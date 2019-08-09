Transcript for Warren waves away talk of a debate confrontation

Hang it the next debate ten candidates 181 night you'll be on the stage whip former vice president Joseph Biden for the first time does that change your approach really. See this is miss this chance to talk to people all across the country. About how we've got a government that works great for the wealthy and well connected. Just not working for everyone else and we got a chance to change that. You'd. Think. 'cause I and talk about what's broken. And have real plans to fix it and I'm building grassroots movement again it do you think the search me she works hard on off. Now. I just see this is an opportunity for all of the Democrats. To get out and talk about the fish. What it would mean to them if they were present the United States and what it would mean to America that's what everybody.

