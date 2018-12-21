Watch Trump accept blame for shutdown, then blame Dems 10 days later

More
On Dec. 11, the president said, "I will be the one to shut it down," but today he's saying it will be the "Democrat Shutdown."
0:43 | 12/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Watch Trump accept blame for shutdown, then blame Dems 10 days later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59962503,"title":"Watch Trump accept blame for shutdown, then blame Dems 10 days later","duration":"0:43","description":"On Dec. 11, the president said, \"I will be the one to shut it down,\" but today he's saying it will be the \"Democrat Shutdown.\"","url":"/Politics/video/watch-trump-accept-blame-shutdown-blame-dems-10-59962503","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.