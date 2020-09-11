Transcript for Waiting for President Trump's concession

ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now Rick how significant is this move and why now. Well the big question is this part of a larger pattern of retaliation is this what the president is doing another has become increasingly clear that he's not on track so usual won reelection out Joseph Biden is that the president elect. It's extraordinarily unusual to house a cabinet officials. Fired essentially is close chew. An inauguration day out when we know that the president president elect musically office and a couple of months a lot of folks around the White House around Washington are scared for their jobs though. -- any sense that targeted and there's defeatist and elements inside his own administration. The White House says is really very little patience for people who don't think the president still could succeed and it does appear to be perhaps enact the score settling and the question did on my mind and I think many in Washington is who's next what's next. What else would do I and I also have a question about stability around the world that that time between April presidential administrations is a time that guy that people that that might wish United States well take advantage and I to have disruption of the top of the military ranks is not a good thing. Seles I guess I'm that no what do you think the chances are that we see more administration officials fired. Before inauguration day and and what does that do for our security but also for the transition. Yeah I mean he's also inevitable that they'll be other people who are terminated our disservice sound. Ended and die and be thanked the service by the president he's done it and there is housing administration and I don't think he's in a particularly good mood at the moment. And if he's gonna do that and settles scores it has to be announced I think it's very likely there's going to be more Clarence. Before the end the president is his style accounts quite angry with how is concern by many people he's demanded more loyal than he's gotten back in his U. At what I I think in the Biden teams out of perspective. They expected noise they had to instability they certainly hope that not done nothing I jeopardizes. The the health and safety. Both of Americans. They're moving ahead with their plans and no great surprise Joseph Biden will have his own picture the cabinet in in January have to try to get them confirmed by the senate in May be controlled by Republicans. Biden I'm not expecting a lot of indignant statements at this point it's not about winning votes losing votes he just wants to project as much harmless he can in his statement today just imploring Americans Wear masks a kind of thing. Do you know if we've been different situation of the country if we had a president to be doing that for seven monsters are. Every good about his legal challenges of the trunk campaign is waging a number of the cases filed have already been shut down in Nevada Michigan Georgia and Pennsylvania. Why haven't they been successful in what do we know about the case that was. Well it's a farmers don't have any evidence I mean he here's the thing is that. This is dealing political strategy and searchable legal strategy from the Sar shall the last you know all you know sixties now by days now. The truck campaign knew it was losing and was looking for ways it to try to establish. What could possibly happen now luckily he did there are some narrow areas where they've been successful which is to make sure that they have observers looking at Dallas says they're counted. There's still a contest around the question about whether Pennsylvania. Could counter will count votes that were received after election night this inquiry is deadlocked on that decision of war. Here's the thing to Carolina in Pennsylvania actually doesn't include those and presidential losing anyway cell. Barring some kind of smoking gun piece of evidence that shows systemic problems out of his tune of tens and tens of thousands of votes in multiple cities he's legal challenges are going nowhere there's just no way to to look at this on its face and say. Here we go and this is the path to the presidency O'Donnell trial whether she knows it or he wants to believe it or not. And Joseph Biden is the president elect. And yes there are legal avenues that are available to losing candidate. Until it was that reports of actual evidence is just not gonna matter she and president elect Biden announced a co mid nineteen transition advisory board to put. He's plan in place on day one that's it he's hoping for at least what would that entail. Well did the meeting that it entails he he outlined already today you which is Wheaton wearing a mask and he he has said that he wants to make it a national mandate he acknowledges that he doesn't have the power as the president. Following the science of course sounds very simple but it's a point of those. Of actual dissension between the two of them he has said that he would elevate Anthony out here make sure that Anthony how she gets invited all those task force meetings that maybe just more symbolic step at this point out we also know where we're at a stage now given the news with Pfizer and a potential vaccine is potentially a turning point it's also a very dangerous time and I think the -- Vice President Biden tell president elect Biden outlined that today he was a turning governing and he knows that if people. Now starts following the basic scientific common sense advice said to keep him safe says they'll safe and healthy Kiet Harris and the countries in a worst and in much in a much better place he inherits. A much better situation so I. All right Rick Klein our political director we appreciate it Rick thanks.

