's 'grateful' Biden and Harris are working on COVID-19 task forc
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris makes history
-
Now Playing: 'The View' reacts to Biden-Harris victory
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden speaks on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden set to become the nation's next president
-
Now Playing: Election 2020 timeline: 11.09.20