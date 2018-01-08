Transcript for WH says Trump tweet is 'not an order, it's the president's opinion'

It's not an order it's the president's opinion. It's ridiculous that all of the corruption and dishonesty that's gone on with the launching of the witch hunt the president wants this has. Watch this process play out but he also wants to see it come to an end as he stated many times. And we look forward of that happening with the president is not obstructing he's fighting back the president is stating his opinion he stating clearly. He certainly expressing the frustration that he has. With the level of corruption that we've seen from people like Jim coney Peter Straka injured McCabe. There's a reason that the president's angry and frankly most of America is angry as well. And there's no reason he should be able to voice an opinion entire investigation is based off of a dirty discredited dossier. That was paid for by an opposing campaign. And had a lot of corruption within that the into team which was overseen at which was Peter struck James coming injured McCabe we've laid this out a number of times. I don't think that we have to go into that every single towering here.

