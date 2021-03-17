Transcript for Washington reacts to Atlanta spa shootings

And it is tragic. Our country the president and I and all of us we grieve for the loss. Our prayers are extended to the families. Those who have been killed. And it speaks to a larger issue which is the issue of violence in our. Country and and what we must do to never tolerated and I was speak out against it. The investigation is ongoing we don't yet know we're not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand. How this has frightened and shocked and outraged. All people but knowing the he increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American. Her Brothers and sisters. We also want to speak out in solidarity with them and an acknowledged that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate. Yesterday. In Atlanta. Eight people were killed as a result of three shooting at Asian spot that occurred within hours. Six of eight victims. Were Asian American women. It appears that shooter age 21. White male first went to a spot on young Asian sides. The fact that he whacked out what apt title it's a clue as to what he was thinking. This is one of the more violent tragedies and a string of about 3800. Incidents and crimes against Asian American. 68% of them women. It's clear that the individuals were targeted because they are amongst the most vulnerable in our country Emma grant. Asian women. Our hearts are broke. In at this senseless. Act of violence. And we want to make show are that any and all perpetrators. A prosecuted. Convicted. And locked up to the full extent of the law. President try clearly stoked the planes have seen a phobia. Against eight API's witness rhetoric that CDC and the World Health Organization. At that we should all of use the official term comic nineteen. In order to make sure that this disease is not as it particular geographical location. Or ethnicity due to the stigma. Closet. And president Tron. Refused to acknowledge that. Instead use these terms China virus a virus include. And as a result the right Asian hate crimes and incidents. Increased exponentially. And I would encourage members of congress who continue to use that type of hateful rhetoric cut it out. Because you also have blood on your hands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.