Transcript for White House blocks testimony in impeachment probe

Some national security advisor John Bolten and former deputy was set to testify. I'm and meet with investigators today but now says he won't talk until a judge rules on the White House's efforts to block his testimony so. I want to bring in bin diddle send is that the White House and we have been Siegel on Capitol Hill. Then again Olson house start with you I just want you to break down what's going on here because. This official he was actually subpoenaed by the Democrats. That's right Charles government as you said it was former deputy national security advisor John Bolton who your member left the White House amid acrimony recently. Copper men had been subpoenaed by. How about buy a house committee is the committee on intelligence oversight foreign affairs. And he had been scheduled to give a deposition today as part of the impeachment inquiry. He filed a lawsuit on Friday saying that the White House is trying to block his testimony. And you shouldn't be up to him to decide who we should listen to the executive branch where the legislative branch who said he had to show up today. Soviets are judged him to make a decision and essentially tell him what to Deo as of today a judge hadn't wrote in Manhattan ruled yet excuse me. And his lawyer sent a letter that said he's not gonna show up until a judge does just this. Even decide. And tell them what today don't. Yen how does this what does it mean for Bolton testifying because they have the same lawyer from not crap if I'm not mistaken. They are absolutely right cover man. And Bolton have the same lawyer. It's likely that whatever a judge decides in compliments case wolf. Apply emboldens cases while the lawyer will likely gave Bolton the same advice and Golden's testimony if it were to happen would be potentially explosive. As a former national security advisor during all of these events in terms of when Ukraine aid was held up. President trumps dealings with Ukrainian president. All of these years a lot of details that he would be able to share so it's going to be closely watch what distractions decides. I writes I wanna go to Ben Siegel on Capitol Hill something else interesting going on today. Though former EU ambassador I'm Gordon some land is back on the hill to review his testimony what does that mean an end is that normal. He able Kimberly this is basically a procedure that as part of house rules whenever somebody gives a deposition sworn deposition they have about a week. To go back and review that transcript to see if there's anything they want to change make sure. They were taken down correctly so this in and of itself is pretty routine but I just over the weekend a lawyer for ambassador Solomon who testified. Before these impeachment committee is told the Wall Street Journal that someone testified before this impeachment committee. That what the president was his dealings in his efforts to pressure Ukraine into launching these investigations amounted to a quid pro quo. And that's obviously significant because that that is something that the president and his allies on Capitol Hill have said he isn't. He is not doing so the fact that his ambassador to the European Union a key player in this his lawyer is now saying and that's what he testified to under oath is obviously pretty significant. Development and office. And guys before we go on both bands I just want you to give us a picture on a big picture on where we stand with all of this it's a lot for everyone to keep up with this back and forth and all of these testimonies so being gills and we'll start with you. Wolf. President from when he left this morning he spoke to reporters on the tarmac. Before he let departed for Chicago and he actually said something injures and he said. With regard to the impeachment inquiry I'd rather go into the details of the case rather than process he said processes good to. But I think you ought to look at the case. And that's obviously very different from how Republicans on the hill have handled the impeachment inquiry in recent weeks they've been making a lot of process arguments. And in fact if deflected a lot when asked about the substance of the allegations against trump. So remains to be seen how. They're their tactics may or may not change. And Ben Siegel. Well the president might get just what he's asking for the next few weeks we expect up public hearings. For this proceeding for this impeachment inquiry to move out from behind closed doors into the public as early as next month. With any number of witnesses who can testify to what was going on between the United States in Ukraine in public so the president will get. A lot of conversation about these details in the public and it's it's a site and then it will be interesting to see if the White House which is so far are refusing to cooperate if they changed their their posture when this becomes a it public proceeding. I read I want to thank you both Mendelson at the White House and Ben Siegel on Capitol Hill thanks guys so much.

