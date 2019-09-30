Transcript for Whistleblower's attorneys have 'serious concerns' for client's safety

This morning president trump continuing his Twitter tirade over the whistle blower complaint it has now become the basis of the impeachment inquiry against him. Writing the fate whistle blower complaint is not holding not the whistle blower knew almost nothing. Its second hand description of the call is a fraud trumbull over the weekend also demanding to meet his accuser at the same time the whistle blowers attorneys sent this letter. Notifying the acting Director of National Intelligence. Of quote serious concerns we have regarding our clients' personal safety. Alleging quote certain individuals are offering a 50000 dollar bounty. For the whistle blowers identity and citing the president's own words drew the loudest. The president's closest allies also questioning the informants motives on openly telling their bar in the country have the presence that goes I think this isn't set up this is a deep state operative. Pure and simple. But many of the actual details of the whistle blowers complaint like the conversation between trump in the Ukrainian president of proven to be accurate. Democrats are focusing on what the president sat as they plot out there impeachment investigation. Mapping out hearings and planning to pursue new subpoenas for documents and testimony he gave us no choice the president former Homeland Security advisor said he and others had told trump of the 2016 election interference theory that trump asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate. A theory than blamed Ukraine not Russia had been completely debunked some people are just. Our buy it as well on this entire mess has me frustrated. The president also getting slammed by a Republican congressman for re tweeting comments from an evangelical pastor. Warning about the possibility of the civil war at trump is impeach. Represented at Adam Kensing Dirk calling the move beyond repugnant. Political surrounding. ABC news Washington.

