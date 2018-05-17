WH: Trump was referring to MS-13 as 'animals'

More
"Frankly, I don't believe that the term the president used was strong enough," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
0:54 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WH: Trump was referring to MS-13 as 'animals'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55237928,"title":"WH: Trump was referring to MS-13 as 'animals'","duration":"0:54","description":"\"Frankly, I don't believe that the term the president used was strong enough,\" White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.","url":"/Politics/video/wh-trump-referring-ms-13-animals-immigrants-55237928","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.