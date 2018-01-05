White House defends taking records from Trump's former doc

The White House says President Donald Trump's former bodyguard did nothing out of the ordinary when he took possession of the president's medical records.
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House defends taking records from Trump's former doc
As is standard operating procedure for a new president the White House medical unit. Took possession of the president's medical records it was our prices are raised is that your name what happens to doctors and team. It's. And no that is not my understanding once again that it would be standard procedure for the president newly elected president. Medical records. Two you'd be in possession. By the White House medical unit and that was what was taking place as those records were being transferred over to the White House medically as requested.

