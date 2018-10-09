White House says DOJ should investigate Times Op-Ed writer

The Op-Ed has sparked a firestorm of controversy.
0:40 | 09/10/18

Transcript for White House says DOJ should investigate Times Op-Ed writer
Certainly it there's an individual. Whether or not since we don't know who they are. If that individual is in beatings that were national security is being discussed or other. Important topics. And and they are attempting to undermine the executive branch that would certainly be problematic. In something that the Department of Justice should look and it's frankly I think sad and pathetic. That a gutless anonymous source. Could proceed so much attention from the media and I think that. Bill American people would be much better served if we actually spent. Some time talking about some of the really important things that are facing our country and the things that this administration is doing to help fix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

