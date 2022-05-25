Former White House aide to testify at Jan. 6 hearing, sources say

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top adviser to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is expected to testify Tuesday before the House Jan. 6 committee.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live