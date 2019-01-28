White House disputes CBO report estimating shutdown cost economy $11 billion

"In a $20 trillion economy, it's awfully hard to make even the best guesstimates of those kinds of small fractions of numbers," said Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council.
