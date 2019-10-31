Transcript for What to watch out for: Impeachment vote, Morrison testimony, Hill’s final speech

Here's what to watch our port today the house is set to hold its first official vote on the impeachment inquiry setting rules that include public hearings in possible articles have been. Against the president. And the president's top advisor for Russia the European affairs is that stuff by an inquiry today temblor sent. But we have first political appointee from the White House hope here is was a Republican congressional staffer who was brought on by program the security advisor John Bolton. Another witness said it was Morrison who told us military aid to Ukraine in launching investigations please don't fight in this kind democratic congresswoman Katie goes scheduled to give her final speech on the house floor. Goss resigning amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with staffers she blames Republican opponents and are estranged husband for politicizing. And publishing nude photos of her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.