White House flag flies at half-staff in memory of Rep. Elijah Cummings

More
The long-serving Democratic congressman from Baltimore died Thursday morning at age 68.
2:04 | 10/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House flag flies at half-staff in memory of Rep. Elijah Cummings
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"The long-serving Democratic congressman from Baltimore died Thursday morning at age 68.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66345509","title":"White House flag flies at half-staff in memory of Rep. Elijah Cummings","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-flag-flies-half-staff-memory-rep-66345509"}