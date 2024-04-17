Whistleblower at Boeing sounds the alarm

Boeing faces growing scrutiny on Capitol Hill as a whistleblower delivers stunning testimony about the jet-maker following the door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight.

April 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live