Transcript for The Week in Politics: Democrats debate and the White House on the defensive

I'm ABC's Rick Klein with the latest in politics this week. The center of gravity in the democratic primary is shifting laughed. With scrutiny moving toward one candidate in particular. Boy heard tonight a yes or no question and it didn't get a yes or no answer you are making Republican talking points right now in this room focused on being punitive. Elizabeth Warren took by far the most heat at the latest democratic debate on CNN reflecting a rise in polls that has or alongside Joseph Biden as a front runner. Warren is dodging questions about whether her health care plan will mean higher taxes on the middle class but she's accusing her rivals of favoring the rich. Why is it does everyone else on the stage. Think it is more important to protect billionaires. But it is to invest in an entire generation of America. As for Biden his son hunter is speaking out. Talking to ABC to defend the business relationship. President trump has made an issue for his father's campaign didn't make a mistake well maybe in in Britain the grand scheme of things yet. But denied making mistake based upon some on that ethical lapse absolutely not trump isn't buying. He was investigating. The son and the son's company get rid of them. Now that's what you go all quit. Well. That was an interest in choice of language. Hours earlier the White House acting chief of staff acknowledge the quid pro quo in the Ukraine matter now at the heart of house impeachment hearings. We do we do that all of the time with foreign policy making Albanian leader said his answer was misconstrued. Even though at the press conference he was asked directly and repeatedly about a quid pro quo but the quickening pace of impeachment hearings now looming over the democratic primary. With more key witnesses set to go to Capitol Hill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.