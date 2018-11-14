Whitaker's appointment as acting attorney general legal, constitutional: DOJ

Democrats and other critics argue his appointment is unconstitutional.
0:25 | 11/14/18

Transcript for Whitaker's appointment as acting attorney general legal, constitutional: DOJ
The Justice Department just released a memo justifying the controversial appointment of Matt would occur as acting attorney general the document explains it department's legal basis for Whitaker is. White to lead the Department of Justice numb and comes a day after Maryland state officials called the appointment. Challenge the appointment rather they argue president trying to bypass the constitution when he chose Whitaker to oversee the DOJ after asking Jeff Sessions to resign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

