First wave of US sanctions on Iran snap back into place

The first wave of U.S. sanctions suspended under the Iran nuclear deal snapped back into place at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday as the Trump administration tries to ramp up the economic pressure on Iran.
0:26 | 08/07/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for First wave of US sanctions on Iran snap back into place
The first round of US sanctions against Iran was officially restored this morning. Stations went into effect at midnight after president some signed an executive order and called for a change in Iran's behavior. Iran has rebuffed the president's proposal to discuss the new deal saying he can not be trusted after pulling out of the nuclear accord reached during the Obama administration. European allies are sticking to the agreement and Iran's president said his country can still relying on China and Russia.

