WH: IG report 'reaffirmed the president's suspicions' about Comey's conduct

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said the inspector general report confirms the "political bias" among some FBI members.
0:18 | 06/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for WH: IG report 'reaffirmed the president's suspicions' about Comey's conduct
Our the president was briefed on the IG report earlier today and it reaffirmed their president suspicions about Khamese conduct. And the political bias among some of the members of the FBI. Director ray as you know will be holding a press conference later this afternoon and would encourage you tune in for specific questions.

