Transcript for White House directs Hope Hicks, Annie Donaldson to not comply with subpoenas

Hi I'm Ben Siegel here would ABC news live on Capitol Hill we are outside the hearing room of the House Judiciary Committee just a few minutes ago Democrats on this committee learned that the White House. Has instructed to former senior at west wing officials hope picks and any Donaldson not to comply with the subpoena for documents. As part of their investigation. The Democrats are running into trucks of justice this is the second time the White House has tried to stop. Former senior west wing officials. From cooperating with Democrats and obviously they're becoming really frustrated as they try to dig into the details of special counsel Robert Muller's report here's what congressman Jamie raskin of Maryland a member of this committee had to say to us just a few minutes ago. You've got to comply for requests for witnesses and president suffered did you won't have facilities for justice. Identified him overboard then decides if you Rhode. Gasoline on the fire despite strong. So now there's growing sentiment. Situation. And you heard that from congressman raskin Democrats are growing frustrated and impatient. Now about sixty just under sixty house Democrats say it's time to start impeachment proceedings against the president. After the release of special counsel Robert Mueller report. They want to highlight his findings and they believe that it has grounds to begin the serious inquiry. Into whether or not the president should be impeached for these potential episodes of obstruction of justice. Right now democratic leaders speaker Nancy Pelosi their holding firm against those calls they say more investigating needs to be done. And we'll see where this goes in the coming weeks again I'm Ben Siegel on Capitol Hill for ABC news like.

