Warren addresses systematic racism in America

More
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, “We need to rework our criminal justice system from the very front end on what we make illegal all the way through the system.”
3:00 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Warren addresses systematic racism in America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, “We need to rework our criminal justice system from the very front end on what we make illegal all the way through the system.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68839909","title":"Warren addresses systematic racism in America","url":"/Politics/video/warren-addresses-systematic-racism-america-68839909"}