Transcript for WH seeking executive order on citizenship question

And that to a new twist this morning and president comes battle to include a citizenship question on the 20/20 census. Sources say the president is now exploring the use of an executive order a judge has issued a 2 PM deadline today for the White House to explain how it will legally proceed. In the face of the Supreme Court decision that blocked the question. Critics say S citizenship question on the census will Leach went under counting of immigrants. The only Republican member of congress to call for president comes impeachment is leaving the GOP Michigan congressman Justin Abbas have analysis plan to become an independent. He says modern politics is trapped on a quote partisan death spiral. President trump called his departure great news for the Republican Party.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.