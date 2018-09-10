-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Brett Kavanaugh has ceremonial swearing-in at the White House
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Brett Kavanaugh sworn-in as Supreme Court Justice
-
Now Playing: Allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are 'totally political,' Trump says
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls controversy around Kavanaugh confirmation 'a disgrace'
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump says he has no plans to fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein
-
Now Playing: Trump says he won't fire Rod Rosenstein; says they have a 'good relationship'
-
Now Playing: 'Evil' people to blame for Kavanaugh controversy: Trump
-
Now Playing: President Trump has no plans to fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh officially ready to sit on Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Trump likes Taylor Swift's music '25 percent less' since she spoke out about politics
-
Now Playing: Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh family for 'pain' endured during confirmation process
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump spoke to reporters while in Egypt
-
Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers speak out on Kavanaugh vote
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Sen. Collins to vote 'yes' on Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Senators vote to end debate on Kavanaugh nomination
-
Now Playing: Senate advances vote on Supreme Court nominee