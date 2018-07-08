Transcript for First wave of US sanctions on Iran snap back into place

The first round of US sanctions against Iran was officially restored this morning. Stations went into effect at midnight after president some signed an executive order and called for a change in Iran's behavior. Iran has rebuffed the president's proposal to discuss the new deal saying he can not be trusted after pulling out of the nuclear accord reached during the Obama administration. European allies are sticking to the agreement and Iran's president said his country can still relying on China and Russia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.