Transcript for Wayfair employees stage protest

I'm David beanie can Boston covering the week their walkout for ABC news lied the crowd here aren't Copley Square in Boston number. Several hundred people this afternoon but it was unclear exactly. How many of them wait your workers and how many people supporting them. The workers are upset after they found out recently the company that sells online home furnishings plans to sell 200000 dollars worth beds. To a market. Pension camp that's being built to house children. In Texas on the southern border. The workers want the company to cancel that contract and donate any profits that it's made up of the deal. To a nonprofit that's helping the migrants in a letter to employees we fears co founders say they do plan to donate a 100000 dollars to the Red Cross but workers say. That is not cleaned up the workers say their managers have promised them that they will not be punished for taking part. At least in this walk out but with the company not backing down at this point. The workers say more test me becoming. In Boston on DD BD in your watching ABC news law.

