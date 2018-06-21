Transcript for White House discussion of government reorg involves pizza, roast beef

What I want talk about the government reorganization very very briefly. When we got into this one of the things we learn what is being almost a hundred years since anybody really reorganize the government. At this time scale incidents FDR and these new deal where he changed the way to go or. And we haven't changed it very much sense that which we're. Almost. 40% into the 21 century old steel dealing with a government that is probably early twentieth century. This leaves Mr. President to some bizarre. Results if you make a cheese pizza is governed by what brought ministry. If you put a pepperoni on it that's covered by the US yet. If you haven't checked it's governed by the USDA. If that stipulates that it's governed by the FDA but if you break the economic or I'll let that now covered again but US yet. If you have an open space roast beef sandwich that's one other what you put put bread on top it it's the other. Hot dog the hot dog meat is governed by what you put upon him by another one like favorite. If you haven't salt water pitchers haven't and it city ocean it's governed by the department of cops. What's it swims up river it's governed by the department of interior and to get their ethical issue let our government by US Army Corps of Engineers. This is stupid. This is just this makes no sense an. Hey. We talked about this later you Department of Education. And the Department of Labor being merged with that makes tremendous sense because what they both doing they're doing the same thing. They're trying to get people ready for the workforce sometimes it's education sometimes vocational Freddie something but we're all doing the same thing so why not put them. In the same place this goes back to work I think Ibaka. Did very early on on job training. We learned he had. In fact we don't even know how many jobs rated programs we have. Some people biggest forties obviously it's point six said the biggest 47 we get down to sixteen and we put all in one place. So that if you're not happy or the next president is not happy with the way it's going. You don't have right now sixteen different people around this table have workforce pretty programs in the rate. It's something is going wrong you're gonna come to me it's a bit like she doing Ravalomanana that's that's got through its fault that's that's that's impossible. Would everybody is in charge nobody's in charge and we're solving yet by putting Ed and labor together and making them responsible and accountable when Ronald Reagan. Said that government wasn't the solution it was the problem day. It took fifteen years after that from Bill Clinton to go on TV it's an age of big government is this is a generational things that's gonna happen overnight. Now some of the campus of us that we can do by ourselves on a regulatory action through the administrative process. Other stuff is gonna take longer but this is the stuff that's worth fighting for and it won't get done unless somebody does takes those First Act as well so. Thanks for I felt we give us time to do this but the curve. To do this isn't really helped to go back which are pushed hard this is important to the president. This is what he talked about basic rights law. And this is what we can show people vote for you and even people didn't vote for you that you care about good government and that we make things a lot better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.